Weekly Horoscope: November 28 – December 5

Mars harmonizes with Saturn at 12:55 AM on Monday, November 28, encouraging us to resolve heavy concepts. Mars is still retrograde, which can reference scars or past challenges.

Ideas are shifting when it comes to what is desired and how to achieve it. Information is conditional. There’s chatter, laughter, and moving parts. The planet of communication, Mercury, and the planet of desire, Venus, stand in close quarters in Sagittarius. The two inner planets face off with Mars in Gemini, creating tensions, and they connect with Saturn in Aquarius, signifying collaborative wisdom. They also both clash with Neptune in Pisces, which can be confusing or mystical.

Mercury faces off with Mars on Tuesday, November 29, at 5:30 PM, requiring a direct rejection or quick wits. The long-term goal is kept in mind, though not without effort, as Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn at 11:17 PM.

Venus faces off with Mars on Thursday, December 1, at 12:27 AM, exaggerating tension and suspense. Someone has to make a move, but it takes courage. At 8:08 PM, Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, which can make for some silly or theoretical conversations. It’s a lot of hot air, or laughing gas. At 10:09 PM Venus connects with Saturn, which is auspicious for making a fair promise, as we’re able to find a harmonious relationship between indulgence and restraint.

Neptune ends its retrograde at 7:15 PM on Saturday. Is it revelatory? May we wake up from a dream as mirages fade or a veil is lifted from our eyes Venus clashes with Neptune at 2:12 AM on Sunday, December 4, stimulating the imagination. Questions about beauty, aesthetics, and even existential feminist ideologies are raised.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You’re figuring out your goals and the best strategy to achieve them without hurting yourself along the way, as your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn. You have learned skills and gained self knowledge from hands-on experience, and now you’re using it to get to a farther destination, regardless of how long it takes! Your target can be far into the future, or spatially distant. As Mercury and Venus face off with Mars, there’s an understanding that with time, things gradually change. There are big things ahead of you that can work out for the better, but first you need to heal yourself. You can learn about yourself and your ideas when confronted with hypothetical situations.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Sagittarius season encourages you to strengthen your faith in others. Financial issues are trudging along as Mars harmonizes with Saturn. It can be painfully bureaucratic. Ask for financial assistance and patience when dealing with the current political or economic state as Mercury connects with Saturn. There is pressure to cut corners as Venus faces off with Mars, signifying a need to adjust a budget or make financial changes. Ask for whatever you desire—you will be understood as trustworthy enough to receive it, as Venus and connects connects with Saturn. Neptune retrograde ends and illusions about your future goals can be shattered. You might question the value of your dreams as Venus squares off with Neptune. Don’t let it shake your confidence.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mars is retrograde, asking you to understand your motivations on a deeper level. Self-knowledge can give you the confidence to overcome moral, existential hurdles as Mars harmonizes with Saturn. Your relations look to you for a deeper wisdom, comedic relief, or practical insights. They want you to keep it going, but what if you’re tired? Mercury and Venus face off with Mars retrograde. You’re expressing your interpersonal commitments and loyalty. You might be faced with ways that you have been mistaken. False impressions are confronted as Mercury and Venus clash with Neptune. Hopefully you’re feeling more in step with the zeitgeist. As Neptune retrograde ends, so does a spell.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’re busy these days, as Sagittarius season illuminates the work that needs to be done! You are taking on commitments, making promises to share the load, financially or otherwise, as Venus and Mercury connect with taskmaster Saturn. You feel a responsibility toward others that requires your daily attention and labor. You could also feel a pressure to take better care of your physical wellbeing. This all is taking place under a questioning of life’s greater purpose. As Neptune retrograde ends in your chart’s house of beliefs and higher knowledge, you can be more focused on how your little tasks fit into the bigger picture. You can step into a clearer vision of your mission.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

No one has more fun at the start of holiday season than Leo! The start especially, because by the end of the year you may feel more pressure and responsibility. You’re finding a way to make peace with friends and partners as Mars and Mercury harmonize with Saturn. You can accept or work with other people’s failures or shortcomings in a way that helps you move forward with your own goals. You can’t fight other people’s battles for them. You can, however, offer your warmth and enthusiasm. As Venus connects with Saturn, you’re smoothing over the greater meaning of loyalty and commitment in relationships.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your kitchen windows are fogging up. You’re reworking your day-to-day responsibilities as Mars harmonizes with Saturn. This offers a greater perspective of your definitive core duties. Mercury and Venus face off with Mars, which can ask you to adjust how you express and style or dress yourself. Mercury and Venus also connect with Saturn, welcoming more responsibilities and tasks into the picture. This can have you thinking practically about romance, too. Mercury and Venus clash with Neptune, finding you confronting stories or fables that are shared between two people. Take off the rose-tinted glasses and give them a wipe as Neptune retrograde ends. Maybe someone who didn’t belong on a pedestal is now seen as human.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your schedule is full with little time for withdrawal. When things get overwhelming, maybe going on airplane mode will balance your scales, Libra. As your planetary ruler Venus faces off with Mars and clashes with Neptune, you might find yourself needing to admit that you’re mistaken. Alternately, you could be fighting to defend yourself from feeling misunderstood. Ultimately one cannot control how they are perceived! You do not have to convince other people to like you, especially if they’re determined not to. Real friends exist. You’re building a bridge to cultivate true love and friendship as Venus connects with Saturn. You are in tune with what you have time for in friendships and romances, and what you don’t.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Money is the motivation. But with your planetary ruler Mars currently retrograde, you might be asked to repair your relationship with money. As Mars harmonizes with Saturn, you’re pushing past greed or scarcity that holds you back from prospering at home or in your private life. There are other shareholders involved that you may not fully trust. You can be optimistic about your own ability to look after yourself, but cash flows in more than one direction. There can be a change in spending or income as Mercury and Venus face off with Mars. Mercury and Venus connect with Saturn, which can find you being more cautious with money, or more thoughtful and intentional with spending.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

There are a lot of distractions that can be confusing, but you’re ultimately driving the boat! Others can be expressing their strife. You have to use your wisdom to stay calm and help them find an answer as Mars harmonizes with Saturn. Your ability to take things in stride and stay hopeful is appreciated now as Mercury and Venus face off with Mars—you can be a cheerleader. You’re coming from a place of experience as both planets connect with Saturn, too. Double check that you know which way you’re going, though; you can easily get lost as Mercury and Venus clash with Neptune. Ghost stories and feeling spiritually connected to history are amplified as Neptune retrograde ends.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You can feel shifts and changes, intuitively. When things feel out of control, you can always rely on your principals and higher knowledge to recalibrate. What you have to offer brings peace and harmony into the world. You can stay confident knowing that you are providing something essential, that keeps the ship afloat. Mars, Mercury, and Venus all harmonize with your planetary ruler, Saturn. You might have to reroute your responsibilities to keep motivated, or maybe money is the thing that keeps you running. Volunteering, donating, and contributing to a charity help you feel connected to the world. You might be questioning what you know to be true as Neptune, the planet of beliefs, ends its retrograde in your chart’s communication sector.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Sagittarius season is the time of year when you can step into your futuristic vision of utopia that your sign is famous for, Aquarius. You are being called to commit to things that you find truly important. Mars, Mercury, and Venus harmonize with your planetary ruler Saturn, which is currently in your sign. You offer protection and structure. With your dedication and refinement, you can make your dreams come true. Mars harmonizes with Saturn, which can find you moving past uncomfortable or awkward situations in your love and social life. Venus and Mercury both connect with Saturn, solidifying important friendships and community relationships. As Neptune retrograde ends, so does some disenchantment or confusion about money or the material world.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You’re get more air time as Sagittarius season highlights your chart’s house of public image. Visibility comes with responsibility. Mars, Venus, and Mercury harmonize with Saturn, which can call you to selflessly volunteer. What do you need to do in order to create firmer boundaries? As Mars retrograde continues, you may feel like you need to make adjustments to how you find rest and downtime. You are being called to perform, but you have to ask yourself whether you have the energy or willpower as Mercury and Venus face off with Mars. What you want might be confused by how you want to appear ideally, as Mercury and Venus also clash with Neptune, which is ending its retrograde.