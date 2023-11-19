Weekly Horoscope: November 20 – 26

The sun gently connects with power planet Pluto, shedding light on taboos, on Monday November 20 at 4:46 PM. Action planet Mars also connects with Pluto on Tuesday, November 21, at 8:18 AM, piercing to the core. We’re not afraid to get to the heart of the matter!

A hopeful outlook comes as the sun enters fire sign Sagittarius on Wednesday, November 22, at 9:02 AM. Optimism is not without limits, though. Reality hits as the sun clashes with Saturn on Thursday, November 23, at 4:46 AM.

Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday, November 24, at 5:14 AM, and we’re chasing freedom, but again, not without an awareness of our responsibilities. There are roadblocks to overcome as Mars clashes with Saturn on Saturday, November 25, at 11:57 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Scorpio season’s final push for transformation and evolution happens as the sun and your planetary ruler, Mars, connect with Pluto, the planet of rebirth. Through vulnerability in relationships and a sense of trust, you can shift into a new version of yourself. This is sensitive and emotionally demanding. The vibe changes as Sagittarius season begins, setting your sights on something greater. Mars also enters Sagittarius, a transit which can find you galloping into far away lands or intellectual debates! Your personal responsibilities can either be discouraging, or serve as a moving target for you as Mars clashes with Saturn.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your relationships, romantic or otherwise, are a springboard for developing your worldview. You can gain a deeper understanding of what you believe in through your relationships as the sun and Mars connect with Pluto. Seeing through the eyes of others intensifies your worldview. Your motivations for connecting with other people, as well as your relationships themselves, are developing and evolving. You can be more sensitive to ulterior motives, and read more deeply into other people’s actions. Sagittarius season marks a time of change and endings as the sun moves through a transformative sector of your chart. The more practical side of relationships shines during this transit.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Relationships are changing as the sun moves into your chart’s house of interpersonal dynamics, signifying a fresh start. There are responsibilities for you to acknowledge as the sun clashes with Saturn. An awareness of how your relationships shape your reputation calls you to take a step toward permanence and finality. Mars also enters your chart’s relationships sector. This can be invigorating or aggravating, since Mars also clashes with strict Saturn. There’s passion and excitement, but it’s being stopped by the elephant in the room: a looming awareness of what you should be doing! Greatness and the high standards to achieve it are not convenient, and not accomplished alone.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your creative and romantic lives are activated during Scorpio season, and get one final push before the sun enters Sagittarius. There’s a sense of urgency to act or close a chapter. Relationships to your close friends or romantic flings grow deeper as the sun connects with Pluto. Mars also connects with Pluto, which can intensify intimate connections, demanding a level of intimacy and purity that can intimidate some. Creative vision is magnified. Sagittarius season puts your health and routine in focus. New habits, chores, and jobs are beginning as the sun takes its first steps in the sign. What do you want to wrap up before the end of the year?

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Scorpio season was a time of regeneration and rest. Before Sagittarius season starts, there’s one final push to transform your health and lifestyle from the inside out. The sun and Mars connect with Pluto, showing you what needs to change in order to take control of your day-to-day life. Your initiatives will not be met with resistance, and you can take a strong command on your daily battles. This is a kind of last hurrah before you can enter auto-pilot. The sun enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, illuminating your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure. Friendships and close connections are maturing as the sun clashes with Saturn.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Scorpio season has helped your busy mind pinpoint which details were the most critically important, with super x-ray vision. As the sun enters Sagittarius, a new chapter begins. Change and endings are initiated in order to bring you closer to where you want to end up. You have to name and acknowledge the responsibilities you have to others as the sun clashes with Saturn. Mars also enters Sagittarius, giving you more energy to accomplish things at home. This isn’t without resistance from others, as Mars also clashes with strict Saturn. You are learning to work with or around other people’s limitations or inadequacies.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Scorpio season has more to reveal! Insight into your worth—emotional and financial—can be gained as the sun connects with Pluto. A glimpse behind the curtain shows your hidden source of power. Reach for your secret weapon as Mars connects with Pluto. Your hidden reserve of confidence or power is accessible now. Your drive and ability to sustain yourself is there for you. You may be feeling more social or talkative as the sun moves into bubbly Sagittarius, illuminating your chart’s house of communication. Your siblings, roommates, or neighbors can help you with heavy lifting as the sun clashes with Saturn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus and determination are laser sharp as the sun and your planetary ruler, Mars, connect with Pluto. You’re looking for deeper meaning. You can gain a better understanding of what motivates you, and your persistence is powerful. After one final push, the sun leaves your sign and enters your chart’s house of personal resources. This period shows what you need in order to sustain your efforts, whether that’s self-esteem, freedom, or a generous donation. Mars also leaves your sign, which should teach you how flexibility keeps you stable. Your patience is tested as Mars clashes with Saturn, the planet of time and maturity.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Scorpio season was perfect for steaming and dreaming, but this week, it’s time to rise and shine: Sagittarius season begins! You’re in the driver’s seat, and changes are being initiated as your personal new year comes back around. First, responsibilities at home are addressed as the sun clashes with Saturn. Action planet Mars enters your sign, bringing you strength and persistence. You can meet roadblocks as Mars clashes with Saturn, requiring you to carve out alternate channels or adapt to the reality of the situation. You’re pushing toward where you want to ultimately end up, which takes willpower and self awareness.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Scorpio season puts your focus on your goals, and there’s one final push before you can tap out! You’re not giving up. Motivations are investigated as the sun and Mars connect with Pluto, revealing something deep-seated about your psychology and drive. Your determination is ruthless and you’re powering through. This can be with the help of your community and friends. As Sagittarius season starts, you might want to hide out, reflect, and wrap things up before the new year starts! You confront yourself and your mental hang-ups as the sun and Mars clash with your planetary ruler, Saturn.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Scorpio season has found you determined to carve a path for yourself as the sun transits your chart’s house of legacy and public reputation. Before it ends, you can make one final and meaningful push as the sun and Mars connect with power planet Pluto! Your position is politically significant, and people see you as someone with a lot of pull and influence. Sagittarius season begins and you’re looking toward the future as the sun transits your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You’re addressing financial responsibilities as the sun and Mars clash with your planetary ruler, Saturn.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Changes are initiated as the sun changes signs, entering an active sector of your chart. You’re stepping out into new territories and showing yourself in a different light as the sun transits your chart’s house of career and public reputation! Your own responsibilities are being addressed as the sun clashes with Saturn, asking you to hold up your end of the deal. Mars also enters Sagittarius, getting you motivated to advocate for yourself and your position. You might feel like you’re under pressure as Mars clashes with Saturn, which can test your patience and limits. It’s a feat of endurance!