Weekly Horoscope: May 10 – 16

There’s a new moon in Taurus on Tuesday, May 11, at 2:59 PM. New moons signify new beginnings or endings, so it’s a time to plant your seeds in the spring soil. This new moon connects with dreamy Neptune, so whatever begins within three or so days will see dreams materializing. Consider the friends that can make your fantasies come true! Also on Tuesday, action planet Mars connects with revolutionary Uranus at 10:47 PM—this is a prime time to break ground and do something out of the ordinary.

On Wednesday, May 12 messenger Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, at 2:33 PM, and mental blocks finally clear up as we gain progress with things that have been slowing us down. Delayed messages finally make more sense. There is a little wishful thinking as the sun connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:45 PM and we can put a nice spin on the truth. Things that are ordinary can romanticized.

On Thursday, May 13, Jupiter, the planet of growth and luck, enters its home sign, Pisces, at 6:35 PM. Things become more free and open with Jupiter at home where it can transcend all of the B.S. There will be about two months of this optimism, spiritual growth, and open-mindedness before it retrogrades back into Aquarius this July, when ideas will be more rule-abiding.

All times ET.

Aries

Taurus season is all about your money and possessions, Aries. There are things that you need in order to feel like you are supported and able to show up for others. The new moon in Taurus brings a fresh energy into your wallet. This is a time to reevaluate your relationship to material things, or to set new goals for yourself. You are excited to do something totally groundbreaking and different with your home decorating as Mars connects with Uranus. You’re gaining insight into your psychology and feeling more open-minded toward the unknown as optimistic Jupiter moves into your house of rehabilitation and mental health. The next two months will bring even more insight and acceptance for the things that have been lurking in the corners of your beautiful mind palace.

Taurus

The new moon in your sign brings a fresh start! Friends and community members who inspire you can sprinkle a little fairy dust to start you on your journey. Dreams can come true, especially if you’ve seen other people accomplish them. You’re excited to carve your own path as action planet Mars connects with rebellious Uranus, and you take whatever ideas you have very seriously and show commitment as Mercury harmonizes with serious Saturn. If you don’t believe in yourself, you can easily fake it until you make it as the sun connects with Neptune, the planet of illusions and beliefs. And if you can imagine it, it will happen! Lucky Jupiter in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams brings expansion to what you think is possible.

Gemini

Take time this week to be alone and reflect on things that you need to wrap up. The new moon in Taurus falls in a secret and hidden sector of your chart, indicating that it’s time to recharge before your birthday! You’re making progress on something sturdy and long-term as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of structures. You’ve been putting in effort and can finally get some peace of mind as things glide along a little more seamlessly. Lucky Jupiter enters your house of career and legacy, finding you reaching new heights. The next two months will give you some hints to what 2022 will bring in terms of your reputation.

Cancer

New moons are always sensitive for you, Cancer, and this week’s new moon falls in your house of hopes and dreams. This is an ideal time for you to connect with the things that you want for your future self, and to reach out to people who are supporting your current achievements. Your friends play an important role, too. You may be feeling a little bit of a nervous energy as Mars in your sign connects with Uranus, the planet of shock and surprise. There is an urge to act out or shake the table. With lucky Jupiter entering fellow water sign Pisces, you’ll experience growth in your ideas as well as opportunities to travel far away. These next two months will give you a preview of 2022.

Leo

New moons are sensitive times for Leos! The new moon in Taurus falls in your house of career and public reputation, ending or beginning a chapter concerning your highest accomplishments. This is a time to set intentions concerning the positive impact you’d like to make on the world! Things seem a little scary because they’re uncertain, as warrior Mars connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, but use this excitement to break out of your usual routine. You still have friends and colleagues who can hold you down, or tell you what ideas you should hold back, as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. You can really lean into whatever persona you want as the sun connects with Neptune. The next two months of Jupiter in Pisces will bring you and your partners financial growth.

Virgo

The new moon in fellow earth sign Taurus is an excellent time for you to get grounded in what you know, and to figure out what more there is for you to learn. Use this quiet break to look at how far you’ve come and to celebrate the knowledge that you’ve put in a consistent effort in cultivating ideas. The long haul pays off as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of structures and rules. You finally enter a groove instead of being blocked when it comes to your job and daily activities. You get a better idea of what is going on inside of people’s heads as the sun connects with Neptune. This can clue you into what your partners believe in or hold dear. Relationships grow and become a source of inspiration for the coming months as lucky Jupiter enters your partnerships sector.

Libra

This week’s new moon falls in your chart’s house of shared resources. This is an opportunity to settle the score, to be repaid something that is owed, or to just fully trust someone. There is something mysterious about this lunation, and it requires you to have a little bit of faith in the people that you are committed to. There is some excitement when it comes to your finances and maybe even some surprises as Mars connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, but you’re finding ways to make it work! You can find sensible agreements and a long-term resolution as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. You will have new opportunities to grow in your job and lifestyle as Jupiter moves through your house of work and routine.

Scorpio

Find grounding in your relationships as the new moon in Taurus brings fresh energy into your interpersonal commitments. Check in with others and see what they need, and to ask yourself what you need, too. This can bring a new start to your ideals in friendships and sexual partnerships. You’re itching to break free as your planetary ruler Mars connects with rebellious Uranus—you’re excited to debate! You ground your ideas in past experiences and things that are authentic to your roots as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. Relationships get a romantic tint as the sun connects with Neptune. Lucky Jupiter’s first steps into your house of sex, dating, friendships, and creativity, will fill your cup with new connections and opportunities to express yourself.

Sagittarius

This week’s new moon brings you the opportunity to get grounded in your daily routine. Once you commit to your habits, you are really unstoppable! Consider a lovely habit that you’d like to pick up. You are able to find a fair resolution with your partners as Mercury harmonizes with serious Saturn; this is a time for you to make a promise that lasts, or to just effortlessly discuss things that have been weighing on your mind! There is an expansion of the ways that you define home and family as your planetary ruler, Jupiter, enters your chart’s domestic sector. There can never be too much personal space, especially when you can share it with whoever you like.

Capricorn

The new moon in fellow earth sign Taurus brings gravity to your sex and social life; this is a time when you get grounded in your creativity and the things that you enjoy. There is fresh energy in your casual relationships and a space where you can welcome in beautiful connections that fit with what you believe. There is some volatile energy in your relationships as action planet Mars connects with Uranus, and unusual things can happen. Give people their space! Progress shows in your paycheck as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. The next two months of Jupiter in Pisces has a lot to teach you: Many new skills will be learned, so get ready to hit the books.

Aquarius

Little does everyone know, there is a lot happening in your private life, Aquarius! The new moon in Taurus falls in your house of home and family, inviting new energy into your domestic life. This is a time for you to do maintenance on the very important, albeit behind-the-scenes areas of your life. You’re making promises to your friends, lovers, and self as messenger Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. This can be a moment when you take your creativity seriously and are having an easier time with discussing your standards. Mental blocks are worked through. The planet of growth and abundance, Jupiter, moves into your chart’s financial sector, so you’ll feel like you have a lot of wealth over the coming two and a half months.

Pisces

Ground yourself in what you know and what you’d like to learn. The new moon falls in your chart’s sector of communication, reading, and writing. This is a useful time to open a new book, or to start new habits when it comes to communication and listening. This could also see the end of some other conversations or commitments that you’ve had for a while. The planet of communication, Mercury, harmonizes with Saturn, giving you determination in anything you set your mind to! You can see your dreams materializing as the sun connects with mystical Neptune. With your traditional planetary ruler, Jupiter, moving through your sign for the coming months, you feel more free and optimistic. Luck is on your side.

