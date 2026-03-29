Weekly Horoscope: March 29-April 4

The mood this week feels like catching yourself mid-spiral and deciding to put the phone down before things get embarrassing. Venus moves into Taurus, and suddenly, pleasure has standards again. Food tastes better, bad flirting gets easier to spot, and anybody coasting on charm alone may have a rougher time of it. At the same time, stargazer, Mercury trine Jupiter helps conversations breathe. The right words show up, plans start sounding possible, and a few situations finally stop feeling like mental clutter with no real direction.

Then the Full Moon in Libra arrives and puts relationships, communication, and uneven dynamics right out in the open. Add Venus square Pluto, and feelings can get intense around desire, trust, and who actually has a grip on your attention. This isn’t a sleepy little astrology week. It’s revealing, emotionally charged, and good for anyone ready to stop romanticizing what already looks suspect.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You may discover this week that irritation has a very short fuse when you’ve been pretending you’re fine for too long. Mars in Pisces doesn’t always come out cleanly. Sometimes it slips into your tone, your patience, or the way one tiny inconvenience suddenly feels way too personal. By March 31, a Moon-Mars opposition could turn a passing annoyance into something harder to shake. Aries, try not to let one mood run the entire show.

There’s a difference between being honest and being instantly reactive, and this week asks you to know it in real time. Someone may test you without even meaning to. Someone else may absolutely mean to. Either way, you don’t need to express your anger for it to count. Let the feeling move through first. Your best move may be saying exactly what you mean once the heat dies down.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s something satisfying about getting your taste back. After a stretch of second-guessing, Venus moves into your sign on March 30 and reminds you what actually feels good, what feels forced, and who’s been getting by on charm without bringing much else to the table. The first part of the week has a sweeter feel to it, and you’re allowed to enjoy that. Taurus, pleasure doesn’t need to come with guilt attached.

April 3 carries a very different charge. A Moon-Venus opposition followed by Venus square Pluto can stir up jealousy, possessiveness, or one interaction that suddenly feels loaded with meaning. Pay attention to what gets stirred up, especially if it touches worth, trust, or desire. Wanting connection is human. Letting one magnetic moment override your instincts could cost you.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Gemini, try not to assume the first version of the story is the real one. A Moon-Mercury opposition on March 30 could bring crossed wires, mixed messages, or one conversation where everybody leaves thinking they made perfect sense when nobody actually did. Annoying, absolutely, but also revealing. You’re getting a better look at who listens, who projects, and who treats every exchange like their personal monologue with occasional interruptions.

By April 3, Mercury trines Jupiter, and the mood gets bigger, smarter, and way easier to work with. A pitch lands, a plan expands, or somebody finally says the thing they should’ve said the first time. Then the Moon trine Mercury on April 4 helps everything click into place. Follow the conversation that opens you up, not the one that leaves you feeling like you need a decoder ring.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your feelings have a lot to say this week, but not every mood deserves equal billing. Early on, a Moon-Mercury opposition and Moon-Mars opposition could make one text, comment, or weird interaction feel way bigger than it needs to. Cancer, give yourself a minute before deciding what anything means. You’re picking up on real undercurrents, but some of the static is just static. Don’t let one off moment rewrite the whole story.

The big one is the Full Moon in Libra on April 1, which puts home, family, and emotional balance under a very unflattering light. Something has to give, and honestly, it may be the version of you that keeps overaccommodating everybody else. By the end of the week, sweeter Moon trines to Jupiter and Mercury help you regain perspective. The right conversation can bring real relief.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There’s something satisfying about finally seeing where a conversation stands. The Full Moon in Libra on April 1 puts communication, plans, and mixed messages under a harsh light. Leo, you may realize somebody has been saying all the right things while doing something completely different. Irritating, obviously, but also helpful. It’s easier to respond when the gap between words and behavior is sitting right in front of you.

This could also land close to home if you’ve been holding back your own opinion to keep things pleasant. A Full Moon tends to drag the unsaid right into the room. Say the honest thing. Ask the direct question. Send the text that clears the air instead of adding to the confusion. The guessing game has gone on long enough.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Some conversations this week may feel like they’ve been run through three filters and still somehow make no sense. Around March 30, a Moon-Mercury opposition can bring mixed messages, selective listening, or somebody acting brand new after you spelled everything out perfectly well. Virgo, don’t volunteer to clean up a mess you didn’t make. If they want to be confusing, let them enjoy that experience without dragging you into it.

The energy improves by April 3, when Mercury trines Jupiter, and the bigger picture finally comes into view. A work issue, plan, or overdue exchange starts sounding a lot more promising once everyone stops talking in circles. By the weekend, the right phrasing comes easily. Say what you mean in one clean shot. People can either meet you there or keep pretending not to get it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re getting a better look at what pleasure costs this week, and not just in the financial sense. Venus enters Taurus on March 30, which should feel good for your spirit, your taste, and your ability to tell the difference between what’s actually nourishing and what’s just attractive in the moment. Libra, that’s helpful. There’s a sweeter current running through the first half of the week, and you’re allowed to enjoy it without questioning every nice thing.

Then April 3 brings a different mood. A Moon-Venus opposition followed by Venus square Pluto can make one interaction feel way more loaded than expected. Jealousy, possessiveness, or old insecurity could show up wearing a new outfit. Don’t let one magnetic moment rewrite your standards. Attraction can be real and still not be good for you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can feel when a vibe changes, and this week that instinct could save you a lot of wasted energy. April 1 brings a Moon-Pluto trine that helps you read between the lines without spiraling off into fantasy about what something “might” mean. Scorpio, the answer may be sitting right there in somebody’s tone, timing, or sudden change in effort. Take it at face value. You don’t need to investigate every crumb when the whole loaf is already on the table.

By April 3, the mood gets pricklier. The Moon square Pluto and Venus square Pluto can bring jealousy, control issues, or one interaction that feels strangely charged. Watch for power games dressed up as affection or concern. Attraction can pull hard this week, but that doesn’t make it trustworthy. Stay observant. Let people reveal what they want without volunteering your whole hand first.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your optimism has a very convincing sales pitch this week, which is great when it’s aimed at a plan worth believing in and a little risky when it’s attached to pure impulse. Early on, there’s a generous, expansive mood around you, and it can make saying yes feel easy. Then, on April 2, a Moon-Jupiter square brings one promise, expense, or expectation that may look bigger than it should. Sagittarius, excitement still needs adult supervision sometimes.

The good news is that your timing improves quickly. Mercury trine Jupiter on April 3 helps you say what you mean in a way people can actually hear, whether you’re pitching an idea, having a real conversation, or finally admitting what you want. By the weekend, your faith comes back with better judgment attached. Keep the hope. Drop the exaggeration.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re allowed to admit that something feels heavy before you’ve figured out how to fix it. Around April 1, the Moon opposes Saturn and could bring one of those moods where everybody wants something, nobody wants to make it simple, and your patience starts feeling very thin. Capricorn, be careful about slipping into silent resentment just because you’d rather carry the whole thing than ask for help or set a limit.

There’s information in that irritation. It may show you where you’ve been overcommitting, overfunctioning, or giving structure to situations that should be able to stand on their own by now. You don’t need to prove your worth by being the most reliable person in a dysfunctional setup. Pull back where the effort feels one-sided. Let the discomfort teach you something instead of turning it into another obligation.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You know when one tiny thing throws off your whole mood, and five minutes later, you realize it was never about that one thing? That feels very this week. The Moon’s rough angle to Uranus on March 29 can bring a sudden annoyance, a change of plans, or a moment where your patience fully leaves the building. Aquarius, don’t talk yourself out of what that reaction is trying to show you.

By March 31, the energy loosens up, and something that felt off starts making a lot more sense. A new plan, a better idea, or even a different attitude could change the whole feel of the week. You don’t need to stick with what’s clearly not working just because it’s familiar.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You might not have the full story this week, but your brain could still try to build one out of scraps, vibes, and one suspicious pause. That’s the April 1 Moon-Neptune opposition doing what it does. Everything can feel a little hard to pin down, especially if you’re waiting on an answer, reading into somebody’s tone, or trying to decide whether a feeling is intuition or insecurity. Pisces, give it a minute.

Not every unsettled feeling is a warning, and not every nice feeling is proof. That’s the game right now. Let people be consistent before you decide they’re trustworthy. Let a situation repeat itself before you call it fate. You don’t need to force certainty out of something that still looks half-finished. Sit with the question a little longer and watch what reveals itself.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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