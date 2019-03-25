Weekly Horoscope: March 25 – 31

Things get sweet and romantic this week as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters Pisces on Tuesday at 3:43 PM—we’re feeling sentimental. Venus is happiest in dreamy water sign Pisces, where it can be as frilly and decorative as it wishes. Also, Mercury retrograde finally ends! ….Or does it?

Shortly after entering Pisces, Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday at 12:44 PM. This inspires us to have conversations that make love and relationships feel more open and free. Strange desires and bizarre aesthetics are on the table.

On Thursday at 9:59 AM, Mercury retrograde finally ends its brigade of confusion and Freudian slips. Though Mercury retrograde offered us space to work through our most incomprehensible ideas and emotions, it’s time to move forward.

However, though Mercury retrograde is over, the planet of communication is still retracing its steps in what’s known as the post-retrograde shadow phase. During this time, we get a third chance to address issues that came up before and during Mercury retrograde—which can actually be a big help! Mercury is through its post-retrograde shadow on April 16, so until then, you’ll be reminded of what’s been discussed over the past few weeks.

Though we’re in Aries season, this fire sign is ruled by action planet Mars, which has been in lazy Taurus since Valentine’s Day. Warrior Mars isn’t super active in Taurus, so there will be an uptick in energy once Mars enters Gemini on March 31. With Mars in this chatty air sign, we are motivated to act on our thoughts, and it will finally feel more like Aries season. Impulsivity is high—so watch those urges!

All times EST

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re making last-minute impulse purchases this week, Aries. Do you really need that luxury item, or can you better spend your money elsewhere? Be aware of this the next time you’re shopping online. As love and money planet Venus enters a quiet and secretive sector of your chart, you begin a period of discovering and exploring hidden desires, maybe a secret love affair. With Mercury direct again, you’ll have some help expressing things that seem totally out of the picture, but you know are actually below the surface. It’s a pretty sexy vibe. Your planetary ruler Mars enters Gemini on Sunday, helping you stick to your word.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

With action planet Mars in your sign since Valentine’s Day, you’ve been asserting yourself and keeping busy in the physical realm. You’ve just been so focused on making yourself stand out at work that it’s really starting to affect you. But your planetary ruler Venus moves into Pisces on Tuesday, which has beautiful implications for your social life. It’s time to party and celebrate all of your hard work, Taurus—but take it easy on the spending! When Mars leaves your sign and enters Gemini on Friday, you’ll be compelled to spend your money on social outings. Try having a game night at home instead.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your planetary ruler Mercury finally ends its retrograde this week, Gemini, so your work life will be smoother than it’s been since February. Everything that felt uncertain or shaky will work through the kinks starting this week until mid-April, and you’ll be better off for it. With Venus exalted in your house of career starting Tuesday, you’re going to have a stellar reputation for all of the hard work you’ve been doing. Action planet Mars enters your sign on Sunday, boosting your confidence and strength, and allowing you to have a go-getter attitude that garners positive attention from the public. Your friends help you chill during Aries season, so don’t forget to socialize amidst all your busy work.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your relationships have been kind of intense lately, with some changes to your values and some gifts that made you feel more connected to your friends and lovers alike. You’ll feel a lot more optimistic about your connections starting Tuesday, when sweet Venus enters romantic water sign Pisces. You’ll want to give back to the world after being gifted so much, and when Mercury retrograde ends this week, you’ll finally be moving forward with conversations about gratitude. On Sunday, Mars enters Gemini and you’ll feel less like a socialite, opting to let your friends make plans and going with the flow, instead of being the one who arranges everything.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your relationships have been sweet and pleasant lately, Leo, and this week helps them become deeper and more intimate. Sweet Venus enters romantic Pisces on Tuesday, and you want to take things to the next level—you’re craving openness and vulnerability with your partners. You’ll have a conversation about making this connection different from your usual relationships on Wednesday. As Mercury moves direct Thursday, you’ll have more support behind you during challenging conversations, and help working out tricky details until April 16. Action planet Mars enters Gemini on Sunday, pushing you to be more active in your community, or inviting your friends to go out with you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’ve spent a lot of time trying to make sure your to-do list is polished and manageable, but once Venus enters Pisces this week, your focus shifts to your relationships and you’re in the mood for love. With the love and beauty planet in your dreamy, romantic opposite sign, you can attract someone who completes you, or bring a lot of pleasure to your partnerships from Tuesday onward. You have a surprising conversation on Wednesday as Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, opening you up to meeting someone out of the blue. With your planetary ruler Mercury finally ending its retrograde on Thursday, you’ll be able to push through challenging conversations about relationships until April 16. Mars enters your career sector on Sunday, starting a busy period at work.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your planetary ruler Venus has occupied your house of friendships, which has been super sweet and fun—but now it’s time to focus on your work. Once Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday, you’ll be a lot happier with the work you’re doing—plus, Mercury retrograde ends, helping you move forward through mess and disorganization, and giving you another chance to double check your work through April 16. When action planet Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini on Sunday, you begin a period of impulse traveling. You really want to expand your horizons by going somewhere far away—whether that means escaping via book or airplane.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Pisces season was all about your dating life, Scorpio, and it shook things up! Luckily, everything starts to straighten out this week, and what felt confusing or difficult during Mercury retrograde will clear up as the communication planet goes direct, allowing you to talk to lovers and creative partners about moving forward. On Tuesday, Venus enters Pisces and your house of friendships, helping you feel social and creative. Some surprise meetings on Wednesday stimulate your creative juices. Your planetary ruler Mars enters Gemini on Sunday, beginning a period of personal transformation. Others will want to share things with you while Mars is in Gemini, but you don’t have to accept any offers that seem unwarranted.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Things clear up for you this week, Sagittarius! With Mercury moving forward, you finally have more traction to work your personal matters out. Venus moves into Pisces on Tuesday, bringing a sense of comfort to your home life, and helping to soothe whatever uncertainty Pisces season stirred up. There’s pleasure in this uncertainty, because it allows for fluidity. Action planet Mars moves into Gemini on Sunday, occupying the sector of your chart that rules relationships, and making your partner a driving force in your life. Whatever they’re doing, you’re going to be more reactive to it. Follow their lead. If they come across too aggressive (Mars can be abrasive), you can easily check them with a call in, not a call out.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’ve been all about making money with Venus, the planet of values, occupying your house of personal finance. But on Tuesday, Venus enters Pisces and moves into your house of learning and communication, making you more intellectually curious and sparking interest in creative pedagogy. Venus connects with rebellious Uranus on Wednesday, piquing your attraction to unusual modes of self-expression, maybe through art. Mercury ends its retrograde on Thursday, helping you express very abstract concepts. Action planet Mars enters your house of work on Sunday, igniting a period of being a supercharged weekday warrior, slaying your to-do list every day. Put that strength to good use, Capricorn! Go get ‘em.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, has been in your sign, helping you turn heads as you walk down the street—but now, it’s time for Venus to move on. Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday, and you’ll be attracting things that support your beauty and self-confidence, either financially or spiritually. On Wednesday, Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, opening you up to a surprising boost of support through your family or roommates. Your social life becomes especially activated on Sunday, as action planet Mars moves into your house of dating, creativity, and socializing—you’re more compelled to send the first text.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

This week, you come out of your shell. As Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters your sign on Tuesday, you have an extra romantic sparkle to your eye. When Venus is in your sign, it’s a great time to update your look or put yourself out there, because you’re extra hot right now. Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday, opening you up to some weird topics. Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde on Thursday, and you’re more equipped to address even the most absurd ideas. It’s good you have a sharpened mind, because action planet Mars enters Gemini on Sunday, igniting a very busy time at home.

