Weekly Horoscope: November 17-23

This week is Saturn’s first full week out of retrograde after it returned direct on Saturday. The cosmic disciplinarian’s shift forward helps swing our mental focus toward external obligations and responsibilities. While Saturn retrograde urged us to hold our cards close to the chest and avoid taking on new commitments, this planet’s direct return helps motivate and encourage us to expand and grow.

We also transition from Scorpio to Sagittarius season this week, a shift preceded by a direct opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and Ceres under Cancer and Capricorn, respectively. Reacquainting yourself with your principles and beliefs will become especially helpful after Sagittarius’ fiery, moralistic energy takes over.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars remains under Leo throughout the week, increasing motivation and assertion within social areas of life. Meanwhile, Mercury locks into a harmonious trine with Chiron and Eris retrograde, two dwarf planets flying in your celestial domain, which provides a much-needed cosmic push in the direction of self-advocacy and healing.

Midweek, the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, highlighting behaviors, ideas, or even relationships that you could stand to release. If a full break isn’t possible, then at least try distancing yourself from these negative aspects of life to give your mind and heart a chance to rest. Just because you can keep tolerating these unhelpful parts of your life doesn’t necessarily mean you should have to, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As Venus continues its transit through Capricorn, it forms a challenging square with Makemake in Libra that locks into place by the end of the week. With Venus’ governance over love and finances and Makemake’s influence over how we connect and contribute to the world around us, this cosmic alignment points to potential conflict between the desire to help and the need for self-preservation.



This could manifest in one of two ways, Taurus. These challenges could appear as codependency, or they could also reveal themselves as an unwillingness to part with resources even if you have some leftover to spare. Find a happy medium between martyrdom and stinginess. Don’t underestimate how easy it is to fall into either extreme.



Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, eases deeper into a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde throughout the week. The latter planet’s retrograde motion tends to facilitate shifts in perspective that are often unexpected. Be prepared to entertain new ideas, beliefs, or attitudes. And if you can’t muster the patience to entertain them, then at the very least, you must certainly try and tolerate them, Gemini.

Fortunately, an auspicious trine between Mercury and Chiron and Eris retrograde under Aries indicates you’ll have no problem speaking your mind during this mental metamorphosis. Whether or not it feels like it right now, you are the master of your own ship. If you’re unhappy with the direction it’s going, then change course.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly full Moon briefly conjoins with Jupiter retrograde at the start of the week, heightening emotional clarity to help better navigate new ideas or perspectives. Indeed, our emotions can serve as useful internal compasses when the more logical, mental sides of ourselves have yet to catch up to the revelations already felt by the heart. It’s time to use your hyper-sensitivity to good use, Cancer.



A direct opposition between the waning gibbous Moon and Ceres under your sign and Capricorn, respectively, seems to be the cosmic response to events that took place earlier in the week. Discoveries like these often lead to goodbyes as we release our old belief systems. This is challenging, but it is also very rewarding.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is transitioning from water-ruled Scorpio to fire-ruled Sagittarius this week, adding an appropriate element of change-up and chaos as your ruling celestial body also stares down Uranus retrograde in direct opposition. The Sun and Uranus’ standoff has been conjuring sudden changes and surprises that have directly challenged your ego and sense of control over your surroundings.



As your ruling celestial body ventures back into a fire-ruled domain, things will start to feel a bit more natural and less forced. But be wary, Leo. The Sun’s trine with Neptune retrograde has the potential to increase imagination for better or worse. Don’t let this newfound security place an inaccurate rose-colored lens over your perception of reality. Learn from your mistakes.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As your ruling planet, Mercury, eases into its direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde, it will become increasingly crucial to go with the flow and roll with the punches. Jupiter retrograde’s placement in Gemini offers an incredibly mutable cosmic energy that can be confusing and frustrating for someone who prefers more rigid stability and routine. But life is for learning, Virgo, and that includes right now.



Mercury’s placement in Sagittarius helps keep you connected to your beliefs and values. This type of self-awareness can serve as a useful comparison to the discoveries presented by Jupiter retrograde. The more familiar you are with what you believe in, the better you can confirm or question these ideas in the name of emotional growth.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, spends the week heading toward a challenging square with Makemake, a dwarf planet currently flying in your celestial domain. This potent cosmic alignment suggests a need to get your own house in order before reaching out to help others. As admirable as your desire to help might be, if you aren’t providing assistance from stable ground, how much help can you actually provide?

Steady yourself before you lend a helping hand to others. Failure to do so can quickly lead to the both of you floundering and exacerbating the others’ issues. While it might seem selfish at first compared to your normal people-pleasing tendencies, the alternative is actually the more thoughtless option in the long run, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Most of the major players in your cosmic forecast remain relatively static this week. Mars and Haumea continue their challenging square in Leo and your sign, bringing with it difficulties in trusting or acting on your instincts. Meanwhile, the Sun spends its final days in your celestial domain directly opposing Uranus retrograde, which increases the chances for unexpected shakeups and challenges.

For someone who prioritizes a sense of control as much as you, the Sun-Uranus opposition might prove especially difficult, Scorpio. Remember that even in moments where you feel like you have a handle on everything, the universe still has the final say so. Instead of viewing this as a disheartening cosmic punishment, allow it to alleviate some pressure off your shoulders.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, sends the whole week in direct opposition to communicative Mercury under Gemini and your sign. This potent celestial alignment promises to bring significant changes in our beliefs and values, which can be as scary as it is exhilarating. After all, mental evolution practically requires us to shed previous comforts and venture into the relatively unknown.



But think of it this way, Sagittarius: wouldn’t you rather be your most informed and well-rounded? Ignorance might be bliss, but that’s only until you realize that you’ve been living half-truths. This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen your principles, which will make navigating the road ahead a whole lot easier. Don’t miss out on this chance while it’s here.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s direct return coincides with a favorable sextile with Venus by the end of the week, increasing motivation to address emotional or financial responsibilities. Now is an ideal time to get your affairs in order in intimate relationships or your budget—or, as is often the case with long-term relationships, a mix of the two.



Your ruling planet will continue to transit through Pisces despite its directional shift, which will naturally bring a sense of sentimentality and sensitivity to these obligations. Take the logical with the emotional, Capricorn. All of it is necessary to get a full picture of the world around you, even if you’d rather have the pragmatic over the psychological. Practice of the latter makes perfect.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The direct opposition between the ego-driven Sun and your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, will wane throughout the week. But its effects will still be tangible. Be on the lookout for unexpected challenges or directional shifts, and be especially vigilant in regard to letting your pride or ego get the best of your judgment, Aquarius.

A challenging square between your ruling planet and the last-quarter Moon under Taurus and Leo, respectively, points to a possible shakeup within your social circles. You might find yourself in a different standing than you once thought, and the negative aspect of this cosmic alignment suggests it might be for the worse. Try to use this as an opportunity for growth instead of letting it discourage you.



Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your cosmic forecast begins with a tense square between your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, and a nearly full Moon under Gemini this week. This alignment suggests a disconnect between your emotional and logical sides, making it easier to act against your own best interest or fall victim to manipulative tactics from others.

Be wary of anyone or anything that strokes your ego too much, Pisces. There is a difference between being supportive and love-bombing you to distract from the heartache that’s to come. While you don’t necessarily have to distrust everyone you encounter, a healthy dose of skepticism can go a long way in your case. Share your emotional resources wisely. They are finite and precious; treat them as such.



