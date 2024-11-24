Weekly Horoscope: November 24-30

The first full week of Sagittarius season ushers in a number of potent celestial events, including the infamous Mercury retrograde by midweek. This period is often marked by communication mishaps, tech troubles, and difficulties expanding, whether physically via travel or mentally via new ideas and perspectives. There is a reason that Mercury retrograde has such a bad rep—it can be a tough time.

However, not all hope is lost, stargazer. Sagittarius season puts a keen focus on aspirations and principles. With Mercury retrograde pointing out potential problems in either, it will become easier to troubleshoot and find a better way forward. This tiny retrograde planet will also face off with Jupiter retrograde, forcing us to rethink what we know to be true whether or not we’re ready to do it.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet spends the week in an auspicious trine with the ego-driven Sun, providing a stronger sense of self and life purpose. This confidence will be especially helpful under the confusing and, at times, chaotic influence of Mercury retrograde, which begins mid-week. After all, it’s easier to navigate choppy waters when you’re on a safe, secure boat. Despite the potential chaos, you’ve got this.



Another celestial bonus in your corner is a trine between Chiron retrograde and Mercury retrograde under your sign and Sagittarius. A harmonious celestial alignment like this indicates past experiences will help you get through the trickiest of Mercurian conundrums. Keep your head up, Aries. For all the potential negativity, you seem to be coming out on top.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The end of the week will usher in a particularly potent celestial alignment for you, Taurus, as your ruling planet forms a challenging square with Chiron retrograde in Aries and a waning gibbous Moon under Libra. When we’ve been burned in the past, it can be incredibly tempting to go out of our way to make sure it doesn’t happen to us again in the future.

However, this approach can be counter-productive, creating issues where there weren’t any before. Be wary of defending yourself from invisible attacks. While you certainly have the right to advocate for yourself, you don’t have the right to assume everyone is out to get you at all times. What you constantly look for, you’ll eventually find.



Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As one of two Zodiac signs ruled by Mercury, this planet’s retrograde period always tends to affect you more tangibly than others. While Mercury retrograde can be a nerve-wracking time—mainly for the bad reputation it’s gained over the years—it can also be a time of tremendous personal growth. Think about it, Gemini. Isn’t it much easier to solve a problem when it’s actively happening?



Your ruling planet goes retrograde toward the end of the week as it continues its direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde in your celestial domain. All cosmic signs point to deep introspection and reshifting of ideas and beliefs. Keep an open mind, and prepare to have it changed at least slightly in the coming week.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your celestial forecast for this week comes out swinging as the waning crescent Moon directly opposes Saturn in Virgo and Pisces, respectively. This cosmic standoff places a greater emphasis on boundaries, discipline, and taking time to rest within the context of these two ideas. You can’t always solve every problem; this standoff clarifies what you can and can’t do.



As Mercury goes retrograde toward the end of the week, an ever-shrinking waning crescent conjoins with Haumea under Scorpio, increasing your connection to your intuition and sharpening foresight. Don’t be afraid to listen to your gut, Cancer. You’ve made it to where you are today for a reason. There’s no reason why you can’t get through this again.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, spends the week in a harmonious trine with Mars under your sign, easily making this the most tangible cosmic occurrence until Mercury retrograde goes into effect at the end of the week. A positive alignment between the Sun and Mars indicates greater confidence, motivation, and assertion of your values, beliefs, and desires.



This cosmic boost will be extra helpful toward the end of the week when Mercury and Jupiter retrogrades face off with one another under Sagittarius and Gemini. Indeed, it’s far easier to deal with unexpected mishaps or errors when you’re confident in yourself. One (or two, or three) mistakes don’t negate your entire process, Leo. Keep on the path before you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As one of two Zodiac signs ruled by Mercury, you will likely feel the effects of this small planetary retrograde more than others. This celestial period naturally brings about conflict and struggle, but it can be especially difficult for you as someone who is typically in control of themselves and their surroundings. Try to resist the urge to view the following weeks’ events as cosmic punishments, Virgo.



Frankly, the universe isn’t that individualistic. Instead, work on keeping your perspective of any upcoming problems in a positive light. Whether or not it seems like it at the moment, this is an invaluable opportunity to flex your problem-solving skills and prove just how skillful you are at navigating conflict.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus inches closer into a challenging square with Chiron retrograde throughout the week, locking into place just before the weekend. This cosmic aspect indicates conflict within areas of the heart and wallet as they relate to past experiences. Be wary of letting anxiety and grudges from your past inform your decisions for the future, Libra. Just because it happened once doesn’t mean it will happen again.

However, if you continue to anticipate trouble and find ways to anticipate your fear of it, the more likely it will be that some conflicts arise. The stars urge you to combat these fears by focusing on the positive instead. Ahead of Mercury retrograde, now’s not the time for creating problems that aren’t really there.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon conjoins with Haumea under your celestial domain this week, increasing your connection to your inner voice. Now is a great time to listen to your gut and let it guide you forward, particularly under the somewhat misleading and messy influence of Mercury retrograde. As the shrinking lunar phase encourages us to release negativity, Haumea helps determine what that is.



Meanwhile, your ruling planet, Pluto, slowly makes its way closer to Aquarius, a rare celestial occurrence that promises tremendous transformation in areas of creativity, expansion, and originality. Only you can determine your life path, Scorpio. As convenient as it might be to have a rubric to follow, there simply isn’t one. You are the rubric. You are the guide.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

By the week’s end, your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, forms a direct opposition to Mercury retrograde under your celestial domain. This will be a particularly powerful alignment for you, shaking up old ideas and forcing you to entertain, if not adopt, new perspectives. As someone who likes to think they have it all figured out, this cosmic reimagining has the potential to cause some damage to your ego.



But rest assured, Sagittarius: these kinds of affronts to the ego are rarely as damaging or long-lasting as our pride would have us believe. No one is immune to learning—not even you. Rather than digging your heels in and resisting any whisper of change from the cosmos, try leaning into the transformative energy.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your week’s celestial forecast begins with a direct opposition between your ruling planet, Saturn, and a waning crescent Moon. This cosmic standoff indicates conflict within areas of emotional discipline and boundaries. Despite what your hyper-productive self might believe, learning when to rest is just as important as knowing when to work. This week, the stars point to the former, Capricorn.



Another significant occurrence locks into place at the end of the week when Venus forms a challenging square with Chiron retrograde under your domain and Aries. Be careful that you’re not overworking yourself just to avoid potential mistakes from your past. Even our best-laid plans are no match to the fateful whims of the cosmos. Relieve yourself of that pressure.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Expect potential shake-ups and feelings of instability in the more intimate areas of your life as your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms a direct opposition to the new Moon under Taurus and Scorpio, respectively. Your ruling planet tends to bring about change in chaotic ways, and paired with the new Moon, this week’s transformations promise to be introspective and emotional.

Try not to cling to any one idea too tightly this week. Mercury retrograde will only shake things up more by the weekend, and if you don’t maintain some sense of rigidity in your mental and emotional states, you’re liable to get swept away by the changing of the tides. Consider this an opportunity to show off how well you can navigate uncharted waters, Aquarius.



Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The weekend promises to be a particularly volatile time for you, Pisces. First, your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms a favorable sextile with dwarf planet Ceres in Capricorn. Then, Neptune also creates an auspicious trine with the new Moon in Scorpio. While these cosmic aspects are generally positive, even tremendous change for the better can be somewhat unsettling at first.

Neptune and Ceres’ sextile signals a greater understanding of what you need to feel safe and secure in your environment, discoveries that will become all the more important under the introspective and reflective shadow of the new Moon. As Mercury retrograde begins by the week’s end, reacquainting yourself with your beliefs and desires will become crucial.



