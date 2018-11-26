Weekly Horoscope: November 26 – December 2

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

On Monday, the sun meets lucky Jupiter, illuminating the truth about the direction things are headed at 1:34 AM. Mercury, the planet of the mind and communication which is currently retrograde, squares off with action planet Mars at 3:06 AM, igniting an impulsive reaction to something that’s been miscommunicated, so be sure you’re hearing things clearly.

On Tuesday at 4:15 AM, the sun meets retrograde Mercury, bringing past ideas back to light. Then, at 4:30 PM, Mars gently harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, opening the doors for connections that make it possible to materialize our will. Retrograde Mercury meets lucky Jupiter at 5:27 PM, presenting a special opportunity to reclaim missed connections, and inspiring a positive, optimistic attitude toward the future.

On Friday at 9:21 PM, love and money planet Venus faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, creating tension between our need to be independent and what we value in our relationships—we’ll be confronted with a decision that has to be made. This will be the third time in the past three months that aspect has occurred in the sky, so its effects are drawn out and subtle. For clues as to what themes are recurring, look to what happened the last times Venus faced off with Uranus: first on September 12, then on October 31, and now on November 30.

Retrograde Mercury re-enters Scorpio at 6:12 AM on Saturday, causing us to lower our voices and be more receptive to what others have to say, instead of speaking over everyone like Mercury in Sagittarius has been encouraging us to do. Post-retrograde Venus makes its way forward into Scorpio again on Sunday at 12:02 PM, polluting the air with romantic obsession. The sun squares off with Mars on Sunday at 7:35 PM, inspiring an impulse to explore our emotional depths.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The vibe early this week allows you to clearly see the direction you’re heading. On Monday, the sun meets your optimistic planetary ruler Jupiter, which never turns down opportunities for personal growth! Early Tuesday morning, the sun meets retrograde communication planet Mercury, allowing you a second chance to correct your mistakes and account for things that were overlooked while you were busy thinking about the big picture. Also on Tuesday, your optimism is at an all-time high as Jupiter meets with Mercury, putting you in a positive frame of mind that empowers you to be ambitious. Before Mercury retrogrades back into Scorpio on Saturday, it will reach a critical point, rehashing conversations you had at the beginning of November. Home improvement projects begin on Sunday evening, when the sun squares off with Mars.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Whatever happens this month, and throughout Sagittarius season, will be behind-the-scenes work that prepares you for prime time. Getting your mind right is your top priority now. On Tuesday afternoon, you’re presented with the opportunity to make an important connection with a local figurehead who can provide guidance and information to make your goals a reality, as your hard-working planetary ruler Saturn gently harmonizes with action planet Mars—but it’s up to you to initiate contact! On Friday, a gentle wave of surprises hits your career when Venus faces off with rebellious Uranus for the third time (first happened on September 12, then on October 31), leaving you with a decision to make that will help you achieve the high status you crave.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

While you’re out growing your social network and partying—as Sagittarius season inspires you to do—Saturn, the planet of responsibilities, is also reminding you to work hard. There are parties to attend and people to meet, but with Saturn in Capricorn, it’s hard for you to forget your responsibilities and let go. Just trust that you work hard enough to deserve some fun, too! A post-retrograde Venus makes its way into your house of career on Friday, and with the lessons you’ve learned through Venus’s retrograde this autumn, you’re all the more attractive to the higher-ups. Retrograde Mercury also re-enters your career sector on Saturday, bringing what you thought was old news back onto your radar.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a busy week at work, but you’re flexible enough to make anything run smoothly, Pisces. Recognition comes early Monday morning, for whatever it is you’re known for, when the sun meets lucky Jupiter. Some scheduling conflicts on Monday push you to think on your toes and come up with a creative solution, as retrograde Mercury squares off with action planet Mars. On Tuesday, the sun meets Mercury, bringing past conversations back to light. Ask for some help on Tuesday afternoon by contacting someone in your larger network or outsourcing labor as warrior planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn. Great work and cheerful conversations happen at work on Tuesday evening, when Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets Jupiter, the planet of expansion.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

With three major planets in Sagittarius this week, you’re really feeling everything that Sagittarius season is typically about: traveling and learning about faraway places, growing ambitious in school work and publishing pursuits, and opening yourself up to new philosophies and approaches to all sorts of things. Early Monday morning, before dawn, a miscommunication inspires inner growth—and weird dreams—as retrograde Mercury squares off with your planetary ruler Mars, which is currently in the subconscious sector of your chart. This is also a house that is associated with imprisonment, so avoid mischief while Mars is in Pisces, as it could get you into big trouble—especially on Tuesday afternoon, when Mars gently harmonizes with authoritarian Saturn, opening a channel for you to be “committed.”

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

After spending time running errands and doing chores, your planetary ruler Venus is ready for you to invite someone over to hook-up when the love and money planet re-enters your house of relationships on Sunday. If you’re single, or if you’re trying to make your current situation more intense, Venus in Scorpio will definitely attract a deathly loyal partnership. For Taurus (and Taurus rising), cuffing season is in full effect from Sunday through the first week of January, as loving Venus transits your house of relationships. People from your past are bound to start trickling back into your world as Mercury retrograde makes its way into your house of partnerships on Saturday, but if they did you wrong, you won’t want them back—no planet in Scorpio will ever let you forget being mistreated.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

If you’ve got exes in your inbox, the culprit is your retrograde planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, which is currently moving backwards through your house of relationships. On Monday, a conflict at work arises from a miscommunication, as classic Mercury retrograde squares off with action planet Mars. Have patience, avoid blaming Mercury retrograde, and double check your work. On Tuesday afternoon, conversations with friends give you positive substance and direction for your future, especially regarding your ideal relationships. On Saturday, Mercury leaves your house of relationships and re-enters your house of work, giving you a second chance to complete all of the mindless but necessary tasks that are necessary for you to share yourself with someone else.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

With Saturn, the planet of responsibility, transiting your house of partnerships for the next two years, your focus in love is commitment: What structures are your relationships built on? With much of the current planetary action taking place in your house of work and daily routine, you’re busy getting stuff done so you can enjoy committing to other people. Steps toward deepening that Saturnian commitment can be taken when action planet Mars makes a gentle connection with Saturn on Tuesday afternoon, creating the opportunity for you to enrich your relationships on a metaphysical level. This week ends with love planet Venus leaving the domestic sector of your chart and entering the house of dating and romance, putting you back on the map.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Sagittarius season is a time for partying, hooking up with people, spending time with your friends, and completely enjoying yourself. However, taskmaster Saturn—the party-pooper of the zodiac—is currently in your house of work and daily routine, so you’re making sure you’re going to the doctor, doing chores, and taking care of paperwork. On Tuesday afternoon, Saturn gently harmonizes with action planet Mars, creating the opportunity for you to be in touch with someone who can provide healing. Tuesday afternoon calls for a party, when your ruling planet, the Sun, meets lucky Jupiter—I’m sure you’ll find something to celebrate, Leo! On Sunday, love and money planet Venus moves into your house of domesticity, inspiring you to make your home more pleasant through January 6.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your planetary ruler Mercury meets lucky Jupiter on Tuesday afternoon, putting you in the right mindset for getting your home organized and planning where you want to live. Jupiter brings opportunities to make your home life better—or at least provides a shiny optimism, which can be just as good! As Mercury retrograde has created mix-ups on the home front, your trickster, information-seeking planetary ruler Mercury makes its way back into your house of writing, communication, and research. This is an ideal time for you to go back through old paper work and get organized. Mercury retrograde gets a bad reputation because not everyone has your patience or flexibility, Virgo—you can breathe through a conflict like it’s nothing, because in the grander scheme of things, you see it’s really not that big of a deal.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

This week your planetary ruler, love and money planet Venus, spends its last moments in Libra before moving in to Scorpio on Sunday. As Venus reaches the end of your sign, it also reaches the end of a story, so once it hits the final few degrees of Libra, you feel pressure to address your personal appearance, especially towards the end of the week. Before Venus changes signs, it will face off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, for the third time on Friday (first on September 12, then October 31) creating tension between your desire to work with others and someone else’s desire to remain independent. If you’re planning on getting some repairs done at home, reach out for help on Tuesday afternoon, when action planet Mars makes a gentle connection with structural Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Oh, you thought Scorpio season was over? Well, two major planets are coming back for more. On Saturday, retrograde communication planet Mercury moves back into Scorpio, making you feel very witty and capable of expressing complex ideas with grace through December 12. On Sunday, love and money planet Venus returns to your sign, blessing you with attractiveness through January 6. Since your warrior planetary ruler Mars has been in sensitive Pisces, your creative, romantic, and social endeavors have been thriving—and you can expect things to stay that way for the rest of this year! On Sunday evening, Mars squares off with the sun, calling you to defend a threat to your personal resources with creativity.

