Weekly Horoscope: March 28 – April 3

We’re taking what we want seriously as Venus, the planet of desires, meets Saturn, the planet of commitments, on Monday, March 28, at 4:27 PM. It’s possible that things need to be sacrificed in order to achieve harmony. This begins a new cycle in your commitments in relationships. This is also a time when new commitments to creativity can be made. Many art forms require serious time commitments and discipline.

There’s a new moon in Aries on Friday, April 1, at 3:24 PM. All new moons are new beginnings, but this one is also in the first sign of the astrological calendar and coincidentally on the first of the month. Aries’s planetary ruler Mars is currently with Saturn, the planet of consequences. Aries is normally more impulsive, but there is something holding us back. Even if there’s a fear of failure, there’s courage to try and push the limits.

While the new moon has us looking internally for answers, we’re ready to ask about anything that’s not certain. Important news comes as the planet of communication, Mercury, meets with the sun at 8:10 PM, Saturday, April 2, shedding light on some information.

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for March 28 – April 3

While the sun is in your sign, Aries, you are more centered and clear-headed. You might not be feeling like your stereotypically impulsive self, though, as your planetary ruler Mars is with slow Saturn. You’re much more aware of consequences right now. The new moon in your sign brings a new beginning. Consider what is happening in a vacuum, with no external noise or variables. Knowing only what you know, consider where your desires lie, and maybe figure out what more you’d like to learn. You’re hungry for information as the sun meets with Mercury, which can find you busy running errands. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

Taurus horoscope for March 28 – April 3

With your planetary ruler, Venus, moving through your chart’s fame sector, you’ve been dealing with how you appear in the public eye over the past few weeks. Venus meets with serious Saturn and you’re beginning a new cycle in how you understand and perform authority. You might be someone that other people look up to or depend on, and need to carry yourself as such. You might need to tell people what you’re not able to do, or reject things that do not match your values. The new moon falls in a secretive and quiet sector of your chart, asking you to spend some time alone and catch up on rest, or take care of your mental wellbeing.

Gemini horoscope for March 28 – April 3

Aries season is typically a fun time of year for you, Gemini, filled with friends and invitations to parties! Plus you’re getting in touch with your goals as your chart’s house of hopes and dreams is illuminated. The early spring is a time when you are thinking about your future. Make some new wishes with the new moon, as you renew your lease on your dreams. This can be a good opportunity to reconnect with your friends or start a new friendship, too. The sun meets with your planetary ruler Mercury, giving you a clear understanding of how you want your ultimate end goal to look. This could look like a lot of chatter and posting.

Cancer horoscope for March 28 – April 3

With the sun illuminating your fame sector, you’re at the top of your game during Aries season! A new cycle begins in your career and public reputation with this new moon. There are a lot of questions surrounding how you want to be remembered, and the legacy that you’re leaving behind. Let them be exciting questions for now, since it’s too soon to know the answers. Don’t be afraid to break your old personal records. You may find it helpful to connect with mentors and authorities who can provide you with resources to achieve secure, new heights. The sun meets with Mercury and you’re able to understand your role with more mental clarity and focus.

Leo horoscope for March 28 – April 3

You’re taking your relationships extremely seriously, and don’t have any time to waste on things that don’t meet your standards. Venus, the planet of love, meets with Saturn, the planet of commitments. This can find you, or another person, putting a foot down and drawing a hard boundary. Look out for feelings of rejection or disappointment in your relationships. Reframe those vibes with an understanding that there is only time for things that fit with your values. The new moon in Aries opens up space for you to expand your horizons, whether that’s through travel or education. There is curiosity about what’s out there, and you’re eager to ask questions as Mercury meets with your planetary ruler, the sun.

Virgo horoscope for March 28 – April 3

Virgo is a sign that’s known for being good at sharing and helping others. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of shared resources, which can find you needing someone to share with you, too. Do not hesitate to ask for help, because someone is eager to be the hero and swoop in to help you! Asking to borrow something—or asking for something that you’ve already loaned—can be a good use of this week. The sun meets with your planetary ruler Mercury, and you’re gathering information on what is owed. This isn’t a wise time to make assumptions about what other people can or cannot do. The only way to know is to ask!

Libra horoscope for March 28 – April 3

You take your fun seriously! Your planetary ruler Venus meets with Saturn, asking you to cut out all nonsense that keeps you from pursuing the things that sit right with you. You can’t say yes to everyone and everything—you have standards and you have a vision. There is going to have to be some rejection in order to create space for what you want. Don’t be afraid to be a snob. The new moon in your house of relationships ushers in a new chapter in how you experience other people. You might be more equipped to set boundaries or ask for independence. You’re learning more about other people as the sun meets with Mercury, putting all of the cards on the table.

Scorpio horoscope for March 28 – April 3

Set boundaries at home in order to give yourself time for rest and privacy. The planet of relationships, Venus, meets with Saturn, the planet of limitations. Space might be needed in order to find a place that is safe and quiet. There are private matters to reflect on at this time. It might be good to have a trusted partner or professional help you to navigate new agreements in your domestic life. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of work and routine, giving you a new perspective on your habits and daily activities. This might be a time when you pick up a new job or task, or feel like a chapter in your work life is ending.

Sagittarius horoscope for March 28 – April 3

Ask yourself what’s holding you back from fully enjoying yourself. The new moon in fellow fire sign Aries falls in your chart’s house of good fortune, pleasure, and dating, and there is a lot of space for you to welcome in new friends, hookups, creative projects! This is a time to connect to your childlike energy. There is, however, some reluctance, with action planet Mars conjunct Saturn. There’s a voice in your head telling you that there will be consequences to doing something silly, just for pleasure. Maybe these consequences can be something beautiful, artful, and long-lasting! Use the space of uncertainty to create something magical and absurd. The sun meets with Mercury and you’re learning more about what you find fun and funny.

Capricorn horoscope for March 28 – April 3

You’re looking at the material side of relationships as love planet Venus meets with your planetary ruler, Saturn. There are things that can be measured, and you can call your limits, too. Consider that not everything can be quantified—love and emotions are not the easiest things to measure or put a price tag on. Some things are truly priceless. The new moon falls in your chart’s home and family sector, calling you to find a private place to rest and figure some things out. You have some questions surrounding your home life, and are ready to find some answers. The sun meets with messenger Mercury and you’re getting news about your domestic life. There are a lot of conversations surrounding where you call home. There might even be a new definition!

Aquarius horoscope for March 28 – April 3

Be patient with yourself! The planet of love and beauty, Venus, meets with Saturn, the planet of endings. You’re seeing through any superficial or temporary values and desires. This can be a time when you are finding where your true values lie and what is the most important thing to you in relationships. You might find that things you once desired don’t have the same sparkle, and are ready to look for things that spark your imagination elsewhere. The new moon falls in a very cerebral sector of your chart, asking you to find inspiration in everyday ideas and conversations. Your mind is fresh, with new messages coming in.

Pisces horoscope for March 28 – April 3

Aries season draws your attention to the ways that you support yourself. Your most valuable resources get your attention during this time. The new moon in Aries finds you asking questions about money and material things. During a new moon, the sky is dark, so it might not be so easy to see what lies ahead. This is a time for reflection and inner evaluation. Consider your attitude toward money and material things. This could be an opportunity to see your cash flow in a new light, or begin new habits in spending and saving. This could also be a good moment to look at what you already have, taking inventory before any more shopping trips.

