Weekly Horoscope: March 27 – April 2

Mercury meets with Jupiter at 2:50 AM on Tuesday, March 28, beginning a new cycle in knowledge and understanding. This can be a beginning or end of a type of translation project, either literal or metaphorical. We can squeeze big ideas into smaller units.

Action planet Mars harmonizes with serious Saturn at 3:03 PM on Thursday, March 30, encouraging us to make peace with things that are too difficult or challenging to accomplish in one swing. This attitude and perspective allows for progress to flow, or for struggles to ease. Acceptance can play a part.

Also on Thursday, love planet Venus meets with Uranus, the planet of the unconventional, at 6:25 PM, inspiring people to relate to others in ways that they haven’t before, or to try new things. We’re in the mood for something strange.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with Jupiter, the planet of higher learning, teaching you lessons about yourself and your identity. You’ve gone through highs and lows, and now it’s time to take a record of all of the ground you’ve covered. File your receipts, write down your experiences, and talk about your beliefs. It’s the beginning of a new cycle and you have a lot of wisdom to share! Your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of rules, helping you focus on tackling private battles. You’re pushing forward to the end, and bringing matters to a close—one way or another.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The beginning of spring can be a quiet time for you as you prepare for what comes next. Your birthday is just around the corner, so you have to finish the year strong! Things are wrapping up, which might require you to keep things quiet for the time being. Or maybe you’re spending more time alone lately so that you can catch up on rest or quality time to yourself. Your planetary ruler Venus meets with quirky Uranus, encouraging you to be as weird as you need to be! Now is the time to lean into what makes you unique. You can be more open to unconventional relationships or trying to befriend people that you normally wouldn’t.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury meets with Jupiter, the planet of higher learning, teaching you lessons about your dreams and goals. This is a time for you to take small steps toward the bigger picture: your dream world. You might feel like it’s all possible now! Mercury, the planet of communication, likes to make lists and figure out the best course of action. It’s a busybody planet! Greatness is a process, and right now you’re developing it. Or maybe it’s time for you to call for a celebration, send out invites, and announce a party. Action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, helping you tackle financial and career hurdles that are burdensome and long.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with Jupiter, the planet of higher learning, teaching you lessons about how you can accomplish something great. This might be a time for you to list the things that you’ve accomplished; your successes and your prizes. Maybe it’s a good opportunity to start a new draft of your resume, or polish off your trophies so that they can be seen more clearly by the world. Aries season is here to show you what you have to be proud of! It’s time to share your light with the world. Action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, helping you tackle bureaucratic or legal hurdles—or at least to make peace with them and move on.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Love planet Venus meets with revolutionary Uranus, which can put you in a strange mood when it comes to your reputation. Maybe you’re more sensitive to how you’re being perceived, which makes you act out! Or perhaps you’re feeling more adventurous and rebellious, not giving a damn about your bad reputation a la Joan Jett. Aries season does tend to embolden and give audacity, and Leo is already a bold and audacious sign. You seem to feel as if there’s nothing left to lose, so why not go for it! Make a scene, be a freak. Scream from the mountaintops. You’ve got joy to spread.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury meets with Jupiter, the planet of higher learning, teaching you lessons about sharing and caring. This can be a moment when you’re relying on other people more, which is a good thing. A hero can swoop in and put you on track. This might require you to depend on others or trust that they will do the right thing. Action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, helping you tackle your goals with a loyal or trustworthy partner. If you don’t feel as though someone is going to stick around, or that they can’t carry their weight, you may be ready to move on.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with Jupiter, the planet of higher learning, teaching you lessons about partnership and collaboration. There’s a renewed sense of hope in your relationships and in other people. Now is not the time to be skeptical about what people have to offer, but to enjoy your connections and everything they have to teach you! Action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, helping you tackle a heavy workload, or to address health issues. Your planetary ruler Venus meets with quirky Uranus, which could bring out the quirks in your relationships in an unexpected way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of rules, helping you focus on the extent of your boundaries. This is a time when you can see exactly how far you’re willing to go for art, love, and friends. This isn’t a challenge—we know you can go to extremes! Love planet Venus meets with revolutionary Uranus, which can put you in a strange mood when it comes to partnerships. Maybe you’re more willing to let things slide, or perhaps you’re ready to surprise everyone with what you do next! You’re more open to people and dynamics that are off the beaten path, and can be more forgiving of exceptional circumstances.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with your planetary ruler Jupiter, teaching you lessons about love and friendship. People are looking to you to get the party started and get the ball rolling. Your spark is what it takes to bring the vision to life! Your creative genius can shine. You’re able to lead the way when it comes to fun and art, so giddy up, Sagittarius! Action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, helping you finally call it quits when it comes to whatever needs to come to an end. You know how to keep good things going forever, but it requires you to shed some baggage, too.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with Jupiter, the planet of higher learning, teaching you lessons about home and family. This is an auspicious moment to express gratitude, admiration, and wonder for everything that came before you. Take time to marvel at your roots, and humanity’s origins as well. Everyone knows you’re a history nerd, Capricorn. Action planet Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, helping you tackle difficult conversations with others. You might find a unique way to address things that have been weighing on your mind, and can find that partners are willing to help you with the heavy lifting, too.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Action planet Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, showing you how to tackle your responsibilities or activities that require time and focus. You might be able to get a lot of work done, especially if you keep the fruits of your labor in mind as you’re chipping away! Or maybe you can enter a flow state where the benefits just come naturally. Love planet Venus meets with revolutionary Uranus, which can put you in a strange or quirky mood when it comes to your home and family relationships. Maybe you’re up for experimentation in private, trying your hand at new media, formats, or recipes.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with your planetary ruler Jupiter, teaching you lessons about money, gifts, and donations. There’s your ideals about money—your beliefs, ethics, and metaphysical visions—and there’s your practical understanding of it—how you use it to invest in your home and your partners. Right now both the ideal and the practical are coming together in a fresh, cutting-edge way. Action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, helping you tackle your responsibilities with an unconventional, gentle approach. Your friends and lovers might be able to help you take on the task, or you can turn it into a game!