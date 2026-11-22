Sagittarius season kicks off Sunday, and the sky will lean toward optimism and adventure. A Sun-Neptune trine on Monday will add a dose of faith that things are heading somewhere good, stargazer. Hold onto that feeling. Tuesday’s Full Moon in Gemini will arrive right alongside Uranus, so expect news that changes a plan or two. Wednesday will keep the surprises coming, then Mars will move into Virgo and trade its swagger for patient, careful follow-through.

Thanksgiving will fall under a homebody Moon in Cancer, which makes for a sweet day with a few awkward edges. Expectations may run higher than reality allows, and old family dynamics could resurface by dessert. Go easy on yourself and everyone at the table. Friday will be better for honest heart-to-hearts. Saturday will bring a lucky Venus-Jupiter sextile and a warm evening Sun-Moon trine, making it a perfect night to celebrate with your favorite people.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been running on adrenaline and big ideas since late October, and your laundry pile has definitely noticed. On Wednesday, Mars will leave flashy Leo for practical Virgo, Aries, and your energy will turn toward the unsexy stuff you’ve been ignoring. Book the overdue appointment and finally answer the emails. Maybe even try sleeping more than five hours a night.

This new mode might feel boring at first, but it’ll make you feel more in control than any grand plan did this fall. Uranus is starting to square Mars, too, so expect a few curveballs to mess with your carefully laid schedule. Roll with them and try to stay flexible. A well-rested Aries handles surprises much better than a frazzled, overbooked one.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Same takeout and the same show, every single Friday night. It’s comfortable, and you love comfortable, but lately the romance has started to feel like a routine. Venus and Jupiter will form a lucky sextile on Saturday, Taurus, and it’s the perfect excuse to plan an actual date. Dress up a little. Pick a place neither of you has tried before.

Single? The same sextile works in your favor, too, so say yes to the invitation you’d normally skip just to stay home. Sunday’s Moon in your sign will start the week off cozy, and that’s fine. Just don’t let cozy turn into stuck. Comfort is your superpower, but a little novelty now and then keeps it from going stale.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve told the same story about why you can’t move or quit your job for about a year now. It’s a good story, Gemini. You tell it well. Tuesday’s Full Moon in your sign, with Uranus right beside it, may bring news that pokes a hole in it. Let it. Sometimes a surprise is the only thing that gets a smart person unstuck.

Give yourself a day or two to sit with whatever comes up before you start talking it through with everyone. Friday morning’s Moon trine to Mercury will be the time for that conversation. Pick the friend who knows you best and say what you’ve figured out. Once you hear yourself say it, the next step will feel a lot less scary.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

In your head, this Thanksgiving already looks like a movie, with everyone getting along and every phone face down on the counter. The Moon will come home to your sign on Thursday, Cancer, but it’ll square Neptune that morning, so the picture won’t quite match reality. By evening, a Moon-Saturn square may drop you right back into your old family role.

Let the holiday be imperfect. The people you love will still be glad you came, even if dinner runs late and someone brings up politics. Friday morning’s Moon-Mercury trine will be ideal for one honest conversation with the relative you actually like. Then take Saturday back for yourself. A warm Sun-Moon trine that evening will make time with friends feel easy again.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Someone close to you is about to make a big decision without running it by you first. Maybe a best friend is moving, or a coworker you rely on is leaving. When Uranus opposes the Sun on Wednesday, Leo, the news could catch you off guard. Your first instinct may be to take it personally. Give that a day.

The same afternoon, a Pluto-Sun sextile will help you respond like the generous person you are. Say congratulations and mean it. Then ask how you can help. Change stings less when you get to be part of it. Saturday, the Moon will move into your sign and trine the Sun, so throw them a proper send-off and make it a night they’ll remember.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your patience for sloppy work is usually pretty low. Starting Wednesday, it’ll be close to zero. Mars will move into your sign that evening, Virgo, bringing a big surge of drive along with a noticeably shorter fuse. The coworker who hits reply-all on everything and never reads the thread may finally hear exactly what you think of their whole process.

Point that fire at your own projects instead of other people’s mistakes. You’ll get twice as much done and burn half as many bridges. Uranus is also starting to square Mars, so expect one plan to fall apart and need a quick rebuild. If you snap at someone along the way, Friday morning’s Moon-Mercury trine will help you smooth it over.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

All those years of remembering birthdays and sending the right text at the right time are about to come back around. Venus and Jupiter will form a lucky sextile on Saturday, Libra, and someone in your circle may offer you an opportunity you didn’t ask for. It could be a job lead or an introduction to someone who can open doors.

Say yes before you have a chance to talk yourself out of it. Late Friday, a faint Moon-Venus square might have you wondering whether you’re qualified enough. You are. Luck needs a reply, so answer the message and set up the coffee right away. People like helping you because you make it easy, and that’s a talent in itself.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your season wraps up Sunday as the Sun moves into Sagittarius, and the general mood is about to get a lot more chipper. Expect more exclamation points in your messages and more friends who want to wing it. You may find it exhausting at first, Scorpio. Sunday’s Moon-Pluto square will make you want to hold your ground and resist all that cheer.

Try letting a little of it in. Wednesday’s Sun-Pluto sextile will show how well your intensity pairs with Sagittarius’s optimism, so say yes to one spontaneous plan. You might enjoy it. Saturday’s Moon-Pluto opposition could bring someone craving your attention when you’d rather be left alone. Give them an hour, then go home and recharge on your own terms.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Birthday season officially starts Sunday, when the Sun moves into your sign. You’re usually the one planning the road trip and the late-night diner run for everyone else, Sagittarius. This time, let someone else plan something for you. Accept the invite without asking who else is coming or offering to help out. Just arrive hungry and happy to be there.

Wednesday night’s Moon-Jupiter sextile will bring an easy, generous mood, so say yes to whatever the people you love have cooked up. Saturday’s Venus-Jupiter sextile will add extra luck in love and money. Expect a thoughtful gift or a compliment that catches you off guard. It might feel strange to sit back and receive, but you’ve spent all year earning it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Between the turkey and the pie, a relative will ask what you’re doing with your life. You’ll be tempted to answer with a full slideshow. Thursday evening’s Moon-Saturn square will make those questions sting a little more than usual, Capricorn, especially from people who haven’t asked how you’re doing in months. Keep your answer short and pleasant. Then change the subject.

You don’t owe anyone a quarterly review of your life choices, no matter how they phrase it. Saturn is building toward a trine with the Sun, which should leave you feeling surer of your own path by the weekend. Saturday evening’s Moon-Saturn trine will be a good time to plan your next move privately, on your own timeline and without anyone else’s commentary.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

By midweek, you’ll be one click away from adopting a dog or booking a one-way flight somewhere you can’t pronounce. The Moon will meet Uranus on Tuesday, right after the Full Moon, and the Sun will oppose Uranus on Wednesday. That’s a lot of electricity, Aquarius. Your restlessness is telling you something true. It just isn’t telling you the details.

Write the wild idea down and wait until Saturday before acting on it. Mars is starting to square Uranus, too, which makes patience feel almost impossible. Do it anyway. If the plan still excites you when the Moon sextiles Uranus on Saturday, start making calls. Some of your best decisions began as impulses. They just needed a few days to cool.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Holidays have a way of making you notice the empty chairs. Thursday morning’s Moon square to Neptune may bring a wave of missing someone, whether they moved across the country or are gone for good. Let yourself feel it, Pisces, without rushing to cheer up for everyone else. The ache is proof you loved them well, and you’ve always been good at that.

Monday’s Sun-Neptune trine will leave you hopeful heading into the week, so lean on that feeling when Thursday gets heavy. By Saturday morning, a Moon-Neptune trine will make it easier to honor them in your own way. Cook their famous dish or tell the story everyone already knows by heart. A good laugh about them counts as remembering, too.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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