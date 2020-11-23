Weekly Horoscope: November 23 – 29

This is a great week to ask for forgiveness, or to convince everyone you know what you’re talking about. Messenger Mercury harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of deception, on Monday, November 23, at 11:39 PM. You can convince anyone of just about anything.

However, be prepared for your impulses to be revealed. On Friday, November 27, Mercury gently connects with power planet Pluto, helping to uncover secrets and dig up the truth. This is also a time when conspiracies can be easily proliferated or rumors can be spread. Knowledge is power.

Also on Friday, Venus, the planet of love, faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected! This is a time when independence in relationships needs to be respected. One person wants to dig their claws into someone who is dying to have their personal space. A compromise must be made.

Neptune retrograde ends on Saturday, November 28, at 7:36 PM. Neptune is far from earth, so it spends almost half of the year retrograde, but it’s important to pay attention to the days that the retrograde begins and ends! As the planet of beliefs and trends changes motion, we can feel embarrassed for some weird stuff we’ve done in the past, having remembered painful trendy behaviors or just weird things we’ve believed in. It’s a good time to reckon with our higher ideals. Also on Saturday, messenger Mercury gently connects with generous Jupiter at 9:51 PM, echoing this week’s theme of “ask for what you want, and convince people that you truly deserve it!” People are being generous and forgiving. Take your time to catch up.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re back to thinking about what other people need, and what you want to ask them for, as Mercury, the planet of communication, moves through your house of shared resources. Now is a great chance to get some favors from generous and well-connected people as messenger Mercury gently connects with power planet Pluto and Jupiter, the planet of abundance. You can even ask someone to put you in touch with someone else, with very little back and forth. This planetary alignment requires you to take initiative—it’s not going to fall into your lap! You have to be brave and take the step toward it, and watch the results unfold. You can strike gold, either literally or metaphorically.

Taurus

The most recent Mercury retrograde reconnected you to old relationships, or even had you rethinking how you define your interpersonal commitments, as it moved backwards through your partnerships sector. Now it’s retracing its steps, going forward over the same path, and helping you proceed with new, enlightened knowledge. This week, Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune, power planet Pluto, and Jupiter, the planet of abundance. You can see past people’s flaws and idealize your relationships, but by sharing your fears and ideas with your friends, you can figure out where you stand. You are ready to try something different in your relationships as your planetary ruler Venus faces off with rebellious Uranus, encouraging you to take risks and assert your independence.

Gemini

Things at work are getting better, slowly, as your planetary ruler Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune! You can make a pretty good name for yourself in your career and make a strong impression by showing how dedicated you are to your craft. Mercury also connects with power planet Pluto and generous Jupiter, making it a decent time for you to make negotiations concerning your financial standing. You’re repeating old conversations about taxes, income, or owed money, and you can ask well-connected or wealthy people for the things you need in order to serve you in your day-to-day life. Neptune, the planet of illusions, ends its retrograde in your house of career, having you cringing at things you did to publicly embarrass yourself in the past. It seemed like a good idea at the time, and no one remembers but you.

Cancer

Don’t miss any opportunities for discussion in your relationships this week. All relationships count here—not just romantic ones. However, your mind is on your friends and flings as Mercury gently connects with power planet Pluto and Jupiter, the planet of growth and philosophy. You are able to call out any sort of power plays and manipulation as you see it, and also can have deep discussions about your fears and motivations when it comes to partnering. These conversations can lead you toward asking for exactly what you want, and being courageous enough to move on and grow past it if you’re not getting it.

Leo

There is a productivity boost in work and at home. If you ask someone to help you with your chores, or get a workout buddy to hold you accountable, you can cover a lot of ground! Mercury, the planet of the mind connects with Neptune, Pluto, and Jupiter. You’re dreaming about all that you can have, getting inspiration from other people’s lifestyles and using it as a way to influence your own choices. Just try to remember that other people have their own problems, as beautiful as their lives may seem. You’re able to break and build great habits now, outgrowing old patterns. You’re excited to try something different as Venus faces off with experimental Uranus. Tinker with something new.

Virgo

You’re able to communicate your relationship ideals with ease as your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Neptune. This is a strong time to ask for forgiveness, or to forgive others, as Neptune smooths over and distracts. Pay attention to being overly idealistic, though, and be mindful of your distractions as well. Mercury also connects with power planet Pluto and generous Jupiter, making it a productive time to reach out to your influential and wealthy friends. Form a pact! People will be being optimistic. Don’t be too hard on yourself when you remember past relationship hiccups as Neptune ends its retrograde, stirring up feelings of embarrassment as you reckon with the things that no longer interest you in a relationship.

Libra

There’s some instability in your finances through these uncertain times. You’re getting your values around money and property in order as Venus moves through your house of personal resources. There are things that you might decide to spontaneously part with and give away as your planetary ruler, Venus, faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected. Maybe give your future self some respect before you sell off the sentimental items that are not fitting your quirky vibe of the week. You might also welcome some new and unusual items in your repertoire. Just make sure you’re not so quick to give away things that once mattered very much to you—you might regret it.

Scorpio

You get a major creativity boost as the planet of the mind, Mercury, harmonizes with dreamy Neptune. Take this time to play with your creative processes, or to just let your mind wander. This can be constructive for coming up with beautiful ideas and romantic fantasies. You are seeing things positively. A deeper understanding is foraged as Mercury gently connects with psychological Pluto and Jupiter, the planet of growth and philosophy. This is the time to communicate your ideas and really get your point across! Write them down if you’re not sure who to share them with just yet. There are some difficulties when it comes to keeping up with other people as Venus faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected. Relationships become hard to pin down, so give them breathing room.

Sagittarius

Messages from beyond come as Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, putting you in a spiritual, hazy, and distractible mood. Take this time to meditate, go for a nature walk, or spend some time alone. This is also a good time to exonerate your ancestors or deepen your understanding of your family history and lineage. Neptune is the planet of higher beliefs, trends, and general fantasies! This planet ends its retrograde in your house of family and home, stirring up your understanding of where your beliefs come from, and finding you questioning the things you believed in the past. This is a great time to check yourself and realign with your spirituality.

Capricorn

This most recent Mercury retrograde brought old contacts coming into the picture, and professional projects as well. Now things are moving forward again, and you get another opportunity to let your greatness really shine! Don’t be afraid to take it. It won’t come to you. Messenger Mercury gently connects with power planet Pluto and Jupiter, the planet of growth, both of which are in your sign, Capricorn. You have a lot to show for yourself and you have people in your reach who can turn it into something beneficial for you. It’s just up to you to make the connection, to send the email. While you are one to want to do everything for yourself, sometimes it’s better to delegate the task to someone else. Don’t be afraid to ask someone to do something for you.

Aquarius

You’re getting back into the swing of things as Mercury moves forward through your career sector once more. This most recent retrograde had you looking back on old projects, and even wondering if they are still in sync with your beliefs and values. Mercury again connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, giving you a lot of creative ideas about how to slowly but surely rack up some money. Mercury also gently connects with resourceful Pluto and generous Jupiter: There are things outside of your vision that people in authority can connect you to, you just need to ask! Risks are not so scary, especially in your professional life, as Venus faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected.

Pisces

You’ve been learning so much this past Mercury retrograde, as the planet of the mind moved backwards through your house of higher learning and beliefs, giving you the opportunity to review what you know. Mercury is moving forward again, this time connecting with Neptune once more. This gives you a very strong imagination, but also the ability to articulate things that are truly inspired, straight from the ether. This is a highly spiritual time, but also look out for distractions. If you need to stay on task, try a little harder. Neptune ends its retrograde in your sign, so you can be very dreamy this week, and especially sensitive to any substances. Take care of yourself and your brain palace!

