Weekly Horoscope: March 22-March 28

Everybody’s a little more impressionable than they’d like to admit right now. The Sun meets Neptune, so fantasy, projection, and wishful thinking are dressed up and trying to pass as fact. Then Saturn steps in and asks what can actually hold up once the mood wears off. In the middle of that push-pull, stargazer, we’re all getting a better look at where we’ve been romanticizing people, situations, and our own bad ideas. Cute, until reality starts asking follow-up questions.

A Half Moon in Cancer brings the emotional check-in nobody can dodge forever, while Pluto adds weight to the conversations and choices that have been sitting in limbo. Uranus keeps the week restless enough to prevent anybody from sleepwalking through it. This isn’t a soft-focus stretch of astrology. It’s honest, a little raw, and surprisingly useful. The truth may arrive dressed up, with a suspect alibi and excellent timing, but it still arrives.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You may not feel especially patient this week, but that doesn’t mean every feeling needs an audience. With Mars moving through Pisces, your usual directness gets filtered through mood, instinct, and whatever’s been building behind the scenes. That can make your reactions land with extra force. Aries, somebody could mistake your silence for softness or your pause for permission. Bad read. You know exactly when enough is enough.

The emotional tone changes a lot across the week, and your body may pick up on it before your brain does. One day feels easy, another feels irritating, and then something settles again before the weekend. Try not to turn one off comment or minor inconvenience into a personal referendum. You’re a cardinal fire sign. Once you stop circling the annoyance, your confidence comes right back, along with your focus.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re not asking for much this week. A decent mood. A little affection. Maybe one interaction that doesn’t leave you replaying it in the shower like a courtroom transcript. The Moon in sextile to Venus on March 24 helps with that. There’s an easier flow around pleasure, connection, and getting what you want without having to spell it out three different ways. Taurus, let yourself enjoy what feels good when it shows up.

By the end of the week, the mood gets touchier. A Moon-Venus square can make one small disappointment feel way more personal than it needs to. Someone may be inconsistent, off-putting, or suddenly acting very strange. Don’t chase reassurance from people who enjoy being hard to read. Let their behavior speak for itself, and act accordingly.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Not every conversation deserves a dissertation this week. On March 23, the Moon squares Mercury and somebody could misunderstand your tone, miss the point, or respond in a way that makes you wonder why you bothered trying to be nice about it. Annoying, yes, but not exactly shocking. Gemini, you’re seeing in real time who can keep up and who just likes hearing themselves talk. That’s useful information.

A couple days later, the mood gets easier. The Moon trine Mercury helps the right words come through without all the extra static, and one exchange might finally land the way you meant it to. You don’t need to explain yourself into exhaustion just because someone else came unprepared. Save your best energy for the people who actually know how to meet you there.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You may start the week feeling surprisingly open, even optimistic, and then immediately get reminded that other people can ruin a perfectly good mood with one badly timed comment. Very rude. There’s a lot moving through your sky, so emotions may change by the hour, especially once the Moon moves into your sign. Cancer, don’t treat every passing feeling like a final verdict. Some of this is information. Some of it’s just weather.

The Half Moon in Cancer on March 25 puts your needs right in front of you, and that can be uncomfortable if you’ve been pushing them aside to keep everybody else functioning. One minute you want space, the next you want reassurance, then suddenly you’re over it and ready to move on. Let it be complicated without making it catastrophic. By March 26, your footing comes back.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There’s a fine line this week between faith and fantasy, and you’re being asked to know the difference without killing your own excitement. The Sun’s meeting with Neptune can make a person, plan, or promise look gorgeous from far away and a lot less convincing up close. That does not mean your instincts are bad. It means timing matters. Let the first impression wear off before you start building a whole future around it, Leo.

By March 25, the mood gets real. The Sun meets Saturn, then sextiles Pluto, and suddenly the emotional stakes feel impossible to ignore. Add the Half Moon in Cancer, and something private may demand your attention even if you’d rather keep smiling through it. Skip the performance. What holds up now will be honest, true, and able to survive outside your imagination.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You can feel when a conversation starts drifting away from the actual point, and this week may test your patience with certain people. A Moon-Mercury square early on can bring crossed wires or one reply that makes you wonder how they got that from what you actually said. Virgo, resist the urge to rewrite the whole exchange in your head. Some people aren’t being nuanced. They’re being careless.

A few days later, the mood gets easier, and the right exchange can restore your faith in language. The Moon trine Mercury helps ideas land cleanly, especially in work, scheduling, or one overdue conversation that finally sounds like two adults talking. Let that be enough. You don’t have to keep overexplaining yourself to people committed to confusion.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Attraction is doing a lot of talking this week, and not all of it is telling the truth. A sweeter moment around March 24 could make love, friendship, or even a random social interaction feel easier to trust. That’s nice. Enjoy it. Just don’t start handing out emotional VIP access because somebody managed to be charming for 45 minutes. Libra, you know better than most that good chemistry can distract from bad patterns.

By the end of the week, the mood gets touchier. A Moon-Venus square can bring hurt feelings, mixed signals, or the sudden realization that you’ve been doing too much emotional formatting for someone who barely proofreads their own behavior. Let them be inconsistent on their own time. You don’t need to keep a situation pretty when it’s already showing you exactly what it is.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something about this week feels validating. A suspicion gets confirmed, a pattern becomes impossible to ignore, or somebody finally shows their hand without realizing it. The Moon trine Pluto early in the week helps you trust your own read instead of waiting around for a formal confession. Scorpio, that’s important. You don’t need to push, poke, or investigate every little thing when the truth is already walking around in plain clothes.

Later in the week, the Sun in sextile to Pluto puts real weight behind your choices. That can help with boundaries, routines, work, or one conversation you’ve been handling with impressive restraint. You don’t need a big scene to change the energy in a room. Sometimes the move is simply becoming harder to manipulate. Once people realize the old version of you is unavailable, they tend to quickly adjust.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re in one of those moods where everything feels a little bigger, a little sweeter, and maybe a little easier to believe in. That can be lovely when it’s aimed at joy, friendship, or a plan that actually deserves your excitement. Early in the week, there’s a warm opening around connection and emotional generosity. Sagittarius, let yourself enjoy it. Not every good feeling needs to be interrogated like it’s lying to you.

By March 26, the Moon meets Jupiter and turns the volume up on whatever’s already been growing. That could mean hope, attraction, gratitude, or a sudden urge to say yes to something that feels rich with possibility. Just keep one foot on the ground while the rest of you wanders toward the horizon. You don’t need to play cynic to be smart. You just need to remember that enthusiasm still benefits from

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re not imagining it. The room gets noticeably heavier when responsibility walks in, and this week, it keeps finding your seat first. There’s useful support early on, a sense that you can handle what’s in front of you without spiraling or making it into a whole saga. Then, March 25 arrives with the Sun meeting Saturn, and the mood turns serious. Capricorn, somebody may want maturity from you while offering very little of their own.

That doesn’t mean you need to parent the situation. Later that same day, the Moon squares Saturn and can leave you feeling worn thin, unimpressed, or suddenly aware of how uneven certain dynamics have become. Let that realization do its job. Pull back from what feels one-sided. Skip the heroic overfunctioning. You’re allowed to be discerning about where your effort goes.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something small could set off a whole chain reaction this week. A changed plan, a random craving, an unexpected text, a sudden need to rearrange your space at midnight because everything feels slightly off. That Moon-Uranus conjunction can make your inner world restless in a way that’s hard to ignore. Aquarius, you don’t need to make every impulse permanent. Just notice what it’s pointing toward. Sometimes the urge to switch things up is really about wanting your life to feel like yours again.

There’s also something useful here. You’re seeing where routine has gotten stale, where comfort has turned into autopilot, and where you’ve been tolerating things that do not actually fit anymore. Follow the spark, not the panic. One honest adjustment can do more than a grand reinvention you won’t even want by next week.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your imagination is fully online right now, which can be beautiful, inspiring, and a little dangerous when other people are involved. The Sun-Neptune conjunction can make everything feel extra meaningful, extra poetic, extra loaded with signs. Sometimes a sign is a sign. Sometimes it’s just good lighting and unresolved hope. Pisces, trust your instincts, but don’t hand them the keys without asking a follow-up question or two.

As the days go on, your mood may move between faith and suspicion. One moment brings sweetness, another makes everything feel harder to pin down, then the energy softens again by the end. Let that be useful. You don’t need to force certainty out of something that still feels unfinished. Stay close to what nourishes you, keep your standards intact, and let reality reveal itself at its own pace.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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