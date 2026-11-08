Weekly Horoscope: November 8-November 14

This week opens with a new beginning and closes with a release. Monday’s New Moon in Scorpio offers a private reset, stargazer, so figure out what you want before you share it with anyone. The calm won’t last all day, though. By afternoon, the Moon will square Mars and Jupiter, and tempers may flare over very little. Those two planets will keep inching closer all week, which means bigger ambitions and shorter fuses than usual.

Friday the 13th could turn out to be the luckiest day of the season. Mercury and Venus will both turn direct within hours of each other, and whatever’s been stuck on pause since October will finally start moving again. Give it a few days, since planets come out of retrograde slowly. Saturday’s Sun-Moon sextile will make for a focused, productive day, even if a Moon-Venus square adds a little awkwardness to love and money conversations.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Every report card you ever got said something about “too much energy.” Teachers meant it as a complaint. This week, it’s a qualification. Jupiter and Mars keep closing in on each other in Leo, Aries, and too much happens to be the right amount. Go bigger than feels polite. Pitch the idea at full size and let other people worry about scaling it down.

Monday afternoon’s Moon square to Mars could aim that fire at the wrong person, so point it at the work instead. Tuesday’s Mars-Venus sextile will make it easy to bring your people along for the ride. Thursday morning, the Moon will trine both Mars and Jupiter. If you’ve been waiting for a sign before you make the ask, that’s it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve walked past the same jacket in the same shop window three times this month, and the salesperson has started waving. Holding off was smart, Taurus. Venus has been retrograde, which is a lousy time to commit to anything you plan on wearing for the next ten years. That will change Friday evening, when Venus turns direct, and the second-guessing starts to ease up.

Tuesday’s Mars-Venus sextile will be good for the boring prep, so check your closet and your bank balance first. Saturday’s Moon square to Venus might make the price tag feel heavier than usual, and that’s normal. Sleep on it one more night. If you still want it in the morning, walk in and buy it. The salesperson will be thrilled.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You haven’t been your chatty self lately, and at least one friend has asked if you’re mad at them. You’re not. Retrograde Mercury in Scorpio has kept most of your thoughts indoors for weeks, Gemini, and they’ve been heavy ones. Sunday morning, the Moon will sit right on top of Mercury. Pick one person you trust and tell them what’s been on your mind.

Pluto’s square to Mercury will keep your head on serious subjects all week, and that’s okay. Not every thought has to be funny. Mercury will turn direct Friday, and the words will start coming easier again. By Saturday night, you’ll feel more like yourself, and the friends who noticed you went missing will be glad to have you back.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There’s a goal you haven’t told anyone about, mostly because saying it would make it official. Keep it to yourself a little longer. Monday’s New Moon in Scorpio favors plans made in private, Cancer, so write it down somewhere only you’ll see. By afternoon, the Moon will square Mars and Jupiter, and someone else’s big talk may make yours feel small. It isn’t.

Tuesday could bring a restless itch to change everything at once. Let it pass. The Moon will move into Capricorn on Thursday and put you in a more practical frame of mind. Saturday’s Sun-Moon sextile will be perfect for the first unglamorous step, like sending an email or making a phone call. Keep it between you and the notebook for now.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Somebody in your life likes being in charge as much as you do, and this week the two of you will keep bumping heads. Mars and Jupiter are both squaring the Sun, Leo, which turns small disagreements into contests of will. Monday’s New Moon is a good time to decide which fights you care about. Most of them won’t make the cut.

Let the other person win a round or two. It costs you nothing and buys you a lot of goodwill. Save your energy for the one issue you won’t budge on, and make your case with results instead of volume. Saturday’s Sun-Moon sextile will give you a calm, productive day to do exactly that. Your work can do the arguing.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

For weeks, “wait until Mercury goes direct” has been your perfectly reasonable excuse for not restarting that stalled project. Fair enough. That excuse runs out Friday, Virgo, when Mercury finally turns forward again. Use Sunday’s Moon-Mercury conjunction to take an honest look at where things stand. Expect a few problems you’d rather not see, and try not to panic about them.

Pluto’s square to Mercury will keep turning up flaws all week, and you’ll be tempted to fix every last one before moving. Pick the biggest problem and solve it. Leave the smaller stuff for later, once things are rolling. When Friday comes, get back to the project, even if it’s a little messy. Imperfect progress still feels better than another month of waiting.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Things with a certain someone have been stuck in limbo for weeks. Neither of you is going anywhere, but neither of you will say what this is either. Retrograde Venus has kept you guessing, Libra, and you’ve gotten very good at acting like you don’t mind. You mind. Tuesday’s Mars-Venus sextile will make it easier to flirt your way toward a straight answer.

Venus turns direct Friday evening, and the standstill will start to break. Expect the first honest conversation to follow soon after. Saturday’s Moon square to Venus might make it a little clumsy, with long pauses and at least one sentence you’d love to take back. Clumsy is fine. After all this waiting, you’ve earned the right to know where you stand.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

People tell you things they’d never tell anyone else, and you take every one of those secrets to the grave. Impressive. Also exhausting. Monday’s New Moon in your sign is a fresh start, Scorpio, and a good moment to admit you’ve been holding a lot of other people’s baggage. Tuesday’s Moon-Pluto sextile will help you gently redirect the next late-night confession.

Pluto’s square to Mercury will keep tightening all week, and some of what you’ve been carrying may come up in conversation. Let it, within reason. Mercury will turn direct in your sign on Friday, which makes it a great day to talk about yourself for a change. Call a friend who’s always happy to listen. It’s your turn to vent.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your body wants a challenge this week, and sitting still for too long will feel like a punishment. Jupiter and Mars are closing in on each other, Sagittarius, so the urge to sign up for the half-marathon or the six-hour hike will be hard to ignore. Go for it. You were built for adventures like this, the sweaty and slightly ridiculous ones.

Ease in, though. Monday evening’s Moon square to Jupiter can convince you you’re ready to do everything on day one. You’re not. The Moon will spend Tuesday through Thursday in your sign, and Thursday morning’s Moon-Jupiter trine will be the best window for your first big push. Stretch beforehand and pace yourself. Your future knees will thank you for it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Someone you went to school with just bought a house, and another one got promoted again. Good for them. Your brain will still find a way to turn their news into a verdict on your own life, Capricorn. Tuesday evening’s Moon trine to Saturn is a good time to look at how far you’ve come instead. Write it down if you have to.

The Moon will move into your sign Thursday afternoon, and Friday morning’s Moon square to Saturn may bring the comparison spiral back for one more round. Ride it out. You’ve never been on anyone else’s schedule, and you’ve done fine. Their timeline belongs to them. Spend Saturday on your own plans, at your own pace, without checking anyone’s updates.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Someone close to you wants more of your time lately, and part of you wants to disappear into the woods. Expect that feeling to peak Tuesday, when the Moon opposes Uranus, and even a sweet text can feel like a leash. Your need for breathing room doesn’t make you cold, Aquarius. It’s how you’ve always worked, and the right people know that.

Still, ghosting isn’t the move. Tell them plainly that you need a few days to yourself and exactly when you’ll be back. Most people can handle honesty much better than silence. Uranus has been retrograde for weeks, turning your thoughts inward, so put that alone time to good use. Come back rested and ready to give them your full attention.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Sad stories stick to you longer than they stick to most people. You’ll cry at a news segment about a stranger and think about it all night. That big heart is your best quality, Pisces. Tuesday morning’s Moon trine to Neptune will have you itching to help, so pick one cause or one person and give them a solid chunk of your time.

Thursday evening’s Moon square to Neptune may leave you feeling like whatever you do is a drop in the bucket. It isn’t. You can’t fix the whole world, and you were never supposed to. Do your one thing well, then turn off the news and rest. One cause at a time is how change happens, and how you avoid burning out.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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