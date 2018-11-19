Weekly Horoscope: November 19 – 25

This week kicks off with a passionate but over-the-top energy, as warrior planet Mars squares off with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, on Monday. Sagittarius season officially begins on Thursday, November 22. Sag is a fire sign known for being an optimist and a big mouth—which sometimes translates to a know-it-all attitude. As the sun moves from murky water sign Scorpio to the bold sign of the centaur, our moody and broody attitude shifts to one that’s merry and bright! A full moon in Gemini arrives on Friday, bringing climaxes and putting people in an especially talkative mood.

Neptune ends its retrograde on Saturday, November 24. The planet of illusion, Neptune began its retrograde in creative and empathetic Pisces on June 18 and stations direct on Saturday, signaling us to move forward with our dreams and fantasies. Because Neptune spends so much time retrograde each year, we astrologers don’t give it the same hype as Mercury or Venus retrograde. However, as Neptune stations direct, this week brings especially potent, heavy energies. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself feeling especially tired or sensitive. Neptune is the planet of fog, and when it’s in water sign Pisces, the mist is dense—if you feel like you’re not sure what’s going on around you, know that some confusion at this time is normal. Trust your gut without feeding any paranoid fantasies. Though Neptune’s direct station gives you a boost in creativity, this isn’t the time to make concrete plans.

All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

As fiery Mars squares off with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, on Monday, big passion is in the air—but while you’re on that hot date, be careful you don’t spend all of your money! It would be very wise to set a budget for yourself this week. Sagittarius season begins Thursday, and your focus shifts to money matters as the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your finances. On Friday, the full moon in Gemini brings a big climax to your finances as well as your intimate relationships. This week is all about sex and money, Scorpio—could it get any more you? Neptune ends its retrograde on Saturday—a dreamy energy flows in your love life, and it’s a beautiful and creative time to make art. Enjoy the romantic atmosphere! Just don’t get hung up on making commitments. Whatever is meant to be will be.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Blessed solar return (astrologer speak for birthday), dear centaur! Big emotions swell up for you to work through this week as Mars, the aggressive warrior planet, squares off with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, on Monday. Issues concerning your home or domestic life will come up—especially as Neptune, the planet of illusion, ends its retrograde on Saturday. Sagittarius season officially kicks off on Thursday, and a full moon in Gemini occurs the next day, bringing a big climax to your relationships.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Important conversations take place on Monday, thanks to a clash between Mars and Jupiter. Sagittarius season kicks off Thursday, boosting your intuition and asking you to catch up on sleep. It’s particularly important for you to be well-rested on Friday, when the full moon in Gemini finds you focused on work—you need to do some reorganizing right now, especially if you’ve pushed important projects out of the way or put them on hold. Neptune ends its retrograde on Saturday, asking you to trust your intuition when it comes to communicating with others. Be a good listener, and try to understand that many plans are up in the air.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Aggressive Mars squares off with expansive Jupiter on Monday, bringing big changes to your social life and your understanding of self-worth. Sagittarius season kicks off on Thursday, bringing your focus to your social life—not just the friends you hang out with, but the communities and organizations you belong to. The full moon in Gemini on Friday brings drama to your relationships, romantic and otherwise! On Saturday, Neptune ends its retrograde, leaving you feeling foggy about your finances. This is not the day to spend your well-earned money; trust your intuition when it comes to seeing the true worth of something—including yourself.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

On Monday, aggressive Mars squares off with expansive Jupiter, marking a big day for your career. You’re making important moves, and everyone recognizes your strength and growth! The sun enters Sagittarius on Thursday, shining a big, bright spotlight on your professional achievements and your public life. However, the full moon in Gemini on Friday finds you focused on your home and family—this is a crucial time to create a better balance between your public and private life. Lots of important career opportunities are coming your way, but this full moon asks that you remember where you came from—and that you remember to tend to your home. Make time to connect with family. Your ruling planet Neptune ends its retrograde in your sign on Saturday, which creates a confusing, yet dreamy and magical vibe. Neptune is the planet of fog, so if you try to force clarity, don’t expect it to work out well—this is not the week to have the “what are we” conversation, for example! However, it is an amazing week to make art, focus on your spiritual practice, and connect with yourself—and others—on a deep level.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Mars squares off with Jupiter on Monday, and you’re finding out whether your dreams can really come true. The sun enters Sagittarius on Thursday, finding you in the mood for adventure—but remember that Mercury is currently retrograde, so travel (and school!) could be frustrating at this time; double check your itinerary if you find yourself whisked off on a journey! You’re a spontaneous person, but this isn’t time for you to dive into things head first. The full moon in Gemini on Friday brings a critical conversation that brings information you’ve been waiting for. Full moons are all about release, and this is an important one for getting your emotions off of your chest, so call that person you have in mind. Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces on November 24—watch out for messages that will arrive in your dreams!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mars and Jupiter clash on Monday, stirring up drama in your social life. Sagittarius season begins on Thursday, illuminating the sector of yoru chart that rules money and intimate relationships. A release arrives during the full moon in Gemini on Friday, bringing a climax in your life around issues in your sex life and finances. A dreamy energy is in the atmosphere as Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces on Saturday—make time to connect with your friends, Taurus! Keep things simple and don’t overbook yourself—Neptune is the planet of fantasy, so take a little break and let yourself “check out.” Reality is overrated, even more so when Neptune shifts direction, especially since it occurs during Mercury retrograde!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Mars and Jupiter clash on Monday, stirring up big drama in your relationships that will continue through the week. Sagittarius season arrives on Thursday, and the full moon in your sign, Gemini, arrives on Friday. Sagittarius season finds the sun shining its spotlight on the partnership sector of your chart, and a big climax in your relationships arrives during the full moon. This full moon is major for reconnecting with your emotions. You’re a logical person, Gemini, but that doesn’t mean you don’t feel your emotions on a very intense level, and during this full moon, you’ll be moved to share what’s in your heart. Venting your feelings to people you love and trust is a great way to use the energy of this full moon—you’re just not meant to hold things in right now. Release, release, release! You pride yourself on being flexible and hate having to make demands or give ultimatums, but a turning point in your relationships is here, and you need to make your feelings and needs known. A big burst of creative inspiration will arrive on Saturday, as Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces—however, watch for some confusion on this day, too.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mars and Jupiter clash on Monday, finding you in an especially busy mood—and your calendar won’t get any lighter this week! Sagittarius season begins on Thursday, and the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. You’re feeling inspired to get to work, but Mercury retrograde is really asking you to take things slow, plus, the full moon in Gemini arrives on Friday, which will find you totally exhausted—it’s time to quiet down and get some rest! An issue at your day job is likely to come to a climax during this full moon, and you’ll also find that you need to carve out a better work/rest balance, or else you may burn out. New opportunities are coming your way, but take it slow on Saturday, when Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces—this is a highly creative time and a fantastic period to focus on your spiritual practice. But remember that besides being creative and magical, Neptune is the planet of fog and confusion, so keep things light and don’t embark on any major endeavors just yet!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mars and Jupiter clash on Monday, stirring up very passionate emotions—this is a powerful day for your creative endeavors and your love life! Sagittarius season, aka party season for Leos, officially begins on Thursday, and drama soon follows when the full moon in Gemini on Friday finds you letting go of some friendships or associations that no longer serve you. A climax arrives in your intimate partnerships, and in your creative projects as well. Neptune ends its retrograde on Saturday, finding you connecting with a very spiritual side of yourself.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mars squares off with Jupiter on Monday, stirring up plenty of drama and excitement in your partnerships. The sun enters Sagittarius on Thursday and illuminates the home and family sector of your chart. Sagittarius season is a wonderful time for you to energetically cleanse your home, gather with old friends and family, indulge in nostalgia, connect with your ancestors, and engage in your spiritual practice. The full moon in Gemini on Friday will be major for your career, as a climax will take place and you’ll find that you need to build a better balance between your private and public life. Themes like privacy and boundaries, popularity, and your reputation will be on your mind. Neptune ends its retrograde on Saturday, marking a powerful time to connect emotionally with your partners. Just don’t indulge your tendency to overthink, Virgo—things are sensitive and unsure right now. Be in the moment instead of in your head.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mars and Jupiter clash on Monday, creating a very busy atmosphere. Exciting news is on the way when the sun enters Sagittarius on Thursday and a full moon in Gemini arrives on Friday—expect lots of conversations to take place! Full moons are all about release, and this release will be very…verbal. Sagittarius is famous for its big mouth, and a Gemini is probably at the origin of the phrase “blowing up a cell phone.” Communication is super important to you, but more information than even you can handle might be coming in, so it’s important that you don’t overbook yourself, and especially crucial that you don’t make promises you can’t keep—Mercury is retrograde, after all! Dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde on Saturday, bringing a boost of creativity and imagination.

