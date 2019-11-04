Weekly Horoscope: November 4 – 10

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Action planet Mars in Libra, which fights by killing with kindness, clashes with power planet Pluto in Capricorn on Tuesday, November 5. Arguments may erupt, the status quo is either attacked or aggressively defended, and tempers are short! This is not a time to engage with people, especially strangers, who have any sort of aggression, like road rage. Remember you can dance or sweat your anger out, and there’s no need to take it out on other people!

The sun connects with taskmaster Saturn and hazy Neptune in Pisces on Friday, November 8, and we gain a clear understanding of our basic responsibilities and how they align with our beliefs. While Saturn builds walls, Neptune is an ocean wave that knocks the walls down. The sun’s connection with Neptune, also known as the planet of deception, can provide some clarity and understanding to things that are difficult to define, making Neptune’s haze less confusing. This is a great time to get what you want—Saturn in Capricorn is ruthless in getting its way, steadfast and determined, and Neptune is down for whatever. As the sun connects with both of these planets, we reap the benefits of being on top of our game. Neptune is the magic that Saturn will bottle!

Also on Friday, Saturn connects with Neptune, and Neptune’s influence allows one to manipulate reality in a flattering way. As these planets connect, those who haven’t been on top of everything can at least maintain the illusion of responsibility and productivity, permitting us to get our way. The presence of serious and responsible Saturn provides something to hold onto in the misty mystery of Neptune’s fog.

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Things are happening outside of your perception, which could lead you to come up with all sorts of conspiracy theories as action planet Mars clashes with paranoid Pluto. You’re coming up with various impulsive theories based on first impressions, which may be accurate, but you may also be missing some information. Meditate on these thoughts and consider where your impressions come from to have more control over your mental state. The sun, Neptune, and Saturn collaborate to encourage you to tap out and do whatever floats your boat. Your mind is powerful, and things that bring you pleasure—your friends, lovers, and creative practices—can all manifest according to your fantasies!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re a competitive sign, Sagittarius, and this is intensified as action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto. Everyone is trying to keep up with your stronghold—the things that you have are compelling to others, and it’s stirring up tension, aggression, and jealousy. You can use your special sense of humor to keep things light-hearted! The sun harmonizes with Neptune, making it clear that you are not what other people project onto you. You can draw a line between your personal history and the image that others perceive, or you can use their projections to your advantage.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You are doing everything in your power to get your way—even more so than usual! Action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, and your level of determination should not be taken lightly. Use the assertiveness and personal influence you have to be kind, helpful, and generous. The sun connects with your planetary ruler Saturn and deceptive Neptune, proving that you can wear many hats. You can convince, mold, or even hack yourself to get whatever you want—your mental vision can manifest in real life as Neptune and Saturn touch. People see how responsible you are, so if you ask for something, a group of loyal people will make it happen. If not, they’ll put you in touch with someone who can!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You are branching out into the realm of the unknown as action planet Mars clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets. You may need to take a leap of faith, as an important element in all of this is trusting that someone will catch you when you fall. You may be taking action based on a fear of the unknown, or you can fully embrace this darkness, depending on the unique kind of Aquarius you are. The sun, Saturn, and Neptune combine forces and you can gain recognition for the ways you donate your time and resources to the public good. You’re a humanitarian sign, Aquarius. Use this influence and unique vision to invest in your future.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You know how to take other people’s resources or spending habits and allocate them to something larger than life. Action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, and you feel an urge to influence others to donate to something that’s important to you—try to lean into this instead of arguing about politics. Putting your focus on positive community impact is a better use of your energy than getting into an online fight. The sun connects with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, and Neptune, the planet of irresponsibility and delusions. Other people may be projecting their fantasies onto you, and you can use this to your advantage! You’ll find it easier to reach out and make your dreams a reality and branch out into new things.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your driven and go-getting planetary ruler Mars clashes with Pluto, the planet of obsession. You may be ruthless when it comes to getting your way, but remember to be gentle! Tempers will be short, and while you stand up for yourself and others like no other sign, you don’t want to get into a fight. You’ll be in the mood to do whatever is immediately in front of you as the moon moves through Aries on Friday and Saturday, but there are some things that remain mysterious to you. The sun’s harmony with mystical Neptune finds you fascinated with and inspired by the dreamworld. Meditation or prayer are powerful ways to practice visualization and self-awareness.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The whole world seems to be butting heads as aggressive Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, while you’re figuring out how to process and describe what you’re seeing and what other people are telling you. As the moon moves through Aquarius on Tuesday, other people’s opinions and words inspire you as you observe the crowd, which can influence your mood. The moon moves through Aries beginning Friday, and you find yourself more reflective and quiet. You have a clear awareness of others and their ideals as the sun harmonizes with Saturn and Neptune—use this insight to your advantage! You can build the sturdy and reliable partnership of your dreams. Collaboration flows—a sweet reminder that relationships require the participation of both parties.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Is jealousy sexy? In many forms it can be unhealthy, but if it’s simply another expression of passion and desire, then bombs away! Action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, which can generate some hot, sexual friction and creative fire. But it can also stimulate the yuckier side of possessiveness and, if you’re in cahoots with the wrong people, an unfortunate mean streak. Find a positive way to release any frustrations. The sun, Neptune, and Saturn all connect on Friday, and you are figuring out new ways to overcome sticky situations. Ask for what you want now, whether it’s a day off from work or a loan, and you can manifest it—but Mercury is still retrograde, so expect to explain yourself a few times over!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You are a sign with naturally strong defenses, Cancer, but try not to be defensive! Represented by the crab, which has mean claws and a hard outer shell, your defenses will be tested as action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto. Remember that there are better ways to express your fears or concerns than picking a fight. You’re making changes in your personal life to have more control over your relationships. Trust is important. Your creative life and sex life are both inspired as you have the ability to manifest the interpersonal or artistic dynamic of your dreams. Reach out a claw and clasp things that are typically murky or undefined as structural Saturn connects with dreamy Neptune.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re under pressure right now, and doing as much as you possibly can to address it, but don’t forget to schedule time for things that are not so stressful! Action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, bringing a rush to get everything done on time and meet the demands of your commitments. Make space to rest, or you might blow a fuse! The sun, hazy Neptune, and structural Saturn all connect on Friday, allowing you to carve out a lifestyle that gives you enough space to feel fully rested. You’ll want time to spend at home, catching up with yourself and your personal affairs. Putting in requests for time off, or more hours at work, can land in your favor.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

While you do love them deeply and intensely, your friends are not your property, Virgo! Look out for sexual tension and even shady impulses toward possessiveness as action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto. Your need to feel secure in your most prized relationships pushes you toward making changes. Power dynamics and jealousy in your social and dating lives will be front and center. You’re bravely facing things that are normally off limits, but be aware that people are defensive and quick to anger now. Jealousy comes in bursts, but leaves just as quickly, so let it pass! Neptune, the sun, and Saturn collaborate to encourage you to build the relationship dynamic of your dreams. You can find inspiration in your impressions of others, and even understand your own biases and projections.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re not known for being confrontational—quite the opposite, in fact—but you may be stirring the pot this week, Libra. You face deep, probing issues head-on as action planet Mars clashes with power planet Pluto. Look out for being overly aggressive or insisting that your way is the only way. Assert yourself, but play it cool and don’t push too hard. The sun, Neptune, and Saturn collaborate to bring up themes of financial security and stability in your personal life. You have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to your lifestyle, and can shape it to best suit your needs. You’ll find there are many benefits in sticking to a routine.

