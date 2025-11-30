Weekly Horoscope: November 30-December 6

The week opens with Sagittarius season, encouraging every sign to reach a little further than they have in a while. There’s movement in the sky that nudges conversations, emotions, and choices into places that feel more honest than forced. Several signs sit with shifting priorities, and the full Moon energy from last week still echoes in our decisions. In the middle of it all, stargazer, the Moon keeps making contact with personal planets, stirring thoughts and reactions that deserve to be noticed instead of dismissed. None of this feels overwhelming. It simply invites a closer look at what hasn’t been acknowledged.

As the days pass, planetary alignments highlight the small moments that reveal what we’ve outgrown. Some signs feel braver, some feel softer, and others realize they’ve been holding back without meaning to. There’s no demand for dramatic change. This week simply offers a chance to recognize what feels true now and what no longer matches the lives we’re trying to build.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Sagittarius season fuels your instinct to run toward anything that feels alive, Aries, and the Moon–Mars trine at the start of the week gives that impulse a burst of confidence. You’re moving with purpose instead of reacting to every spark around you. There’s a sense of honesty in the way you show up now, and people feel it. Mars in Sagittarius pulls your ambition forward in a way that actually suits you.

Later in the week, the Moon’s opposition to Mars presses you to slow down just long enough to understand what you truly want. This isn’t a setback. It’s a moment to notice where your fire leads you when you stop charging ahead out of habit. You’re choosing direction, not chaos, and it shows.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus starts your week with a trine to Neptune, Taurus, giving you a strong sense of what feels meaningful without pushing you into fantasy. As Venus moves into Sagittarius, your focus widens, and you begin considering possibilities you hadn’t taken seriously before. The energy feels fuller, and you’re more open to conversations that ask for emotional honesty. The Venus–Pluto sextile on the 2nd adds a bit of courage where you’ve felt timid, especially around relationships or anything involving trust.

When the Moon opposes Venus midweek, you may feel pulled between comfort and curiosity. That’s not a warning. It’s an invitation to notice what actually interests you now instead of staying loyal to old expectations. You’re craving experiences that remind you you’re alive, not routines that keep you numb. Follow that urge.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your thoughts feel loud enough to hear without effort this week, Gemini, and the Moon’s opposition to Mercury on the 3rd brings up a conversation you’ve been avoiding with yourself. Nothing dramatic—just a moment where you realize you’ve been holding back on a truth that wants air. Scorpio season adds weight to your words, but it also helps you understand what you mean before you say it. That alone makes everything easier.

As the week closes, the Mercury–Jupiter trine hands you a boost that actually feels useful. Ideas land with more purpose, and you sense which direction feels worth exploring. You’re reconnecting with your curiosity instead of chasing distractions out of habit. Trust that urge to move toward what interests you. It’s trying to lead you somewhere that matches who you’re becoming.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The week opens with a Sun–Moon trine that gives you a stronger sense of yourself, Cancer, without making everything feel heavy. You may notice an urge to sort through emotions you’ve postponed, and the Moon’s move into Taurus encourages a slower, more grounded approach. The full Moon in Gemini on the 4th highlights a thought you’ve been avoiding, not to overwhelm you, but to help you see what you’ve been carrying. Let yourself acknowledge it without running from it.

As the Moon moves through its squares and oppositions, you learn something important about what drains you and what restores you. When the Moon finally returns to your sign on the 5th, you land in a calmer place. You know what needs your attention and what no longer deserves space.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With the Sun sitting in Sagittarius, the Sun–Moon trine at the start of the week gives you a boost that actually feels earned, Leo. People respond to you quickly, and the conversations you enter carry more weight than usual. You may feel pulled toward something bigger than your daily routine, not in a reckless way, but in a way that reminds you you’re supposed to take up space. Sagittarius season supports that impulse without overwhelming your schedule.

The full Moon in Gemini on the 4th highlights a desire you’ve been keeping to yourself. It doesn’t need to be announced to the world, but you owe it honesty. Instead of shrinking from it, acknowledge what it reveals. You’re reconnecting with a part of yourself you set aside, and it feels good to claim it again.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been trying to make sense of too many moving pieces at once, Virgo, and the Moon’s opposition to Mercury on the 3rd brings one of those moments where your thoughts finally get honest with you. Scorpio’s influence heightens your observational powers, so don’t be surprised if you pick up on things other people miss. This isn’t stress talking. It’s your instinct reminding you what deserves attention. Let yourself follow it.

By the end of the week, the Mercury–Jupiter trine helps you feel more certain about a decision you’ve been circling. Ideas land with purpose, not pressure. You’re noticing what actually interests you rather than forcing yourself toward obligations that drain you. Trust that spark of curiosity. It’s guiding you toward a version of your life that fits you better.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus starts your week with a trine to Neptune, Libra, giving you a wave of emotional imagination that actually feels helpful instead of confusing. As Venus moves into Sagittarius, you feel pulled toward new ideas, new conversations, and new possibilities you didn’t want to acknowledge earlier. The Venus–Pluto sextile on the 2nd pushes you to be more honest about what you want from others, and the honesty doesn’t scare you the way it normally might.

When the Moon opposes Venus on the 4th, you may feel caught between craving comfort and craving movement. Let yourself explore the unfamiliar option. You’re ready for experiences that open you rather than keep you predictable. Something in you is stretching toward a fuller life, and you feel brave enough to follow it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon’s square to Pluto early this week brings something to the surface you’ve been trying to ignore, Scorpio. It doesn’t derail you, but it does make you pay attention in a way you haven’t in a while. With Pluto sitting in Aquarius, your instincts feel sharper, almost electric, and you’re more aware of what feels authentic versus what feels forced. The Venus sextile on the 2nd softens the weight of that awareness and helps you approach conversations with a steadier tone.

By midweek, the Moon trine to Pluto gives you a sense of influence you haven’t tapped into recently. You’re able to understand what someone truly means without them spelling it out. Let that insight guide your reactions. You’re stepping into a version of yourself that feels more honest, more grounded, and more in control.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon square to Jupiter early this week might push you into a moment of emotional overthinking, Sagittarius, but it fades as quickly as it appears. You’re learning to spot when you’re stretching yourself too thin, and that self-awareness helps more than you realize. When the Moon moves into a sextile with Jupiter on the 3rd, you feel more connected to what you want, and conversations feel easier to navigate. You’re not forcing anything—you’re simply listening to your instincts.

By the 6th, the Mercury–Jupiter trine brings a wave of openness that helps you understand what direction feels promising. You’re craving movement that feels meaningful, not random. Whatever idea stands out by week’s end deserves more attention. It’s pointing you toward something bigger than your current routine.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon, in sextile to Saturn midweek, gives you a moment where everything feels a bit more manageable, Capricorn. You’re seeing your responsibilities with less weight and more honesty, which lets you sort through what actually matters. Pisces energy pulls at your emotional side without overwhelming you, and you may find yourself wanting more softness than usual. Let that urge breathe. You don’t have to armor up every minute of the day.

When the Moon squares Saturn on the 5th, an old worry might surface, but it doesn’t stay long. Instead, it shows you where you’ve been carrying expectations that never belonged to you. By the end of the week, you understand your limits without shame. You’re choosing stability that supports you, not stability that drains you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon’s conjunction with Uranus brings a jolt to your week, Aquarius, the kind that reminds you how quickly your perspective can evolve. Taurus energy slows the outer world just enough for you to notice what your inner world has been trying to say. You’re feeling an urge to change something that has stayed the same for too long, not out of boredom, but out of self-respect. Let the idea breathe. You don’t need to justify it to anyone.

As the days move forward, you become more aware of what drains your inspiration and what feeds it. You’re stepping into a phase where honesty with yourself feels easier to access. Pay attention to the flashes of insight that land unexpectedly. They’re pointing you toward a version of your life that feels more real than the one you’ve been tolerating.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Venus–Neptune trine at the start of the week brings a wave of emotional softness that you actually trust, Pisces. You may feel drawn toward people or ideas that stir something hopeful in you, and that’s worth paying attention to. With Neptune retrograde and the Moon spending time in your sign, you’re more aware of what your spirit has been craving. You’re learning how to listen without floating away from yourself.

When the Moon sextiles Neptune midweek, a feeling or memory rises that helps you understand where your energy wants to go next. The Moon’s square to Neptune on the 5th doesn’t undo that progress—it simply asks you to stay grounded in what you’ve already realized. You’re moving toward emotional honesty, not fantasy, and it feels good to name what you need.

Pisces monthly horoscope

