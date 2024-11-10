Weekly Horoscope: November 10-16

This week’s celestial forecast signals a disconnect between our actions and better judgment. We start the week under a square between Mars, the action-drive, assertive red planet, and Haumea, an instinctual dwarf planet, under Leo and Scorpio. Emotional impulsivity abounds. Meanwhile, a square between Venus and Neptune retrograde suggests a susceptibility to rose-colored perspectives. Be wary of ignoring your inner voice this week. Just because we want something to be true doesn’t mean it is.

Finally, the full Moon reaches its peak under Taurus on Friday, bringing with it an internal shift toward stability, financial well-being, and comfort. The next day, the nearly full Moon conjoins with chaotic Uranus retrograde, signaling a high potential for surprises. Indeed, stability might not look like what we assumed.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, begins the week in a tense square with Haumea. While Mars governs our potential for action, asserting ourselves, and expressing our passions, Haumea’s influence is more reflective. A negative aspect between these celestial bodies suggests an inability or unwillingness to heed the advice of our inner voice of reason. The way clear might seem cloudy or unsafe. Second-guessing will become more likely early in the week.



By the week’s end, Mars forms another square with the nearly full Moon as it transits from your celestial domain to Taurus. The instincts you ignored early in the week will rear their heads once again as you approach the weekend. Speak and act with intention to avoid the worst of these consequences, Aries.



Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Wishful thinking can be a blessing and a curse, Taurus. On the one hand, this type of optimism lends itself to taking greater chances with bigger rewards. On the other hand, these rose-colored perspectives can blind us to reality, increasing the chances of stumbling over obstacles we could have avoided had we only taken the time to look and think clearly.



A challenging square between your ruling planet, Venus, and dreamy Neptune retrograde indicates you might be leaning toward the latter, more negative option. However, your celestial forecast isn’t all doom and gloom. Your ruling planet’s transit from principled Sagittarius to pragmatic Capricorn cuts through the noise and sharpens your intuition. Maintaining a healthy dose of skepticism is critical.



Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, starts the week in two contradicting aspects. The first is a favorable sextile with Makemake, a dwarf planet under Libra that calls us to consider how we’re advocating for ourselves, others, and our communities in general. The second is a square with Saturn retrograde under Pisces.



This latter alignment undoubtedly will affect the former as Saturn, the cosmic disciplinarian, butts heads with Mercury’s desire to expand, grow, and communicate. Going against the grain, socially speaking, directly conflicts with your innate need to maintain the peace and be seen as a team player. Nevertheless, the stars urge you to consider whether said “team” is actually worth fighting for, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Conflict arises midweek as the waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Neptune retrograde under Pisces. This lunar phase tends to bring about greater hardship as it forces us to reconcile with what is and isn’t working in our lives. These discoveries are only exacerbated by Neptune, which, in its retrograde period, highlights the ways we’ve been deceiving or sacrificing too much of ourselves.



The full Moon reaches its peak under Taurus, an Earth-ruled sign that tends to lean toward a greater sense of pragmatism and stability than you’re used to, Cancer. Taurus’ influence over the full Moon places an emotional emphasis on stability and inner peace, regardless of whether or not we’re pleased with what we have to release to achieve it.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, locks into two notable alignments around the same time toward the end of the week. An auspicious trine with Neptune retrograde increases creative and imaginative energy, unlocking potential opportunities you might not have thought possible. This aspect can also make the ego aware of ways it has been deceived or misled, clearing up muddy waters.

By midweek, the Sun will also be in direct opposition to Uranus retrograde. An alignment like this can conjure excitement and invigoration, but it can also swing to a more negative extreme of anxiety and outbursts. Keep a close watch on your emotions during this time. You don’t have to burn old bridges just because you found a new one, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This week, all celestial signs point to an urgent need for introspective analysis and subsequent release. Your weekly forecast begins with Mercury in a tense square with Saturn retrograde under Pisces. Mercury’s placement under Sagittarius turns our mental focus toward principles and morals, while discipline-oriented Saturn under Pisces calls for emotional fortitude and perseverance.



By midweek, your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with a fairly challenging lunar phase: waxing gibbous in Aries. This phase points us toward relationships, behaviors, or ideas in our lives that are no longer serving us the way they once did. The downside to these discoveries, of course, is the next necessary step, which is letting them go. Rest assured, this discomfort will be temporary, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus starts the week in a square with Neptune retrograde, signaling conflict between our idealized version of reality and the actual world around us. As someone who tends to look for the best in people, you are more susceptible than most to being misled by your own wishful thinking. Neptune retrograde calls you to confront these discrepancies between what’s real and what isn’t. This is no small order, Libra.



As difficult as things might seem early in the week, the cosmos offers greater reassurance toward the weekend. A favorable sextile between Venus and Haumea promises rewards for trusting your intuition, while an auspicious trine between your ruling planet and the full Moon over the weekend increases emotional clarity and resolution.



Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Trusting your instincts will be more challenging early in the week as action-oriented Mars and introspective Haumea form a tense square under Leo and your celestial domain. Remember that challenge does not necessarily equate to a lack of progress, Scorpio. It just means you’ll have to put in more effort than anticipated. A little bit of elbow grease won’t hurt you.



These unexpected change-ups or shifts come to a head later in the week as the Sun faces off with Uranus retrograde under your sign and Taurus, respectively. Prepare to have your preconceived notions and ideas challenged. Whether they hold up to this scrutiny or not, this will be an invaluable opportunity to strengthen or adjust your beliefs.



Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A challenging square between Mercury and Saturn retrograde under your sign and Pisces exacerbates cognitive dissonances highlighted by the ongoing Jupiter retrograde. With communicative and educational Mercury thwarted by Saturn, a planet governing discipline and boundaries, you will likely find that attempts to take on new responsibilities or ambitions will become more arduous than expected.



This cosmic alignment points toward a minimalistic approach. As tempting as it might be to challenge yourself, don’t underestimate the trials you already face. And if your desire to add more to your plate is a way to avoid pre-existing obligations, well, certainly, you don’t need the stars to tell you the flaws in that logic, Sagittarius. Focus on what’s already in front of you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, finally turns direct next week. But before it does, it creates one last challenging aspect with Mercury, the planet governing communication, intellect, and education. The universe doesn’t always clue you in on the finer intricacies of the lessons it presents you, Capricorn. These types of revelations often require time and hindsight before you can understand them fully, and that’s okay.



A conjunction between the waxing gibbous Moon and your ruling planet early in the week offers a much-needed boost of celestial motivation, pushing you forward even if you’re unsure what awaits you further down this life path. Indeed, if you wait to make a move until it all makes sense, you may find yourself waiting forever.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

While Uranus retrograde maintains its ongoing sextile with Neptune retrograde and trine with Pluto, your forecast’s most notable new cosmic alignments lock into place toward the weekend. First, the Sun in Scorpio directly opposes your ruling planet in Taurus in the latter half of the week. This opposition can swing in two extremes: excitement or anxiety, invigoration or dogmatism.

These emotions can and often do manifest in similar ways, making it difficult to differentiate between these two ends of the spectrum. A conjunction between a nearly full Moon and Uranus on Saturday heightens emotional clarity, allowing you to better understand what, exactly, you’re feeling. Until you find out, the stars urge you to proceed with caution, Aquarius.



Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A challenging square between your ruling planet, Neptune, and Venus early in the week signals a conflict between your emotions and reality. As Neptune shifts your focus toward the ways in which you have been deceived by yourself or others, negative feelings are likely to follow. Give yourself the grace to experience these emotions without letting them overtake you completely.

Navigating these transitions will require significant effort. Exhausting yourself by fighting against the natural ebb and flow of the universe won’t help your case, Pisces. In this instance, the stars call you to go with the flow. Calmer waters are fast approaching, ushered in by a conjunction of your ruling planet and the waxing gibbous Moon. Conserve your energy in the meantime.



