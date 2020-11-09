Weekly Horoscope: November 9 – 15

Though 2020’s brutal Mars retrograde ends this week, there is still one last thing: On Monday, November 9, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in its home sign of Libra faces off with warrior Mars retrograde at 11:08 AM. This is super spicy! Look out for sexual frustration or just generally not getting what we want and needing to make a compromise.

After election week, it’s good to get a better understanding of overarching trends and beliefs as the sun harmonizes with dreamy Neptune at 12:11 AM on Tuesday, November 10, encouraging us to find resolutions and move forward with a deeper understanding of things. Try to remain objective. We’re believing what we want to believe, just because it seems true on an emotional and psychic level.

Mercury retrograde ended last week, but the communication planet is still in its post-retrograde shadow until November 20. Conversations from the end of September are coming back up again. On Tuesday, messenger Mercury re-enters shady Scorpio at 4:55 PM.

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, meets power planet Pluto on Thursday, November 12, at 4:38 PM, for the third and final time in 2020. This has so far corresponded with spikes in COVID-19 cases, and we’re seeing countries reenter their second phase of lockdown.

Mars retrograde ends on Friday, November 13, at 7:35 PM. The days of planetary stations (beginning and end of retrogrades) are when their retrograde’s dysfunctional attributes are most pronounced. This is because their motion comes to an apparent halt. Mars will be back to normal speed in the third week of December, but it won’t clear its post-retrograde shadow until January.

The sun gently connects with power planet Pluto on Saturday, November 14, at 2:48 PM and secrets are shared. This is a time when you can better understand what makes someone tick. Be careful not to ask questions that you don’t want to know the answers to, or you might find that it’s actually just your own paranoia playing tricks on you! Also on Saturday, the sun connects with Jupiter at 10:57 PM, helping us be in the right place at the right time.

The new moon in Scorpio comes at midnight on Sunday at 12:07 AM, which also connects with Jupiter and Pluto. It’s a time of intense focus. Whatever is started right now can be approached with drive. Ask someone to help you with your goals.

Also on Sunday at 2:43 PM, Venus, the planet of love, clashes with power planet Pluto: Power imbalances in relationships, jealousy, and manipulation are going to be checked. If you’ve worked through these things, bonds are intensified!

All times ET.

Aries

Venus faces off with your planetary ruler Mars, helping you see what you don’t actually want in your relationships. You might be feeling like you’re not able to keep up with what other people want from you, and disappointed that you have to tell them no. You’ll be able to make it up to them in the future. Your relationships are being upgraded or taken to the next level as Venus clashes with Pluto—just look out for jealousy and manipulation. Mars finally ends its retrograde, and you’re going to be feeling more like yourself again, with more energy and focus to get up and fight. This new moon will be extra sensitive, though, so be prepared to be brave and approach yourself with care and respect.

Taurus

Your planetary ruler, sweet Venus, is facing off with a nasty retrograde Mars. This can have you feeling frustrated with your workload and needing to say no to some things. Take it one step at a time so that you can still make it to bed early. Sunday’s new moon is major for your relationships—romantic or otherwise. You can reconnect with others as you figure out what, or who exactly, you can commit to. Welcome this new perspective and meditate on your loyalty. Pay attention to who enters or leaves right now. Don’t use your love as a weapon or hold it over people’s heads. Look out for jealousy and manipulation as Venus clashes with power planet Pluto—remember to keep it sexy.

Gemini

You’re figuring out who you want to be friends with, and who is really just annoying, as Venus faces off with Mars, creating tension in your social and dating life. You’re ready to cut the fluff and have little patience for people who don’t sit well with you. You’re figuring out finances and taxes, as Jupiter meets with Pluto again, a major theme of 2020. Mars retrograde in your house of social networks has really had you lacking the energy to keep up with everyone, but now that it’s over, you’re going to work up more spunk to keep up with the crowd—eventually. Sunday’s new moon is a good time to break or begin habits and get in touch with your health and routine.

Cancer

Since September 11, Mars retrograde has been teaching you how to approach your career from a totally different angle, as it moved backwards through your house of public reputation, a very active place in your chart. It faces off with Venus, and you have to make a compromise between your private values and ambitions. Consider whether the clout is worth it. Mercury re-enters the social sector of your chart and you’re excited to talk to your lovers and friends again. Mars retrograde finally ends and you can cut out whatever projects or fluff from your public presence that doesn’t suit you anymore, as you charge toward more interesting use of your time. The new moon in Scorpio is major for your relationship to your social life—find your people and bond.

Leo

The sun harmonizes with Neptune and you can really have a charming and beautiful way of asking for what you need from others. This is a fine aspect for sharing a living space and smoothing over roommate drama. Communication planet Mercury re-enters your house of home and family, and while you’re repeating conversations from the end of September, you understand more about the situation now. Think about what a younger version of yourself would have to say about the situation—it is a nostalgic time. Mars retrograde in fellow fire sign Aries, which began September 11, has had you rethinking your mission statement, but now that it’s over, you can finally move forward again, knowing the best route! You’re catching up with your rest and remembering who the hell you are as this new moon falls in a very private, cozy sector of your chart. Whatever you’re doing right now, do it for you!

Virgo

Your planetary ruler Mercury re-enters your communication sector. Conversations or transactions from the end of September are popping back up again, but you understand more about the situation now. Things in your relationships and social life have been changing in a way that gives you more space to create the relationships that suit your personal philosophy, as Jupiter meets with Pluto for a third and final time. This new moon falls in your house of communication and will be a perfect time to send a message to someone that you need to express a connection to, or if you want to clear the air, having considered all things, send the message sometime around Sunday’s new moon, give or take a few buffer days. Whenever you’re ready.

Libra

You’re losing patience for others as your planetary ruler Venus faces off with a mean Mars retrograde. You have to compromise with the things that you value and desire to meet someone petty halfway. Being the bigger person can be tiring. You have more than your share of things to be taking care of at home, so focus on your private affairs instead of what other people are doing. Your nostalgia ramps up again as Jupiter meets with Pluto for the last time this year. At least you’ll be more ready to address frustrations in relationships moving forward as Mars retrograde ends. This new moon encourages you to immerse yourself in home activities like redecorating, furniture investment, and cooking projects. Breakthroughs and deeper understanding of yourself comes as Venus clashes with Pluto.

Scorpio

Your planetary ruler Mars has been retrograde since September 11, finding you a little less energetic and motivated. This week Mars retrograde finally ends, but first you have to deal with your obligations as it faces off with Venus. Things are going to slow down before they pick up again. Power struggles in your community have their third and final showdown as Jupiter meets with Pluto for the last time in 2020. This new moon in Scorpio is going to help you to see how you fit into the bigger picture and who you want to give your attention and time to at the end of the day, as it connects with Pluto and Jupiter. Be honest with yourself and others. With the planet of communication, Mercury, back in your sign, you’re going to have an easier time expressing yourself.

Sagittarius

There’s some drama online and you are going to have to sit out as Venus faces off with warrior Mars. Just get some popcorn and enjoy the show as you plot your next move! Mercury enters a quiet and secret sector of your chart and you’d rather be left alone with your thoughts now anyway. Jupiter meets with Pluto and you’re seeing something major happening with your financial situation, a story that’s been unfolding for the entirety of 2020. This new moon can help you to locate hidden resources or find new ways to support yourself. By withdrawing from things and social distancing, you can actually save a lot of money. And this new moon wants you to catch up on sleep and spend some time with yourself, meditating and wrapping up loose ends.

Capricorn

Over the past few months there’s been a lot of activity, unusual activity, on the home front as Mars has been retrograde. While this chapter of the year is coming to a close, it’s going to go out with a drawn out bang! You’re trying to get comfortable at home, but the things you want from your career are at odds, and you have to find a way to make it work. Make sure you’re not bulldozing anyone as Jupiter, the planet of growth, meets influential Pluto in your sign for the third and final time this year. Important conversations take place and you can assert your dominance and control as the new moon gently connects with Jupiter and Pluto. It might be less stressful to just let it go, Cap.

Aquarius

Sometimes it feels like you’re talking to a wall, and conversations get a little more frustrating as Venus faces off with warrior Mars. Try to balance being super sweet and aggressively assertive, and accept the fact that there may be some disappointment for now. All things pass. You’re getting ahead in your career and things have accumulated over time in a way that you should be proud of as the sun harmonizes with Neptune. The planet of communication re-enters your house of career and you’re ready to talk yourself up even more! You have covered a lot of ground over the years, so why don’t you update your resume or make it public? This new moon will kick off a new cycle in your public life, so you’ll be thinking about your goals and reputation.

Pisces

You’re hitting a wall with financial concerns and trying to come to terms with people not being as generous as you are as Venus faces off with warrior Mars. You’re still feeling adventurous and down for whatever as the sun harmonizes with Neptune. This also helps you move on from whatever was bogging you down and to forgive people for their shortcomings. You’re getting more information about travel plans as Mercury enters your house of distant travels and higher education. This is a good time to reconnect with your reading practice as well, especially considering the new moon. What is it you want to learn, and who can teach you?

