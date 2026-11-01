Weekly Horoscope: November 1-November 6

November opens with some overdue housekeeping. Sunday’s Last Quarter Moon in Leo asks everyone to drop whatever they’ve been clinging to out of pride, stargazer, and it’ll go easier than you expect. Once that’s done, the week picks up speed. On Monday, the Moon sweeps past Mars and Jupiter in Leo and brings confidence roaring back. Those two keep drawing closer all week, so ambition will run high and patience will run a little short.

Circle Wednesday. Mercury meets the Sun at the heart of its retrograde, and the truth about something that’s felt confusing since late October finally comes into view. That same morning, Venus and Jupiter form a lucky sextile for love and money. Thursday’s Moon in Libra will test a few rosy assumptions about the people around you. Saturday morning ends things on a sweet, affectionate note before the Moon slips into Scorpio and everyone turns inward.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Every friend group needs the person who turns “we should totally do that sometime” into a date on the calendar. This week, that’s you. When the Moon joins Mars in Leo Monday morning, Aries, your energy turns contagious, and Jupiter drifting closer to Mars makes it twice as easy to rally the troops. Send the group text first and watch everyone perk up.

The snippy back-and-forth will fade by Tuesday, once Mars wraps up its square to retrograde Mercury. Leave the debates over who said what behind you. A new sextile between Mars and Venus makes affection come easier than arguing. On Saturday morning, the Moon sextiles Mars on its way to Venus. Use it to plan something sweet for whoever said yes.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your favorite sweater has a strict no-borrowing policy, and so does the last slice of anything in your fridge. That grip loosens this week. Jupiter’s sextile to retrograde Venus peaks Wednesday, Taurus, and it puts you in a generous mood that surprises even you. Share the good snacks. Whatever you give away this week will find its way back to you doubled.

Monday evening brings a sweet Moon-Venus sextile, perfect for hosting a few friends, even if hosting means takeout on the couch. Mars also opens a warm sextile with Venus, so flirting with someone new will come easily. Come Saturday morning, the Moon joins Venus and fills your weekend with people you’re happy to see. Let them raid the fridge this once.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve asked your sister, your coworker, your ex, and your barber what you should do. Everyone had an opinion. None of them helped. Retrograde Mercury has you outsourcing a call only you can make, Gemini. Wednesday, Mercury lines up with the Sun halfway through the retrograde, and you’ll realize you knew the answer all along. You wanted someone else to say it first.

Monday starts with some mixed-up plans, so double-check the time and place before heading out the door. Mars finishes squaring Mercury on Tuesday, and the petty arguments die down. Starting Thursday, Pluto squares Mercury, and someone will want the whole story before you’re ready to tell it. They can wait. You don’t owe anyone updates on a decision you’re still making.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Home feels safe, and that’s fair. Still, three weekends of canceled plans add up, and the people who love you have started to wonder where you went. Sunday’s Last Quarter Moon asks you to admit the hiding out has run its course, Cancer. When the Moon meets Mars and Jupiter in Leo on Monday, you’ll have the energy to make the first call.

You’re better company than you’ve been giving yourself credit for. Pick one person and set a date. The Moon moves into Libra on Thursday, which keeps conversation easy if you’re a little out of practice. Once it slips into Scorpio Saturday afternoon, you’ll want to retreat again. That’s allowed. Make sure you’ve seen someone you love before you do.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been defending a position for weeks that you stopped believing in somewhere around day three. Sunday’s Last Quarter Moon in your sign offers a graceful way out, Leo. Take it. People respect a changed mind a lot more than you think, and the Moon’s run-in with Mars and Jupiter on Monday will give you the confidence to say so first.

Pluto wraps up its square to the Sun on Tuesday, and the pressure you’ve been under since mid-October finally lets up. Wednesday, Mercury meets the Sun, and a conversation you’ve been dodging will go better than you expect. Tell them what you’ve figured out. Somebody in your life needs to hear it from you, and you’ll walk away feeling lighter.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Look hard at your to-do list, and you’ll spot a few jobs you handed yourself out of pure guilt. The Moon spends Tuesday and Wednesday in your sign, Virgo, which puts you in the right headspace to go through it line by line. When Mercury meets the Sun on Wednesday, one item will stand out as something you never owed anyone.

Cross it off without writing a three-paragraph explanation. Pluto starts squaring Mercury Thursday, and someone used to your help may push back on the new boundary. Hold the line, kindly. You’re allowed to be generous with your time and still keep some of it for yourself. Spend that reclaimed hour on something that has nothing to do with anyone else’s needs.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Somewhere in your closet sits a sketchbook or a guitar you gave up on because it wasn’t coming out pretty enough. Retrograde Venus in your sign has you thinking about it again, Libra. Pull it out. Jupiter’s sextile to Venus peaks Wednesday, and encouragement will come from people you didn’t expect to care. Your first attempt in years will be rusty. That’s fine.

It doesn’t have to be good yet. It just has to be yours. The Moon moves into your sign on Thursday and gives you a few days of feeling like yourself again. On Saturday morning, the Moon joins Venus, so make something before breakfast. Show it to one person you trust, or keep it to yourself. Either way, you’re back.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The last couple of weeks asked a lot of you, and you handled most of it without telling anyone how heavy it got. That stretch ends Tuesday, Scorpio, when Pluto finishes its square to the Sun. Give yourself a day to breathe before jumping into the next thing. You came out of it stronger than you went in, and that’s no accident.

Thursday afternoon’s Moon trine to Pluto is the moment to move on whatever you’ve been sitting on. Book the appointment or finally have that honest talk. Pluto also begins a slow sextile with Saturn, which favors changes built to stick around. When the Moon enters your sign Saturday, protect your evening at all costs. You’ve earned a night with zero obligations.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Something good is headed your way, and knowing you, you’ll be planning the next adventure before it sinks in. The Moon joins Jupiter Monday evening and puts you in a hopeful mood, Sagittarius. By Wednesday, Jupiter’s sextile to Venus peaks, bringing a win in love, money, or both. Take a minute to enjoy it. You’ve been working toward this longer than anyone knows.

Jupiter keeps edging closer to Mars all week, and that combo makes you want to charge straight at the next goal. Hold off until the weekend. A Moon-Jupiter sextile on Saturday morning is the right time to celebrate with your people. Tell them what happened. Let them make a fuss. The next big thing will still be there on Monday.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Buried beneath the spreadsheets and five-year plans is a dream you’ve filed under “unrealistic.” Pull that file back out. Neptune is circling back toward Saturn, Capricorn, and dreams get a fair hearing again. Sunday afternoon’s Moon trine to Saturn makes it a good day to map out what the impractical thing would take. You’re the best planner you know. Plan this.

Pluto also opens a slow sextile with Saturn, which favors changes you’ll still be glad about years from now. Expect a doubtful voice in your head to wake you up early Friday, when the Moon opposes Saturn. Hear it out, then get on with your day. Practical people are allowed to want big things too. You’ve just never given yourself permission.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You love shaking things up, as long as you’re the one doing the shaking. Sunday morning’s Moon sextile to Uranus hands you a good idea, so write it down before the week gets busy. On Tuesday, the Moon squares Uranus, Aquarius, and someone else will rearrange your plans without asking. Maybe it’s a moved deadline or a friend who bails at the last minute.

It’ll sting a little. Roll with it anyway. You adapt better than almost anyone you know, even when you’d rather not. By Thursday evening, the Moon trines Uranus, and someone will float a last-minute plan that sounds slightly ridiculous. Say yes before you overthink it. Some of your best nights started exactly that way, with zero planning on your part.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have a gift for seeing the best in people, even the ones who haven’t earned it yet. Sunday starts soft, with an overnight Moon trine to Neptune that keeps you hopeful and openhearted. By Thursday, Pisces, the Moon opposes Neptune, and someone you’ve put on a pedestal will do something human. Maybe they flake on plans or forget something important to you.

It’ll be disappointing, and you’re allowed to feel that. Resist the urge to explain it away for them. You can see someone clearly and love them anyway, and the right ones can handle it. Neptune’s returning conjunction with Saturn also favors hopes that hold up in broad daylight. Keep believing in people. Just let them be people while you do.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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