Weekly Horoscope: March 8-March 14

This week puts a few pretty delusions on life support. Mercury retrograde scrambles timing and wording, Venus meeting Saturn adds a hard edge to love and money, and Jupiter turning direct finally gets something moving after too much circling. Right in the middle of it, stargazer, the Sagittarius Half Moon drags private feelings into public view and asks what we’re going to do with them.

There’s heat here, but there’s also honesty. Some people are ready to stop calling breadcrumbs a connection. Others are ready to admit they’ve outgrown a role, a routine, or a fantasy that used to keep them going. Across the zodiac, this is a week for seeing what holds up when excuses expire. The sky is not in the mood to coddle anybody, but it does have a sharp way of showing us where our energy belongs.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet spends the week in Pisces, which can make your usual first instinct feel a little drunk on fantasy, ego, or old feelings. When the Moon squares Mars early on, every annoyance risks turning into a whole production. Someone could hit a nerve, and suddenly you’re composing a three-paragraph response nobody asked for.

By Thursday, the vibe gets easier as the Moon sextiles Mars and gives that heat somewhere useful to go. Aries, not every urge deserves airtime. You’re a cardinal fire sign with a hair-trigger will and a deep allergy to being told no. Still, this week favors precision over impulse. Save the grand gesture. Save the impulsive text. Put your force behind one choice that actually deserves your name on it right now.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Taurus, your ruling planet walks into a meeting with Saturn at the very start of the week, and suddenly, every craving comes with terms and conditions. Love, money, pleasure, attention—none of it feels casual right now. Then the Moon trines Venus and gives you a brief taste of sweetness, which helps, but it also reminds you what has felt withheld. You may realize someone likes the comfort you provide while offering very little back.

Venus in sextile to Pluto gives you x-ray vision around desire, motives, and power. That can be sexy, revealing, and a little rude. By Thursday, the Moon squares Venus and exposes where resentment has been collecting interest. You can endure a lot, Taurus, but this week asks whether endurance has turned into self-betrayal. Stop romanticizing mixed signals and expensive disappointment.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet is retrograde in Pisces this week, which can make every conversation feel like a game of telephone played with feelings, half-truths, and suspiciously convenient timing. The Moon trines Mercury at the start, then Mercury trines Jupiter, so a message, confession, or overdue realization could land with real weight. Right in the middle of it, Gemini, you may notice how badly you want everyone to get what you meant without having to explain yourself twice.

Then the mood shifts. The Moon squares Mercury, and suddenly the room feels full of crossed wires, assumptions, and people hearing what suits them. By Thursday, the Moon sextiles Mercury and gives you another shot to say it right. You quickly adapt. This week asks whether you’ve adapted so much you’ve edited yourself out.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon puts on a full show this week, opening with supportive trines to Jupiter, Mercury, and the Sun before veering into a few moodier turns. Feelings come in hot, then change outfits three times before lunch. With the Moon moving from Scorpio to Sagittarius, Cancer, you may catch yourself craving intimacy one minute and distance the next. That does not make you flaky. It makes you honest about how much your emotional weather affects everything.

Midweek’s Half Moon in Sagittarius can push a work, health, or routine issue to a head. Then Capricorn energy asks for composure when you’d rather hide under a blanket and ghost the world. By the weekend, the Moon in Aquarius helps you detach just enough to see what deserves care and what has simply been draining you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You can feel when a room gets weird before anyone says a word, and this week proves it. An easy trine between the Sun and Moon helps you trust that read instead of second-guessing yourself. With the Sun moving through Pisces, a few situations may feel slippery in places where you’d usually want a straight answer. Somewhere in the middle of it, Leo, you may catch yourself protecting someone who has not been especially careful with your heart.

The Half Moon in Sagittarius puts pleasure, dating, creativity, and ego on display. That can be fun until it starts costing you self-respect. Later in the week, a Sun-Moon sextile helps you settle back into yourself. Give your attention to what feeds you, not what keeps begging for another performance.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You can only work around a problem for so long before it starts insulting your intelligence. This week has a way of putting the obvious right in front of you, whether it arrives through a weird text, an overdue conversation, or a detail you can’t unsee anymore. Virgo, your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Pisces, so people may speak in hints, half-truths, and emotional static while expecting you to decode the rest.

There is help here, though. A Mercury-Jupiter trine can bring a useful realization, and later, a Moon-Mercury sextile helps the right words come through. Still, one Moon-Mercury square could leave you stewing over something that was said badly. You know how to keep life moving. Don’t stay loyal to a situation that keeps making you translate basic respect.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

People-pleasing gets very expensive when you’re the one covering the bill. This week can expose exactly where you’ve been smoothing things over, dressing up disappointment, or calling something “fine” because the alternative would start a fight. With Venus in Aries meeting Saturn, relationships come with a reality check, and Libra, that may hit hardest anywhere you’ve been carrying the whole vibe by yourself.

A Moon trine to Venus offers a sweet moment, then Venus in sextile to Pluto turns up the heat around desire, control, and honesty. You can charm your way through almost anything, but charm is not a substitute for mutual effort. By the time the Moon squares Venus, resentment may show its face in one rude little flash. You know when to pivot. Use that gift now.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can smell a power play before most people even realize a game has started, and this week puts that instinct to work. A Moon in sextile to Pluto sharpens your read on every side-eye, mixed signal, and loaded pause, while Venus in a sextile to Pluto adds heat, hunger, and a very strong sense of who wants what from you. Scorpio, nobody has to spell it out. You already know where the obsession is, where the chemistry is, and where someone is trying to keep one hand on the wheel.

By the weekend, the Moon meets Pluto, and the emotional volume climbs fast. That can bring a truth bomb, a possessive mood, or one revealing moment you can’t unsee. Protect your peace without playing detective for free this week.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A green light finally appears after weeks of circling the same emotional block, financial question, or private doubt. The Moon trines Jupiter, then Mercury trines Jupiter, so your instincts and your words start working together again. Sagittarius, that matters because your ruling planet has been retrograde in Cancer, stirring up old fears around trust, dependence, and what you owe versus what you actually want.

When Jupiter turns direct, something stalled begins to move, even if the first sign is internal. You may feel ready to stop rationalizing a situation that has felt too small, too needy, or too complicated. Then the Moon opposes Jupiter and dares you to keep your proportions straight. You can dream big without making every promise tonight.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Responsibility looks sexy on you, but this week it may also feel like a trap you built with your own bare hands. Venus meets Saturn early on, putting love, money, and self-worth under fluorescent lighting, and suddenly every arrangement has a visible price tag. Capricorn, you can handle hard truths, but that does not mean you need to keep volunteering for situations that run on your labor and call it devotion.

A Moon trine to Saturn helps you hold the line, even if somebody tests it. Then a Moon-Saturn square can bring fatigue, irritation, or a brief existential spiral over how much you’ve been carrying. By the weekend, a Moon sextile to Saturn steadies your footing again. Protect your energy like it funds the whole operation.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re hard to shock, but this week could still throw your nervous system a curveball. A Moon-Uranus opposition can bring weird timing, sudden mood swings, or one left-field conversation that makes you want to disappear into your own head for twelve hours. Aquarius, with Uranus moving through Taurus, the real issue may be how fast someone expects you to adapt.

Later, a trine between the Moon and Uranus helps the static break and gives you a cleaner lane forward. You prize freedom, but that does not mean every emotional ask is a trap. Let one honest reaction exist before you intellectualize it into oblivion. Not everything needs a thesis this week or a full defense brief.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You don’t need anyone to explain when something feels off. Your body picks it up first, your imagination adds a few layers, and then real life comes in with a much less flattering version. This week can pull you between desire and doubt as Neptune in Aries keeps emotions running hot. Pisces, a Moon trine to Neptune can make one connection or idea feel strangely magnetic, right up until reality starts asking a few rude but necessary questions.

That check-in arrives when the Moon squares Neptune and exposes where denial, projection, or plain old yearning has been doing too much. By the weekend, a Moon-Neptune sextile helps you reconnect with your instincts in a steadier way. You can hold contradictions better than most. Just don’t let longing rewrite the facts.

