Weekly Horoscope: November 23-November 30

Sagittarius season arrives with a noticeable change in tone, pushing each sign to confront what has felt unfinished or ignored. Mercury retrograde continues to stir old thoughts, but the days ahead encourage a fresher way of looking at them. The Sun’s fire brings a bit of courage to say what needs to be said, even if the words take a moment to land. And right in the middle of it all, stargazer, the Moon’s phases highlight emotional patterns that deserve real attention without pulling you under.

Planetary connections throughout the week support conversation, honesty, and small internal awakenings. By the time Mercury moves into direct motion, something that once felt tangled begins to make sense in a gentler way. Each sign gains insight into what they’ve been craving, whether it’s more connection, more space, or more truth. Nothing dramatic—just a growing awareness that the next version of you is already forming.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your week heats up under Sagittarius season, and your ruler, Mars, keeps everything moving. Mercury’s trine to Neptune adds imagination to every exchange, which can ignite ideas that feel almost cinematic. Aries, you sense possibility building, and that instinct is real. Stay aware of your limits and give yourself room to breathe so you can choose what genuinely deserves your drive.

Midweek, the Moon forms a sextile with Mars, giving you energy that feels purposeful. Use it to revive something you care about or to steady a plan you want to grow. Later, the Moon squares Mars, so keep your reactions grounded. A quick pause changes everything. By the weekend, you’ll see how much progress comes from staying present now.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus glows in Scorpio all week, pulling your earthy focus toward connection, loyalty, and what actually feels good to you. Early on, a Moon–Venus sextile blends emotion with desire, and a Mercury–Venus conjunction sharpens conversations around trust and real investment. Taurus, you’re usually the one keeping things steady, but this week stirs a craving for honesty that feels grounding. If something stays on your mind, it deserves airtime. Let yourself say it with care.

Midweek, Venus forms trines with Jupiter and Saturn, creating space for ease and commitment to coexist. A plan, bond, or creative vision starts landing in real ways. Stay aware of your limits when the Moon squares Venus on Wednesday, then enjoy the warmth that follows when the Moon forms a trine on Saturday. A shift or surprise near the weekend (thanks to Venus opposing Uranus) helps you choose what feeds you instead of what drains you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruler is in retrograde until the 29th, so the first half of the week feels like you’re walking through a dream you definitely didn’t sign up for. Early on, the Moon forms a sextile with Mercury, giving you one solid moment of insight amid the static. Gemini, trust what your mind keeps circling back to. A conversation with someone who usually speaks your language may take an unexpected turn, but listen closely—there’s meaning in what’s said and what’s skipped.

By midweek, the Moon’s square to Mercury asks you to pause before reacting to mixed messages. You’ll feel steadier once Mercury stations direct on Saturday, and the Moon forms a trine with it hours later. That shift lifts a fog you’ve been working through and helps you communicate with confidence again.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon moves through a full emotional circuit this week, Cancer, and you’ll notice the shifts more than most. Early sextiles with Venus and Mercury make space for honest conversations that don’t drain your reserves, and the Moon’s brief stop in Aquarius encourages a sharper awareness of what you need from the people around you. The Pisces half Moon later in the week reminds you how grounding it feels when you let your emotions guide you toward connection instead of withdrawal.

As the Moon builds into a series of trines, your confidence grows in a way you haven’t felt in a while. Those late-week alignments with Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Uranus bring a steadiness that supports real self-trust. The Moon’s move into Aries stirs a small spark of courage, nudging you toward choices that honor what you’ve outgrown.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Sagittarius season charges your ruling Sun with warm, directional energy, Leo, and you’ll feel that boost right away. The Sun–Pluto sextile reminds you how powerful you are when you stop holding yourself back to keep others comfortable. There’s a sense of momentum in the air this week, the kind that nudges you toward decisions you’ve been circling for months. The Sun–Moon sextile midweek brings a wave of confidence that feels earned, not inflated.

By the Pisces half Moon, you may feel pulled toward something softer—connection, creativity, or a craving to be witnessed in a real way. Don’t ignore it. This week asks you to stop minimizing the things you want and start feeding them. Your instinct to shine isn’t vanity. It’s alignment.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde may have you replaying conversations and examining every detail twice, Virgo, but the Moon in a sextile early in the week helps you feel more grounded than you expect. The Mercury–Venus conjunction in Scorpio sharpens your insight, making it easier to understand what’s actually motivating the people around you. This isn’t paranoia—it’s perception. Trust that part of yourself.

A Moon square midweek slows your momentum, yet the late-week Mercury trine gives you a meaningful lift. When Mercury moves direct, something in you steadies. Decisions stop feeling so tangled, and you start noticing what genuinely supports you instead of what drains you. Let that shift guide your next move. You’re choosing from a place of intention, not pressure.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The week opens with a Moon–Venus sextile that softens the emotional edges you’ve been carrying, Libra. The Mercury–Venus conjunction in Scorpio helps you express things you’ve been swallowing for too long, and people around you feel easier to read. Venus trining Jupiter and Saturn midweek gives you a sense of steadiness you’ve been craving, especially in conversations that ask for honesty instead of charm.

A Moon square later in the week may stir something uncomfortable, but it fades as quickly as it arrives. The Moon trine to Venus on the 29th brings you back to yourself, and the Venus–Uranus opposition shakes a belief loose in a helpful way. Let the shift guide you toward relationships that actually honor what you need.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With Pluto hosting the Moon this week, Scorpio, you’re moving through territory that pulls truth to the surface, whether you ask for it or not. The Moon–Pluto conjunction early on heightens your awareness, letting you see what’s real beneath people’s polished versions of themselves. Aquarius energy sharpens your instincts even more, giving you space to step back from situations that once felt tangled. You’re not withdrawing—you’re recalibrating.

By the weekend, the Moon’s sextile to Pluto brings a steady, grounded sense of direction. Something that felt heavy now feels easier to interpret, and you’re able to make choices that protect your peace without feeling like you’re abandoning anyone. Let this power work for you. You’re shedding an old story, and the new one fits you better than you expected.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde can make your usual optimism feel a little stretched, Sagittarius, but the Moon’s opposition early in the week helps you spot where you’ve been giving too much of yourself away. It’s not a punishment—just a reminder to redirect your fire toward something that feeds you. With the Moon sitting in Cancer during these shifts, you may notice how much more grounded you feel when you stop chasing every possibility at once.

As Venus trines Jupiter midweek, you feel supported again, especially by people who understand your pace instead of trying to slow you down. The Moon trine to Jupiter on the 29th gives you a surge of emotional confidence, the kind that nudges you toward choices with real purpose. Trust that movement. You’re landing somewhere that finally matches your potential.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn has been pulling you inward for months, Capricorn, and the Moon in sextile early in the week gives you a breather from that internal pressure. Pisces energy softens your outlook, helping you recognize where you’ve been carrying too much. Venus trining Saturn midweek brings support that actually feels earned, not given out of obligation. Let yourself receive it instead of minimizing your needs.

When Saturn moves direct on the 27th, something inside you steadies. The Moon–Saturn conjunction near the week’s end reinforces a grounded sense of direction, reminding you that discipline doesn’t have to feel draining. You’re starting to see which responsibilities match your purpose and which ones can finally be released. Let that awareness guide how you move forward.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde has you questioning what actually feels stable, Aquarius, and the Moon trine early in the week gives you a glimpse of what you’ve outgrown. Taurus energy slows your pace just enough for you to notice where you’ve been pushing yourself in directions that don’t match who you’re becoming. This isn’t a setback. It’s you recognizing your own instinct before someone else tries to speak over it.

The Moon square midweek may stir some restlessness, but the sextile that follows brings a sense of grounded awareness that feels useful. The Venus–Uranus opposition at the end of the week shakes something loose in your relationships, revealing what deserves more space. Let the insight land. You’re creating room for a life that actually fits you.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Something in you wants to move slower this week, Pisces, and that instinct deserves your attention. The Moon spends plenty of time in your sign, and the early sextile to Neptune softens the emotional edge you’ve been carrying without pushing you into nostalgia. You’re starting to recognize what no longer fits, and you’re doing it without guilt. That alone is progress.

As the Moon meets Neptune later in the week, your imagination feels fuller, but not in a way that pulls you off course. A feeling you pushed aside comes back with more shape, inviting you to sit with it instead of escaping from it. This isn’t a setback. It’s you growing out of your own hesitation and finally trusting what you sense.

