Weekly Horoscope: November 3-9

Jupiter retrograde is always a time of mental transformation and shifting perspectives. But this week, this retrograde gas giant directly opposes Venus, placing these shake-ups even closer to home. The Jupiter-Venus opposition invites us to rethink our ideas of what a healthy relationship with others, ourselves, and our finances looks like. In doing so, we might accidentally stumble upon problem areas that need fixing. While this can be disheartening at first, it can also serve as a cosmic blessing.



The Moon will expand from a tiny sliver of a waxing crescent Moon to its first-quarter phase, promoting feelings of expansion, action, and progress. Jupiter’s key influence in this week’s cosmic forecast suggests we should expect some unplanned diversions from our original path.

How will your sign fare this week?

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars forms a harmonious trine with Mercury just as it begins its transit from sensitive, water-ruled Cancer to assertive, fire-ruled Leo. Mercury’s celestial boost of confidence perfectly coincides with your ruling planet’s return to its native element, bringing with it clearer decision-making, stronger intuition, and recharged energy to pursue your goals.



Last week’s opposition between Mars and Pluto laid the groundwork for significant transformation in your life. Now, it’s time to start taking actions toward making these plans a reality. Don’t underestimate the exponential power of small steps forward, Aries. You don’t necessarily need to sprint to make progress. But then again, if you feel like running, the stars are clearly backing you up. Act with confidence. You’ve got this.



Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The direct opposition between your ruling planet, Venus, and Jupiter retrograde under Sagittarius and Gemini, respectively, colors your entire cosmic forecast this week. This celestial alignment brings up questions about how you choose to define a healthy relationship with others, yourself, or your finances. It’s an ideal time to evaluate your role within these connections and how you might positively or negatively affect them.



Meanwhile, Uranus retrograde remains under your sign, bringing up feelings of flux and pushback against the status quo. Indeed, if there were ever a time to feel a bit uncomfortable, it would be right now. Stay courageous, Taurus. You’re on the way to a new, wiser normal that will benefit you better in the long run.



Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, starts the week in a harmonious trine with Mars. As Mercury makes its way through Sagittarius, acting on principles over reality will become more tempting. While these values certainly have their place in everyday life, there is also merit in letting external events and dialogue steer you in a different direction. Finding out that you might have been in the wrong can be frightening, but wouldn’t you rather know now?



After all, Gemini, the alternative is to continue living in a falsehood with detrimental effects that will only worsen over time. Your ruling planet is approaching a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde, which locks into place next week. The quicker you acclimate to this perspective, the better.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Three back-to-back conjunctions punctuate the waxing Moon’s path through Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius. These potent alignments begin with a conjunction of the Moon and Mercury, then Venus, then Ceres. As the Moon pushes us toward action and progress, each conjunction brings up different elements of the process: communication, love, and nurture.



Mercury helps outline potential pitfalls in our plans forward. Venus follows up as a sort of emotional support beam, helping us focus our efforts on the things and people who need it most. Finally, Ceres reminds us that safety and security are the foundations for everything else in life. Without it, all other points are moot. This celestial journey promises to be as revelatory as it is transformative, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The ongoing trine between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Saturn retrograde continues to boost confidence as you navigate the challenges brought up by the latter planet. However, a challenging square between the Sun and a first-quarter Moon later in the week stands to disrupt progress.



When you put all your efforts into pushing past one specific plateau, realizing that you traded one challenge for another can deliver a devastating blow. This cosmic alignment serves as a powerful reminder of steady progress, not one giant leap toward prosperity. Keep your eyes on the bigger picture, Leo. Not only does this help you conserve your energy more mindfully, but it also keeps your morale up as you approach each hurdle.



Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, starts the week in conjunction with a tiny sliver of the waxing crescent Moon. This lunar phase is ideal for making plans and preparation. Allow Mercury’s communicative insights to lead you forward as your ruling planet transits from intuitive Scorpio to aspirational Sagittarius. You’ve had time to observe the flow of things, and now, it’s time to jump in and start swimming with the current.



Just be wary of the Sagittarian propensity for insatiable hunger for success and accolades. As a Virgo, you’re already prone to what some might consider to be harsh criticism of others. Don’t assume that everyone would be willing to have you compare them to your sky-high standards.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon interrupts your ruling planet, Venus’ transit through Sagittarius. This fire-ruled cosmic territory is a bit more headstrong than you’re typically used to. But then again, under Jupiter retrograde, we all should anticipate experiencing moods, communication styles, and ideas that are new to us.



The Venus and waning crescent Moon’s conjunction early in the week helps open our minds and hearts to possibilities for expansion and growth. Be wary of Venus’ challenging square with Neptune retrograde, which increases the likelihood of low self-esteem or self-doubt. No one knows what they’re doing all of the time, Libra. The trick is to keep going anyway, even if you have to do so while leaving some questions unanswered.



Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, maintains its sextile with Neptune retrograde and auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde. The former alignment boosts creativity and imagination, helping reveal doors that you might have previously thought were closed. The stars urge you to remain curious, Scorpio. Pursue these avenues a bit further before writing them off.



The latter alignment between Pluto and Uranus signals a greater, more overarching type of change. You’re undergoing an intense transformation, and with that comes feelings of instability or stagnation within old relationships or endeavors. Think of this emotional and mental journey like the way a snake sheds its skin. You must release some parts of yourself in order to meet the newer, wiser version of yourself.



Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Two conjunctions take place back-to-back under your sign early in the week. The first occurs on Sunday between a waxing crescent Moon and Mercury. Two days later, the Moon conjoins with Venus. The waxing crescent lunar phase is an ideal time for planning and preparation, particularly in areas of interpersonal connection and self-esteem.



Mercury and Venus maintain their spots in your celestial domain throughout the week, helping increase our communication pathways and connections to our emotional selves. Now is not the time to place all your eggs in a principled, logical basket. Lean into how you’re feeling, not what you think you should be doing or experiencing. Your emotions have plenty to say if you’re willing to listen to them, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, starts the week in a harmonious trine with the Sun under Pisces and Scorpio, respectively. These two water signs promote a much more flexible mindset than you’re typically accustomed to, but the era of Jupiter retrograde is nothing if not a time for learning. This is the time we figure out what’s going wrong and right.

The stars follow up with a favorable sextile between the Sun and Ceres under Scorpio and your sign, reinforcing the importance of giving yourself and others grace while you move through this transition. Adapting to a new normal takes time. Don’t let your ego or pride become impatient with your heart, Capricorn. Rushing things won’t make you feel any better.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Now that the direct opposition between Mercury and your ruling planet, Uranus, has drifted apart, the stars are signaling clear skies ahead. You have no notable conflicting alignments in your chart this week. Enjoy this conflict-free break while it’s here, Aquarius. Let any small struggles roll off your back. There’s a difference between a real challenge and an irritation.

Uranus and Neptune retrograde continue their favorable sextile under Taurus and Pisces, boosting creativity and imagination in matters of the heart and home. Now would be a great time to deep clean, rearrange, or otherwise tend to your immediate environment while you enjoy a relatively easygoing week. You’ll be grateful you did when things become more stressful in the weeks ahead.



Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde starts the week in an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon as it passes from Scorpio to Sagittarius. Use this cosmic energy to your advantage by planning how you will bring the dreams and goals of the previous days’ new Moon into the real world.

Neptune is the celestial master of thinking outside the box. Indeed, the solutions you seek won’t be in your comfort zone, Pisces. A favorable sextile between your ruling planet and Pluto under Pisces and Capricorn signals significant transformation ahead. A similar alignment between Neptune and Uranus retrograde suggests there will be some unexpected shifts along the way, but it’s nothing you won’t be able to handle. Have faith in yourself.



Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.