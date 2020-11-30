Weekly Horoscope: November 30 – December 6

On Monday, November 30, there is a full moon eclipse in Gemini at 4:29 AM: Issues concerning communication, learning, and fraternity culminate. Eclipses are basically super-charged full moons. There is intense clarity, and a lot of mental activity. From this vantage point decisions are made, and things are released or finally ready to be exposed.

Also on Monday, messenger Mercury gently connects with strict Saturn at 2:00 PM, slowing down communication so that we can fully process. This solves the problems or addresses events that happened around the first day of November. We can finally find a resolution, but it’s not handed to us without dedication. The opportunity is there, the door is open, we just need to walk through it—and it’s going to take time.

On Tuesday, December 1, Mercury finally leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius at 2:51 PM. Detail-oriented Mercury is out of place in Sagittarius, which tends to see the bigger picture instead of the fine print. Make sure to double check your work for the coming weeks.

There is a special, dreamy connection between romantic Venus and Neptune, the planet of fantasy, on Saturday, December 5, at 11:52 PM. This is extra whimsical and inspiring. Everyone will seem way more beautiful than they are, and you can fall in love with literally anyone that’s decently nice to you, so be careful. Artistic inspiration is everywhere!

All times ET.

Aries

The full moon eclipse brings conversations and research projects to a full culmination. You’ve been learning and writing a lot, and now you’re at a stopping point where you can review what’s been put on paper. The beginning of this month brought delays and a heavy mental atmosphere. Now Mercury makes a harmonious connection to Saturn, the planet of responsibilities, making it easier for you to ask someone with seniority for assistance, be it financial or intellectual. You can ask for more time if you need it, too, and people will be understanding of your practical needs. Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, and things are looking up. Your mentality will be more optimistic as you can see things from a bird’s eye view.

Taurus

Monday’s full moon eclipse falls in your house of finances and personal resources, presenting the opportunity to look at all you have to be grateful for, and what you can do without, too. Under the light of the full moon you can see the depths of your pockets, and where you need to sew the lining. Mercury, the planet of communication, is doing its final dance in your house of partnerships before entering a more intimate sector of your chart: You’ve been learning about what you can tolerate from others, getting more intel about relationships, but now it’s time to take them more seriously. Your planetary ruler, sweet Venus, harmonizes with dreamy Neptune—this weekend is sure to be romantic and fun. Try to remember your responsibilities if you can.

Gemini

There is a full moon eclipse in your sign, Gemini! This brings important relationships to a head. You are able to see how other people in your life play a role in your energy levels and your ability to take care of yourself. From this vantage point you can note how to progress. Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with slow-moving Saturn, enabling you to bring the chatter in your brain to a slower speed. You can turn your ideas into money, or something of material consequence, with a little collaboration. After a long period of dealing with work and health related errands, you’re ready for a change of pace. Mercury enters your house of partnerships, finding your interpersonal commitments taking up more mental space than usual.

Cancer

There’s a full moon eclipse this week! This one will bring your mental health to the foreground: If you haven’t been getting enough rest, or have been putting something important on the back burner, it will take priority now. Your relationships, platonic and romantic, have been occupying a lot of mental space for the better part of 2020, thanks to Mercury in fellow water sign Scorpio. Mercury makes its final aspect by connecting with Saturn, which can bring up conversations about commitment in relationships. This is a time when you can draw the line in the sand, and everyone gets what they need to have peace of mind. There is a lot of artistic inspiration and romantic dreaming as Venus harmonizes with Neptune!

Leo

Monday’s full moon eclipse activates your axis of community and friendships. Social dynamics are coming to a head and you can finally reach a better understanding of your group dynamic or figure out where to go from here. Mercury, the planet of communication, has been in your house of career for what feels like a century now. It makes its final phone call, a connection with serious Saturn, before entering fellow fire sign Sagittarius, this week: You’re going to have a lot more time for fun and exploration once you seal the deal with your job and health responsibilities. There is a deep healing vibe this weekend as sweet Venus harmonizes with dreamy Neptune. Be aware of the power of your own imagination!

Virgo

Your mind works quick, but this week you’re taking time to really mull things over. November began with some heavy mental atmosphere, and now it’s closing with the solutions at your fingertips. Your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with serious Saturn, encouraging you to reach out to someone with authority, someone trustworthy, to help figure out what to do. Mercury changes signs, entering a private, domestic sector of your chart, which can stir up nostalgia, thinking about your childhood, as well as find you busier at home or with family. Love planet Venus harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, sending sweet messages your way. You can glaze over things, find peace and forgiveness, and cast a pretty spell in your relationships to sweeten the deal.

Libra

Mercury in Scorpio has found you crunching financial numbers for most of this year as it’s been in your house of personal resources for some time. It makes one final connection to Saturn, helping you to haggle with your landlord or roommates or otherwise come to a fair and practical agreement when it comes to rent and other things around the house. Your time is an important investment, Libra, and you can ask other people to respect that now. Mercury changes signs, entering your communication sector and finding you more busy. Don’t miss any important emails. Your head is in the clouds as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with dreamy Neptune—a great time to find the magical properties of physical objects. Clothes and perfumes become enchanted.

Scorpio

The planet of communication, Mercury, is still in your sign and before it finally leaves, it gently connects with serious Saturn, helping you get stuff done. Don’t be afraid to ask people to give you a hand, especially those with seniority and experience. If you don’t have the connections, then someone close to you does! Think of the person that is totally on task and ask them for some anchoring, stability, and accountability as you put the finishing touches on your current fixations. This is also a favorable time to sign contracts. Romantic Venus in your sign harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, making it easy to make your case as you can cast a spell on anyone in your vicinity. Harness your creativity and romantic air.

Sagittarius

You’ve been deep in your thoughts as Mercury, the planet of communication, has spent a very long time in your house of subconscious and secrets. This has been a good time for meditation, dreaming, and getting to know your deepest thoughts. You can connect to financial rousers that were unbeknownst to you as Mercury connects with Saturn. Trust your gut, dig in the ground, and you can strike gold—or at least someone who can point you in that direction in a little while. Good things take time. Mercury enters your sign and your mind is sharper, and it becomes a lot easier to express the dreams you’ve been conjuring. Venus harmonizes with dreamy Pisces and you are in a deeply spiritual and inspired place.

Capricorn

Your friends and community have been on your mind as communication planet Mercury has been hanging out in a social sector of your chart for many months now. Before departing, it gently connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, making it a good time for you to show your dedication and hard work, or ask for some recognition in this regard. You can offer your assistance to someone who could use a more seasoned and experienced set of eyes on something. Mercury enters a quiet and secretive sector of your chart, finding you ready to keep your mouth shut for a few weeks. Things are quiet before your birthday. Venus harmonizes with Neptune, and you can find inspiration and harmony in your friendships and political ideals.

Aquarius

Your mind has been on your career and reputation as messenger Mercury has been in your public sector for quite some time now. Before it finally leaves it gently connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn, which opens the door for you to build something lasting, or to voice your commitment to something that you take very seriously. Mercury changes signs, connecting you to your social networks and political alignments, both online and off. The next few weeks bring interesting invitations and social occasions. Venus harmonizes with Neptune, helping you accumulate success and a glamorous reputation over time. While you have a reputation for being distractible and flighty as an air sign, you’re a fixed sign ruled by Saturn—you’re here for the long haul!

Pisces

Mercury has been in fellow water sign Scorpio for months now, finding you thinking about your beliefs and what you want to learn more about. Before changing signs, it makes a connection to serious Saturn in Capricorn, a great time to find real material support for your ideas through your social networks. You can make real progress with your beliefs if you have the courage to reach out and ask for accountability. Mercury changes signs, entering your house of career and public reputation, where it brings news and insight about your goals. Love planet Venus harmonizes with Neptune, your modern planetary ruler (which is currently in your sign), and inspiration is everywhere! You are very idealistic and can easily accept things for what they are.

