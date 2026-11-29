The long holiday weekend is behind us, and the sky will spend the week getting down to business. A Sun-Saturn trine will peak Monday, making big commitments feel exciting. That same day, the Moon will meet Mars in Virgo, so expect a burst of energy for errands and neglected chores, stargazer. December will begin Tuesday under that practical Virgo Moon, and Thursday’s Sun-Moon sextile will make for the easiest, most cooperative day of the week.

Friday will be the wild card. Venus will move into Scorpio overnight, turning love and money more intense and private. Then Mercury will square Jupiter and Mars will square Uranus, so big talk and careful plans could both go off the rails. Say yes to less and keep your schedule loose. Saturday will close things out under a Scorpio Moon that meets Venus, perfect for an intimate, honest night with the people you trust most.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You hate being the beginner at anything, and you’ve never hidden it. Monday will hand you a surge of drive when the Moon meets Mars in Virgo, Aries, so point it at the skill you keep promising you’ll learn. Maybe it’s the guitar collecting dust or the Spanish you swore you’d pick up. Mars in Virgo loves practice, so keep sessions short and regular.

Friday’s Mars-Uranus square will test your patience. Something won’t click no matter how many times you try, and you’ll want to quit on the spot. Give it one more honest attempt before you walk away. Saturday morning’s Moon-Mars sextile should bring a small win that reminds you why you started. Every expert you admire was once a clumsy beginner, too.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your best friend has a new favorite person, and you’ve been hearing about them nonstop. Maybe it’s a coworker or a fresh romance. Either way, you’re a little jealous, and you know it. Venus will move into Scorpio on Friday, Taurus, while Pluto’s square to Venus keeps building, so that twinge of possessiveness may get harder to shake by the weekend.

Skip the snippy comments and the slow fade. Tell your friend you miss them. Late Friday night, the Moon will meet Venus. Set up a weekend catch-up for just the two of you. Mars is also warming up a sextile with Venus, so the first move will feel easier. A friendship as solid as yours has room for one more person.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

“We should grab dinner soon!” You’ve said it to at least six people this month, Gemini, and you meant it every single time. Sunday’s Moon-Mercury square may bring a friend who finally calls you on it, and that’ll sting a little. Try not to get defensive. They’re not mad at you. They just miss you and want proof the feeling goes both ways.

Friday’s Jupiter-Mercury square will tempt you to fix it with an even bigger promise, like a group trip or a standing weekly hangout. Start smaller. Pick two of those friends and put actual dates on the calendar. A building Neptune-Mercury trine will help your texts sound warm and sincere. People love your company. Give them more of it in person.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Keep a tally of how many times you say “sorry” through Monday. The final number might surprise you, Cancer. You apologize for asking questions and for people who bump into you. Tuesday’s Moon in Virgo will help you sort out which apologies you owe and which ones are pure habit. Drop the habit ones first. They do you zero favors.

Wednesday’s Moon-Neptune opposition may tempt you to smooth things over with a “my bad” that isn’t yours to give. Hold it back. Thursday’s Sun-Moon sextile will bring an easy, cooperative day, so ask for what you need without a preamble. Late Friday, the Moon will meet Venus and pull you toward people who never needed the apology. You’re allowed to take up room.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Most people wait until January to start fresh. You’ve never had much patience for waiting. Sunday’s Moon in your sign will get you fired up about the year ahead, Leo, and Monday’s Saturn-Sun trine will give all that excitement a solid plan. Pick one big goal for 2027 and start it this week, while everyone else is still finishing the leftovers.

A Saturn trine makes commitment feel good, so set this one up to last. Put the first month on your calendar and pay the fee up front. Thursday’s Sun-Moon sextile will be a great day to tell a friend who’ll check in on your progress. You’re the most loyal person half your friends know. This time, point that loyalty at yourself.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You can find the flaw in any plan within about ninety seconds, including your own. That talent saves everyone trouble, Virgo, but it also kills good ideas before they get a fair shot. Monday, the Moon will meet Mars in your sign and fire you up about something bigger than your usual to-do list. Write it down before the critiquing starts.

Friday’s Jupiter-Mercury square will make the idea feel huge and a little scary. Your brain will start listing every reason it can’t work. Let it finish, then ask what would need to go right. Neptune is building a trine to Mercury, so trust your hunch along with the spreadsheet. Big dreams need someone who’s great with details. That happens to be you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Perfectly nice has been your type lately. Pleasant dinners and polite texts, with zero spark. Venus has spent months in your sign keeping everything easy, Libra, but it’ll move into Scorpio on Friday and start asking for a lot more intensity. Pluto’s square to Venus is building, too, so lukewarm won’t cut it much longer. Expect your standards to climb.

Wednesday’s Moon-Neptune opposition may have you talking yourself into someone who’s only fine. Don’t settle just to keep the peace. Late Friday, the Moon will meet Venus, and the night will favor whoever makes your pulse jump. Mars is building a sextile to Venus, so make the bold move. Already coupled up? Bring that heat home. You’ve mastered nice. Now go find exciting.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been running little loyalty tests on people for years. Maybe you wait to see who texts first, or whether someone remembers a detail you mentioned once. Venus will move into your sign on Friday, Scorpio, while Pluto’s square to Venus keeps building, so the urge to test someone close to you may get stronger by the weekend. Try to catch yourself early.

Skip the pop quiz and ask what you want to know. Wednesday’s late-night Moon-Pluto trine will make an honest conversation easier than usual. Saturday morning’s Moon-Pluto square may have you overthinking a slow reply. Put the phone down and go make yourself some breakfast. The people who’ve stuck with you passed every test years ago. Let them off the hook.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Every time you tell the story about that road trip, the storm gets bigger and the stranger at the gas station gets weirder. It’s a gift, Sagittarius, and people love you for it. Monday’s Moon-Jupiter conjunction will put you in a storytelling mood, and with the Sun in your sign, everyone will be happy to pull up a chair and listen.

On Friday, the Mercury-Jupiter square could let the tall tales get away from you. Someone who was there might correct you in public, or a small exaggeration could turn into a promise you can’t keep. Laugh it off and set the record straight. A late-afternoon Moon-Jupiter sextile will help you do it with good humor. Your life is wild enough without embellishment.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

When something goes smoothly, your first instinct is to look for the catch. Monday’s Saturn-Sun trine could bring a stretch exactly like that, Capricorn. A plan will click into place, or someone will say yes before you even finish asking. Take the good news at face value. Some wins come without a trap attached, and this looks like one of them.

Thursday’s early Moon-Saturn opposition might wake you up convinced you owe someone something. Make a quick list, handle the one item that can’t wait, then get on with your day. The trine will keep glowing in the background, so let yourself enjoy a week where things work. You’ve handled a long list of hard weeks. You can handle an easy one, too.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Someone in your life has strong opinions about how you load the dishwasher and how you answer your emails. Monday’s Moon-Uranus square may bring the first round of hovering, Aquarius. By Friday, Mars will square Uranus head-on, and your patience for being managed could drop all the way to zero. You’ll be tempted to do everything the opposite way out of spite.

Resist the urge to stage a full rebellion. Tell them calmly, and only once, how you work best. Most people back off when they hear it said plainly. Wednesday’s late-night Moon-Uranus trine will be great for sorting out your own system, so you’ll have something solid to point to. Your methods have always looked strange to someone. They usually work, too.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve rehearsed the same conversation in the shower at least a dozen times. You know exactly what you’d say and exactly how they’d react. The catch is it hasn’t happened outside your head yet, Pisces. Wednesday evening’s Moon-Neptune opposition may tempt you to write the whole ending in advance. Try not to decide how they’ll respond before you’ve even said hello.

Neptune is building a trine to Mercury, which helps feelings come out as actual words. Pick a calm moment and lead with the first line you rehearsed. You won’t need the rest of the script. Most people warm up to honest and slightly clumsy far sooner than polished. Your heart has always been your best talking point. Let it do the talking.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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