Weekly Horoscope: May 20 – 26

Gemini season has arrived—and there’s no way you’d miss it! Gemini is the sign of duality that everyone loves to hate. Roast them all you want, but Gemini is ten steps ahead of the trend and everyone just needs to accept it. The salty mainstream wouldn’t have such a problem with Gemini if the quick-witted air sign simply gave us a second to catch up.



Gemini, like Virgo, is a mutable sign ruled by Mercury. This can make the two signs seem nearly identical, but Gemini is an active air sign while Virgo is a receptive earth sign. The four mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) process information, and earth signs like Virgo are concerned with the material world, while air signs like Gemini are more into the conceptual world. Mercury is the messenger planet of the mind, and Gemini is a curious sign that actively pursues information through experimentation and games.

The season of the twins kicks off at exactly 3:59 AM on Tuesday, when the sun enters Gemini. The sun’s ingress is followed by that of Gemini’s trickster ruling planet, Mercury, at 6:52 AM. The two planets join each other shortly after, bringing a clear message around 9:07 AM. Important information is revealed and new intellectual chapters begin.

There’s a lot of excitement for fresh ideas in the air, but tap into the slower, saving grace pace of cozy Venus in Taurus. Without adequate grounding, the scene is set for you to blow a fuse as action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday at around 10:46 AM. Take it one step at a time.”

All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your season begins on Tuesday! The sun in Gemini will give you life for weeks to come. Extra life force is always helpful and, with both the sun and your planetary ruler messenger Mercury approaching a face-off with Jupiter in Sagittarius in the coming weeks, expect more opportunities than you have the capacity to commit to! You can do anything you put your mind to, Gemini, but it’s not possible to do absolutely everything! You’ll work it out. Mercury meets the sun on Tuesday as well, making you all the more brilliant. You can surprise yourself with hidden strength this week as Mars gently connects with Uranus on Wednesday. You may tap into something happening behind the scenes.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets the sun in Gemini on Tuesday, activating the secret of your chart that rules dreams and secrets. Do your best to confront the reality of your worst nightmares, dear crab—the monster under the bed is not so scary once you shine a flashlight on it. Cancer (and Cancer rising) doesn’t always have the tools to approach things in a detached, almost blasé way that cerebral air sign Gemini can. Use the coming weeks to catch up with yourself and try to tap into that Gemini ability of keeping a healthy distance from your emotions when necessary. Give yourself a mental reboot (and some privacy) by turning off your cell phone for one day out of the week; pretend it’s the 90’s and go out for the night without it! On Wednesday, connect with your community about revolutionary causes near to your heart.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’ve been working hard these past few weeks, dear Leo—Taurus season found you busy being graceful and good-postured as the sun illuminated your chart’s house of career and life in public. With the sun changing signs and moving into Gemini on Tuesday, you’re allowed to loosen up a little! Gemini oversees your house of community, so it’s time to be out in the world with people. Go out and party! Reply to all those invitations and lock the events into your calendar. Staying in and catching up on sleep is what Cancer season’s for, and that’s not until next month. However, it would be wise to practice caution on or around Wednesday, when Mars gentle connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, bringing unforeseeable surprises—be sure to put safety first.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Taurus season was a nice artsy few weeks of thinking about the world in a philosophical sense and expanding your horizons, but now that Gemini season has arrived, it’s time for you to put your high concepts out into the real world, Virgo! When Gemini season kicks off on Tuesday, your planetary ruler Mercury meets the sun, bringing you important messages from the public. You’re in high demand, which can manifest as an abundance of offers requesting the service of your powerful mind. Keep the life lessons you learned during Taurus season in perspective as you step out into the world. It’s OK to pass up a job offer if it doesn’t adhere to your vision. The key word here is “praxis.”

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Taurus season may have found you overly preoccupied with chasing down unpaid invoices or considering how you and your partner split shared finances as the sun moved through an intimate and material sector of your chart, but you get a breath of fresh air come Tuesday when Gemini season begins! The sun in Gemini lights up your house of distant travel and higher education, and you find yourself eager to put your ideas out there on the first day of the season of the twins. Make sure you’re caught up on the work you owe people, because you might be surprised with a rush order as aggressive Mars connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Wednesday.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

What’s Gemini season to a Scorpio? After spending the past few weeks of Taurus season concerned with your partnerships, you move past the honeymoon phase and into the more technical, tricky aspects of relationships, like how you split the bill and who pays for what. Gemini overlooks the house of your chart concerned with shared resources, and this can have a sexy or psychic manifestation as you take a more focused look at the things that materially support your relationships with others. Your planetary ruler, aggressive Mars, gently harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Wednesday, so look out for erratic behavior in others. People can really go beyond your expectations midweek.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Gemini is your opposite sign, Sagittarius, which means it oversees your house of partnerships. You see the big picture, and other people in your life fill in the wide, open spaces with fine print. The last few weeks of Taurus season found you catching up on busy work, but now that Gemini season has arrived, you shift your focus to the other people in your life. Pay closer attention to what they’re telling you on or around Tuesday as messenger Mercury meets with the sun, bringing big news. All relationships are made more prominent during Gemini season, including ones with your friends or your known enemies AKA haters.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Taurus season was a nice period of enjoying all of life’s pleasures, but things are about to get really busy, so buckle up, Capricorn! Gemini oversees your house of daily routine and busywork, and as the sun meets Mercury, the planet of communication, in Gemini on the first day of the sign’s season, you get hit with a ton of new commitments. You might have to turn some stuff down, dear seagoat, even though you want to do it all—it’s just not possible to please everyone! You’re so hard working that people trust you, but make sure you pencil in some time to be happy and prioritize working on your own health. Your partners can surprise you on or around Wednesday as action planet Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

After getting grounded during Taurus season, it’s time to have some fun, Aquarius! Taurus oversees your chart’s house of all things domestic and familial, helping you plant your roots, but once Gemini season begins on Tuesday, you finally have your space figured out to invite over some friends for a game night. Gemini loves playing games, and you’re going to have so much fun over the coming weeks. Messenger Mercury meets the sun in Gemini on the very first day of Gemini season, so it’d be appropriate to socialize around then, even if that just means a quick meal with a Tinder match or a game of rummy with your clique.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Things slowed down a lot during Taurus season, but as the sun moves into Gemini on Tuesday, things pick back up for you, dear Pisces! Even with this quicker pace, your focus shifts to your home and private life, as Gemini oversees your chart’s house of family lineage and all things domestic. On the very first day of Gemini season, the sun meets with messenger Mercury, bringing you important news about your home life. Pay attention to messages you receive about what’s going on at home; the next few weeks are high time to try and rest and work on your private affairs.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Taurus season found you focused on your material stability and getting your financial ducks in a row. There were some unforeseeable ups and downs for you during the season since Uranus, the planet of surprises, moved into the earth sign, where it will remain for the next seven years. This Tuesday, the sun moves into Gemini and illuminates your house of reading and writing. You can get a lot of research done over the next few weeks, and some important contracts can be signed with impressively close consideration of the fine print. Big news comes your way on the first day of Gemini season on Tuesday as messenger Mercury meets the sun, so pay attention to what comes up.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You put the final touches on a personal project on Monday as the sun moves through the final inch of your sign, Taurus. On Tuesday, however, the sun moves on, ending Taurus season and kicking off the season of the twins. Gemini oversees your house of personal resources, which includes both your bank account and your self-esteem—things that support you and your life force. Over the next few weeks, focus on getting your bank account organized and spending wisely as you can pay even closer attention to the fine details of your budget. The sun and messenger Mercury meet on the first day of Gemini season, bringing you important news about these topics. On Wednesday, warrior Mars gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, bringing surprises your way.

