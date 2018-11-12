Weekly Horoscope: November 12 – 18

On Thursday, new energy is ushered in as Venus retrograde ends, Mercury retrograde begins, and Mars finally switches signs after being in Aquarius for what feels like the majority of this year. Mars was in intellectual air sign Aquarius from mid-may through mid-August before taking a brief, ambitious stint in its home sign of Capricorn, and then rolled back through Aquarius from September 11 until now—we’ve spend over half of 2018 with Mars in a wacky sign that isn’t afraid to be itself! For seven months, we’ve been doing things in our own unique ways, and have also been experiencing a stagnant drive towards whichever sectors of our charts that are ruled by Aquarius. But before shifting out of Aquarius, Mars has one last connection to make: At 4:31 AM on Thursday, the warrior planet gentle harmonizes with rebellious Uranus, presenting opportunities to do inventive things that have never before been attempted. At 5:21 PM on Thursday, Mars enters psychic water sign Pisces, heightening our empathy and intuition.

On Friday, Venus retrograde ends at 5:50 AM, allowing us to move on with all the lessons about love and beauty we’ve learned over the past 40 days. At 8:33 PM, communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde through Sagittarius (before reentering Scorpio on December 1), marking the notorious time of difficult travel and Freudian slips. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is extra forgetful, so be sure to measure twice and cut once.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your classical planetary ruler, warrior Mars, enters Pisces on Thursday, igniting your creative drive. With Mars in your house of dating and creativity until January, you can expect the rest of 2018 to be extra fun and spicy, starting this week. Scorpio and Pisces have a lot in common—you’re both receptive signs—and this week begins a time of action through passivity; of showing how you feel by deciding what you’re not going to do. Before Mars enters Pisces on Thursday, it gently harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, creating an opportunity for you to make an inventive change to your daily routine.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

As the sun inches closer to Sagittarius season, you have many other planets on your side—this birthday is going to be one for the books, with generous Jupiter and chatty Mercury both occupying your sign for the remainder of this year. On Thursday, warrior planet Mars enters Pisces and occupies an influential sector of your chart—your house of home and family—inspiring you to take action on the domestic front. In Pisces theme, use this time to create a welcoming space in your home that brings everyone together. This Mars placement will serve its purpose, with so many occasions to throw house parties coming up. Friday begins Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius—a time for you to tie up loose ends and, if you care to, repeatedly correct yourself.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus, the planet of love and money, ends its 40-day retrograde on Friday! Since November 1, Venus has been retrograde in your house of career, bringing up job offers from the past and reminding you of all the things hovering above your head, and demanding your attention to catch up or revise. These recent revisions pay off with Venus in Libra through December 3, as Venus retraces its steps in its home sign of justice to allow a solid, well-considered decision to be made. Warrior planet Mars, which has been in your house of personal finance for more than half of this year, will enter Pisces to occupy your house of communication on Thursday. While Mars is in Pisces, you can expect to get lots of news and plenty of emails.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

After spending more than half of the year in your sign—giving you the juice to make major headway on your personal projects—action planet Mars will change signs on Thursday. With Mars in Pisces, occupying your house of personal finance and self-esteem, your focus shifts from conceptualizing your projects to finding the right structures to support them—both immaterial and material ones. Pisces, the ruler of your house of personal resources, is the least structural and most adaptive sign of the zodiac, allowing you to find support in empathetic ways that connect you with the world at large. When Venus retrograde ends on Friday, decisions about your education or any publishing projects are made with ease until December 3.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

For most of this year, your temper has bubbled below the surface: Warrior planet Mars was in a hidden sector of your chart, pushing you to react to things that didn’t make sense to you. This week, you’re back behind the wheel when Mars enters Pisces on Thursday, empowering you to take initiative on anything you want to make happen. The remainder of this year encourages you to manifest abundance. In addition to the willpower you’re getting from Mars, your planetary ruler, lucky Jupiter, is creating opportunities for career development until the end of 2019. Forgotten job opportunities and the chance to rework past projects reappear during the upcoming Mercury retrograde, beginning this Friday.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

For Mars-ruled signs like Aries, this week brings an especially refreshing, new energy. For more than half of this year, your planetary ruler Mars has been in Aquarius and Capricorn—two signs that are eager to put you in the public eye. When Mars enters Pisces on Thursday, things mellow out for you, as the warrior planet moves through a quiet sector of your chart to work on things that are currently hidden from you, but will be made apparent when Mars enters Aries in January. The remainder of the year brings a very passive, meditative vibe for Aries. Mercury retrograde starts on Friday—a good time to go back and dust off your old school work, or to rework past ideas you wanted to publish.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Warrior planet Mars is fearlessly conquering new territories in your career for the majority of 2018. On Thursday, the action planet switches over to your house of social networking, bringing exposure to different communities with which you can share your legacy. Your planetary ruler, love and money planet Venus, has been retrograde for 40 days, making things distinctly un-cute, to your distaste. You’ve spent this retrograde period reflecting on your job and your love life, scrutinizing what pleases you and why. On Friday, Venus retrograde finally ends, allowing you to move forward with your life with a little bit more wisdom. Decisions about your daily routine are made with ease through December 3. This Mercury retrograde, which begins Friday, gives you a psychic edge.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

For most of 2018, you’ve been trying to figure out exactly why you do that you do as Mars, the planet that represents your willpower, occupied your house of philosophy. This has prepared you for this week, when Mars enters Pisces on Thursday to occupy your house of legacy and calls on you to make informed decisions that will shape your reputation. You’re making a lot of headway in your career for the remainder of the year. This weekend is eventful for your love life as Venus ends its retrograde in your house of dating on the same day that your planetary ruler, Mercury, begins its retrograde in your house of relationships! People from the past reenter your life as you move forward with lessons learned from Venus retrograde.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Energy toward schoolwork, publishing, and traveling gets a strong boost on Thursday as the planet of willpower, Mars, enters Pisces to give you a refreshed sense of direction for the remainder of the year. On Friday, Venus ends its retrograde and you’ll feel more capable of moving forward with complicated decisions that have been up for deliberation over the past 40 days. From Friday until December 3, reconsiderations about your housing situation or family business are clarified, as the planet of values and aesthetics makes headway through the domestic sector of your chart. Just after Venus ends its retrograde on Friday, Mercury begins its retrograde through your house of physical health, work, and daily routines. Although Mercury retrograde has a reputation for being regressive, it allows for second chances in those areas of your life.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

On Thursday, warrior planet Mars—which has been feistily energizing your relationships sector for more than half of 2018—changes signs to enter Pisces and occupy an intimate sector of your chart. With Mars in Pisces for the remainder of the year, your sex drive is heightened, and you get a sixth sense for the intentions of others before they even act on them. Venus, the planet of love and values, ends its retrograde on Friday, moving forward through your house of communication and helping you make clear judgement in conversations, and inviting new messages to your inbox! Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde on Friday in your house of dating, sending old friends and lovers your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Action planet Mars enters your house of partnerships on Thursday, bringing action to your relationships and encouraging collaboration. Your will is being shaped by others’ desires at this time, so be aware of whether you’re following someone else’s lead for the remainder of this year. From November 1 through Friday, Venus retrograde has put a damper on your finances in your house of personal resources—but that’s finally over! With Venus moving forward in your financial sector, you’ll be able to attract the resources you need again. However, your planetary ruler Mercury begins its retrograde that same day, bringing confusion and minor mishaps to your home life for the remainder of the month.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Thursday marks the beginning of a hectic period, as action planet Mars enters your house of daily routine and busywork to give you plenty of willpower to wrap everything up before the new year! Your planetary ruler Venus ends its retrograde in your sign this Friday, bringing a day ruled by Venus in a sign ruled by Venus. This is sure to be a day marked by the Venusian themes of aesthetic beauty, love, and money. As Venus moves forward through Libra until December 3, you’re able to have clearer judgement about what matters most—decisions come easier, you look cuter, and things are simply less awkward. Speaking of awkward, communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in your house of communication on Friday, inspiring Freudian slips, and your ability to respond to emails fashionably late.

What’s in the stars for you in November? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.