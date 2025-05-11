Weekly Horoscope: May 11-17

The Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio early in the week, setting the stage for intense transformations and subconscious discoveries. Full Moons are naturally potent celestial events. In Scorpio, a particularly intense domain, this influence promises to be even more tangible from our earthly vantage points. Prepare for possible endings, changes of heart, or revelations about your innermost shadow self. Keep an open mind.

A subsequent square between Mars and Mercury throws another cosmic wrench in intentions, making it difficult to find the motivation to act or the words to express your needs and wishes. The conjunction of the Sun and Uranus is a promising shift in a more uplifting direction, making it easier to navigate unpredictable outcomes and brainstorm on the spot.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The trine between Venus and your ruling planet, Mars, continues. Typically, this alignment signals toward intense passion, fiery romance, and a general motivation to go after your heart’s desires. It’s a fortuitous alignment with plenty of potential for strengthening intimate relationships with others and ourselves. However, a coinciding square between Mars and communicative Mercury makes the former celestial alignment a bit more troubling.

With Mercury and Mars at odds with one another, you might be more prone to acting against your own self-interest or acting in ways that don’t correlate with your true feelings and intentions. Pursuing what makes your heart happy is certainly a noble endeavor, Aries. But doing so against all better cosmic judgment is less so.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus moves into a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde this week, hinting at conflicts or difficulty in the connection between yourself and your external environment. Connecting with others, feeling grounded in your responsibilities, and knowing the best way forward might become more challenging during this alignment. Hard work has never scared you before. But without a clear task at hand, this work can become more exhausting.

This celestial standoff coincides with an ongoing trine between Venus and Mars, suggesting it would be better to lean on your loved ones when the rest of the world starts to feel too shaky. There is nothing wrong with seeking the help of your immediate community, Taurus. Don’t let your stubborn streak convince you otherwise.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet moves into a challenging square with Mars this week. With Mercury’s communicative power and Mars’ assertive energy working against each other, interpersonal friction or crossed wires becomes more likely. Be careful not to assume someone else will assume the best in you in any given situation. While that might be your prerogative with them, not everyone is as optimistic as you, Gemini. Speak thoughtfully and clearly.

Given Mercury’s placement in Taurus and Mars’ placement in Leo, it’s likely that these conflicts will have to do with social status and platonic friendships. Not everyone has the same approach to maintaining these connections. The stars urge you to learn what you can from them and teach them in return.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon reaches its strongest, fullest phase in Scorpio early in the week. This celestial event is always an especially potent phase in your ruling body’s natural cycle. But its Scorpio placement promises things will feel even more intense, ushering in profound subconscious discoveries and major transformations. What you once believed to be true could very well reveal itself to be something else altogether. Steel your nerves now.

This week’s full Moon naturally opposes the Sun, but Uranus is also in the mix. Uranus tends to bring forth unpredictability, chaos, and a need to improvise or innovate your way out of an unexpected situation. Change is inevitable, Cancer. Don’t let this natural part of life prevent you from living.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The full Moon early in the week catches your ruling celestial body and the Moon under Taurus and Scorpio, respectively, signaling intense transformation within your comfort zone. Prepare for subconscious revelations relating to your home life, self-esteem, or spending habits to arise. While it might be tempting for your ego to brush these discoveries to the side as frivolous, the stars urge you to look closer at these signals.

Your ruling celestial body also spends the week in Uranus, which means the chances of encountering surprises and shake-ups are far more likely. Don’t underestimate your ability to learn and improve, Leo. No one gets it right all of the time, and whether you like it or not, that includes you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet transitions out of its conjunction with Eris and Chiron and into an equally notable square with Mars. Mercury’s placement in Taurus and Mars’ placement in Leo hint at conflict brewing in matters related to social status and platonic friendships. Healthy connections involve an equal amount of give and take, Virgo. This alignment signals an impending opportunity to analyze how much, exactly, you’re offering of both.

Pay attention to emotional cues early in the week that coincide with the nearly full waxing gibbous Moon’s direct opposition to Mercury. These signals will be useful callbacks under this week’s full Moon in Scorpio, which sets the stage for significant transformation and personal discovery. Prepare to learn something new about yourself.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus enters a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde in Aries and your celestial domain, respectively. This standoff suggests a need to rethink how you connect with your external environment. Where do you find community? Which relationships are you fostering and, conversely, neglecting? When the world becomes overwhelming and unpredictable, sometimes the only solution is to ground yourself and go back to basics.

Although an opposition like this certainly comes with its fair share of trials, the coinciding trine between your ruling planet and Mars is a promising boost of cosmic good fortune. Passion will be at an all-time high, helping to bolster your efforts to reacquaint yourself with what’s important to you. Remind yourself of what and whom you love, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

This week’s full Moon takes place under your celestial domain, further emphasizing the effects of this particularly intense cosmic event in your daily life. In any placement, the full Moon increases emotional clarity and shines a revealing light on our life path, illuminating pitfalls, possible detours, and shortcuts we might avoid or use to our advantage. But in your celestial domain, this event promises even greater transformation.

It might be time to rethink the dreams and ambitions you once held dearly. Perhaps something you once believed to be true no longer applies to your present reality. Discovering these differences can be alarming at first. But just because something isn’t what you expected doesn’t mean it’s bad. Some acclimation is necessary, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The most notable alignment in your cosmic forecast occurs toward the end of the week as your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon under Gemini and your celestial domain. The waning gibbous lunar phase calls us to release that which no longer serves us. Whether old habits, ideas, fears, grudges, or even relationships, this part of the lunar cycle acts as a foreshadowing to the restorative new Moon.

An opposition between these two cosmic bodies hints at potential conflict or challenge ahead. It can be hard to let go of what’s familiar merely on faith alone. But rest assured, Sagittarius: life’s greatest treasures often lie just beyond the realm of what we find comfortable or secure.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and the dwarf planet Ceres continues on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. This combination invites you to reconsider how you take care of others and accept their help in return. Maybe you’re rejecting others’ assistance because you feel like you wouldn’t assume they need your help. The stars invite you to assess whether either assumption is protecting you the way you think it is, Capricorn.

This alignment also forms a positive sextile with Uranus in Taurus, further emphasizing the possibility of change-ups and shifts in matters close to home. Your physical home life, self-esteem, and management of emotional and financial resources will be challenged. Don’t get scared. Get ready.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The conjunction of the Sun and your ruling planet, Uranus, continues into this week. Under this potent combination, entertaining new ideas and thinking of creative workarounds will become more effortless. Keep an open heart and mind as you proceed, Aquarius. As much as it would behoove you to try new things and get out of your comfort zone, enforcing strict boundaries between curiosity and danger is also a wise move.

Your ruling planet also spends the week in a favorable sextile with Saturn and Ceres, which means that these new ideas and clever workarounds will likely be applicable to how you support others and receive support in return. Give yourself some time to adjust to this new normal.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The sextile between Neptune and Pluto retrograde maintains its position in Aries and Aquarius, hinting at noticeable transformations ahead. The stars are urging you to assess how you allow yourself to dream and plan for the future. Remember, Pisces: there will also be reasons not to do something. The point of living your best life is to pursue what makes you happy in spite of these reasons—finding the one reason to move ahead with your plans.

The cosmos delivers an opportunity to practice this mental and emotional expansion toward the end of the week when the waning gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet. Letting go of old behaviors, no matter how self-detrimental, can be a lengthy process.

