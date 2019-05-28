Weekly Horoscope: May 27 – June 2

Things are settling down as the moon wanes in preparation for next week’s new moon in Gemini. This week, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Tap into and accept the bigger picture, with all its limitations and opportunities.

Misunderstandings and creative ideas are both possibilities. Communication planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of confusion, on Wednesday at 9:23 PM, which could inspire some interesting ideas. Miscommunications might lead to creative breakthroughs, but they could also just be confusing, so if something sounds unreal, it very well could be. As Mercury clashes with Neptune, pay attention to the ways your mind changes concerning your beliefs.

Watch where you’re going on Thursday as Venus connects with Neptune at 12:51 PM to inspire a whirlwind fairytale romance, and Mercury opposes Jupiter at 11:12 PM to egg on your farfetched ideas. Dreams or ideas may be “too big to fail,” but there is support for practicality. Venus in Taurus is our saving grace right now, encouraging us to approach ambitions at our own pace and anchoring us to earth. Tap into that!

More grounding energy is present on Friday as Venus connects with Saturn, the planet of discipline—this is a great day for a reality check. Whatever delusions of grandeur come up this week, we are reminded of the impermanence of luxury. Saturn, the planet of time, is with Pluto, the planet of the underworld, right now, an historically intense planetary combination!

Venus harmonizes with Pluto on Sunday at 11:38 PM, showing the shadow side of our hedonism. You only live once, and it shows.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Don’t write checks with your mouth that your ass can’t cash, Gemini. When your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with Jupiter, the planet of excess, midweek, you’re prone to exaggerations. It is possible to do whatever you want, but it’s not possible to do everything you want. Prioritize so that you don’t end up having to flake on other people. Jupiter’s tension with Mercury really wants you to say yes to everything—don’t be afraid of saying no. Also midweek, Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, so you are prone to making moves based on a mirage. Remain matter-of-fact. Potential is not enough.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a good weekend to celebrate your commitments to others, Cancer. Regardless of all the stress and struggles you’ve been through with your partners or your enemies, it’s time to enjoy life in the face of whatever crisis. Venus, the planet of pleasure, harmonizes with both Pluto and Saturn this weekend, but it can be felt for most of the week. Find pleasure in your community by going out and being with your friends, your partners, and everyone’s friends, all in one place. You have a fantastic support system, and it deserves to be celebrated, commemorated, and honored.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

All of the hard work you’ve been doing pays off this week, Leo. Saturn, the planet of discipline and restraint, harmonizes with Venus, the planet of pleasure, helping you see the results of your daily efforts. Whether that means commitment to your health, your job, or your spirituality, find happiness in your efforts this weekend. Venus helps smooth out Saturn’s sourness like a drop of cream in a cup of black coffee. If you allow for cheat days, or if you believe in giving yourself a day off, this week is time to indulge. Go out and live a little.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Before agreeing to major jobs midweek, make sure you’re feeling up to task Virgo. As your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, there can be an over-exaggeration of responsibilities that calls for you to check in with yourself and your energy levels. It’s big news, but possibly sensationalized, so don’t be motivated by FOMO. Mercury also clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, so make sure you’re getting all of the details correct. Other people can spin stories to seem more ideal than they really are. Potential could be just that if you don’t break out of your comfort zone. Think about the level of responsibility you can realistically handle at this time.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Work flows smoothly and painlessly this week as your planetary ruler Venus gently harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of sedation, creating a dreamy work environment. Venus’s connection with Neptune shows there is potential to get through your day-to-day with the help from a friend or coworker. Ask for help and you’ll find that things get done much easier. This weekend, Venus harmonizes with both Pluto and Saturn, accelerating structural changes in your home life. This can go either way, depending on the foundations upon which your house is built, so to speak. Wrap up your spring cleaning projects or rearrange your furniture. You can learn from other people’s experiences, through reading about them or asking directly.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

There are important developments in your relationships this week, Scorpio. Venus, the planet of love, money, and beauty, harmonizes with both Saturn and Pluto, solidifying the terms of your romantic or platonic inter-personal agreements. This can mean you find a resolution or a sound, sustainable agreement between you and another person. There’s a lot of faith put into others as Venus also gently harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs. This can be beautiful planetary weather for supportive friendships and romantic relationships alike. You can support other people in your life by simply showing up and being generous with the most precious resource of all: quality time.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Things that other people tell you right now can make you feel unhinged as messenger Mercury squares off with dissolvent Neptune on Wednesday, stirring up confusion. Things just aren’t clear when it comes to what other people are thinking, but you can find certainty in what you know, Sagittarius. Intuition is biased, but it’s still based in your own reality. As Mercury faces off with your planetary ruler, optimistic Jupiter, there can be some exaggerations in communication—things that you tell others, or that others tell you, can be blown out of proportion. Remain objective instead of getting carried away with what-ifs. There are plenty of possibilities, but what does your work ethic or your bank account say?

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Delayed gratification is a key phrase for Saturn’s retrograde through your sign, Capricorn. Saturn is your planetary ruler, so when it’s retrograde in your sign, things that you worked on in the past are coming back up from the grave, but not how you’d expect them to. This week, Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values, harmonizes with retrograde Saturn, bringing some relief and pleasure to those moments when an hour feels like 90 minutes. Saturn is also the planet of time, and Venus in Taurus loves to take its sweet time with things. Enjoy every little moment right now. Appreciate the beauty in things that aren’t complete yet, like a sketch of a famous painting. Take your time.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a fun week, Aquarius. You can balance all of the excitement and socializing you’re doing by grounding it in your own needs. You can be both responsible and social now—yes, you can have it all! Messenger Mercury faces off with over-the-top Jupiter this week, making it hard for most to say no. You should know that your sign is ruled by Saturn, the planet of boundaries, which is the planet that says no louder than any other planet. Venus makes a powerful connection with Saturn this week, making it even more lovely to say no to whatever you don’t have time for. You decide what you need in the moment, and maybe that is a night out with your friends.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Neptune is the planet of illusions, which is why a lot of astrologers associate it with photography and the movies. As both Mercury and Venus engage with Neptune this week, it’s possible to invent your own version of reality. You have very high hopes for the impact you want to leave behind on this world, Pisces, and as Venus connects with Saturn, the planet of structure, you can find ways to realize your creative vision in a real, material way. This could manifest as a wake-up call to refine your vision to make it more feasible. Regardless, even with roadblocks along the way, it’s hard to get a Pisces’s head out of the clouds, so maybe you should keep it there.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re on your way toward financial stability this weekend, dear Aries. Venus, the planet of money, is having a good time in your house of personal finances, attracting all sorts of beautiful and stylish objects. Venus harmonizes with both Saturn and Pluto this weekend, accelerating you toward your financial responsibilities. There can be some delays in things like getting a raise or promotion, since Saturn, the planet of authority, is currently retrograde in your house of career. There are changes to your position as well, since Saturn is with Pluto, which is also retrograde. Make sure you’re hearing all the details correctly and not announcing things before they actually happen—Mercury’s opposition to Jupiter could make you want to swallow your words or give you the tendency to exaggerate.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Start your weekend early if you can, Taurus. Your planetary ruler Venus gently connects with Neptune on Thursday, which inspires a fun night out socializing with beautiful strangers. You can be anyone you want under this influence—Neptune is great at deceiving the public—so maybe try on a wig or an alias while you meet some people you don’t have plan on speaking to again. Of course, you’ll also want to practice some self restraint as Venus harmonizes with Saturn and Pluto, making you too invested in your future to be so daring as to lie about your name. Break out of your comfort zone without breaking your budget.

