Weekly Horoscope: November 13 – 19

The new moon in Scorpio falls on Monday, November 13, at 4:27 AM: Purity and inconvenient truths are part of the vibe. This new moon meets Mars and faces off with Uranus, so take a second to check in with what your emotional reactions have to tell you about yourself. Also on Monday, the sun faces off with Uranus at 12:20 PM, and people are not afraid to show their freaky side!

Positive conversations or good news arrives as Mercury connects with sweet Venus on Wednesday, November 15, at 7:48 AM. We’re able to find some wiggle room as action planet Mars harmonizes with dreamy Neptune on Friday, November 17, at 3:35 AM, softening the edges. Magical, mystical vibes flow as the sun also harmonizes with dreamy Neptune at 9:51 AM.

Videos by VICE

A new cycle in motivation and willpower begins as the sun meets with action planet Mars on Saturday, November 18, at 12:41 AM. This can help us find our drive, purpose, and passions.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A transformative new moon in Scorpio may find important endings taking place. Trust and vulnerability can make your relationships more honest. You’re not afraid to break out into the unknown! A new version of yourself is emerging as the sun meets Mars; a new cycle in your self expression begins, like a reinvention or rebirth. You can feel understood and optimistic in your relationships as messenger Mercury connects with Venus, the planet of harmony. Social connections run smoothly; conversations are intelligent and kind. Your planetary ruler Mars and the sun harmonize with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a mystical, otherworldly vibe.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A new cycle in your relationships begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of partnerships. Either new people are entering the picture, or your current relationships are starting a new phase. Find a way to balance consistency with chaos as the sun faces off with Uranus, revealing cracks in the foundation. Find a way to hold it dow! Practical conversations about how you contribute are explored as Mercury connects with Venus. Hopeful vibes flow as Mars and the sun harmonize with Neptune, orienting your partners with your vision for the future. You’re seeing partnered motivations as the sun meets Mars.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A new cycle in your lifestyle begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of work and habits. Get insights into how to purify yourself through daily efforts as the sun meets with Mars. This can also be a moment to gain insight into surgeries, exercise, and cooking. Get healthy or moving so that you can carve out your future. A positive aspect for your love and social lives takes place as Mercury connects with Venus. Ethereal, charming vibes flow in your job and career as the sun harmonizes with Neptune. Ask your boss for whatever you need!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your creative power is intensified! The new moon falls in your chart’s house of creativity and sexuality, which also corresponds with children. Consider what life and vision you want to bring into the world. Plant the seeds for loyal relationships among friends, co-creators, or romantic interests. New motivations for your vision are seen as the sun meets with Mars. Relations can help with your chores and work as Mercury connects with Venus. As mundane as it sounds, getting on the same page about what you value and how you want to live your day-to-day makes relationships run smoothly.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The new moon falls in the most private and personal sector of your chart, symbolizing rejuvenation. Deep rest behind a closed curtain can give you some perspective. The sun faces off with Uranus, showing you how to make peace with the unconventional role that you play. Mars and your planetary ruler, the sun, harmonize with dreamy Neptune, showing you a vision of a happy ending. Consider where you’d ultimately like to end up, how you’d like to feel. Let go of past versions of yourself—exfoliate your soul and steam your brain as the sun meets Mars.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re reorienting your understanding and getting to the bottom of things as this new moon falls in your chart’s house of communication. To process your own ideas, get into a journaling or letter writing practice, start a new book or podcast, start speaking with your closest neighbors or siblings. The sun and Mars meet here too, getting to the heart of the matter. Self-esteem flows as Mercury connects with Venus, showing a positive relationship to yourself and the ability to support yourself. You’re able to convince other people of your ideas and motivations as Mars and the sun harmonize with Neptune.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A new cycle in your cash flow and income arrives with the new moon in your chart’s house of personal resources. Money isn’t the most valuable resource, though: This can also be for renewing your sense of self worth! How you support yourself, materially and emotionally, is up for discussion, and might make you moody. You’re finding a new sense of motivation and vision for your hustle as the sun meets Mars. Who are your partners and teammates? Your powers of self expression flow as Mercury connects with Venus. You can come across as more warm and friendly under this aspect.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your sign is the main character this week! The new moon in Scorpio connects you with your needs and ideas. You are full of potential and decide to dive deep into many different waters from this platform, but where to? There’s pressure to make sense when faced with absurdity as the sun faces off with Uranus, asking you to walk the line between order and chaos. You’re flexible and charming as Mars and the sun harmonize with Neptune, helping you go with the flow! A rare alignment of the sun and Mars in your sign shows your power and strength.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Time spent alone helps you clear your mind as the new moon falls in a solitary, sleepy sector of your chart. Find your mojo during a spa, jacuzzi, or sauna moment as the sun meets with Mars. Catching up on rest can help you bounce back with full force! Even if there’s something bubbling beneath the surface, you’re still connecting with your friends and community as Mercury warmly harmonizes with Venus. You’re feeling out how you fit in with the greater political zeitgeist as Mars and the sun harmonize with Neptune, connecting you to trends and your place in the world.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A new sense of purpose and drive emerges with the new moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. This can bring new people into your scene or social network, or simply start a new chapter in how you relate to your friend group at large. Your friends, associations, and crowd can define you. Get a deeper look at how you set yourself apart from the group, or how you feel about stepping in sync and breaking bread with them. Relationships with the public run smoothly as Mercury connects with Venus, giving you the vibe of a charming politician.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

This new moon calls for a reinvention as it falls in your chart’s house of public legacy. Sometimes, in order to stay authentic and consistent with who you are, some changes have to be made! Mars and the sun also meet at this time, giving you a new sense of direction, passion, and purpose. Political or revolutionary insights are realized as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. You might be trying to make sense of disruption and inconsistency. Your grift is strong as Mars and the sun harmonize with Neptune, helping you fake it until you make it.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

New depths are felt with the new moon, expanding your horizons, breaking records, and reaching heightened sensitivities. This new beginning can bring you to new destinations or academic subjects. The sun and Mars meet here also, showing you what fuels and motivates you to excel. Collaborators support your work as Mercury connects with Venus. Having another person’s trust and confidence can help you feel good about any public statements or work that you’re doing. Ask for help or even some moral support! Turn on a Marilyn Monroe-style sparkle as action planet Mars and the sun harmonize with dreamy Neptune.