Weekly Horoscope: November 9-November 15

Mercury retrograde opens the week with a reminder that the past never disappears—it just waits for better timing. Conversations circle back, old ideas resurface, and delays force everyone to think before speaking. The Moon stays active all week, forming trines, sextiles, and oppositions that tug at emotions and spark sharp instincts. It’s a cosmic mix of nostalgia and revelation, where what once felt finished suddenly has something new to say.

Stargazer, this stretch of sky invites a slower rhythm. There’s insight in the pause and wisdom in the repeat. Every sign gets a chance to examine how communication, emotion, and intention intertwine. The focus isn’t on control, but on curiosity—how we respond when the universe nudges us to listen twice, speak once, and recognize that even a delay can carry direction.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Energy builds fast this week, Aries, and the cosmos seems to be speaking your language. With the Moon trining Mars early on, instincts sharpen and emotions surge in sync with ambition. Mercury’s conjunction with your ruling planet midweek sparks bold words and impulsive honesty—watch what you say, because once it’s out, it’s out. This isn’t a bad thing; it just means people are finally hearing what you actually think.

By week’s end, the Moon’s final sextile to Mars smooths things over, cooling what might’ve felt overheated midweek. You’ll find that progress comes not from force, but from following the pulse of what feels alive and worth pursuing. Stay true to your fire, Aries. It’s leading somewhere real.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Desire takes center stage this week, Taurus, and it’s not limited to romance. The Moon’s square to Venus early on pulls your attention toward what feels good versus what feels right. You may find yourself craving intensity in places that used to feel stable. Don’t rush to label it—just notice what draws you in. The heart wants movement, even if your practical side resists it.

By midweek, the Moon’s sextile to Venus softens everything, making space for pleasure without the guilt trip. Connection feels easier when you stop trying to control its rhythm. Let your senses lead, Taurus. You’re ruled by Venus for a reason—comfort, beauty, and desire aren’t distractions. They’re how you find your truth.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury turns retrograde under Sagittarius, and for you, Gemini, that’s like trying to talk with a mouthful of marbles. Miscommunications might pop up, but the Moon’s early trine to Mercury smooths the edges, reminding you that a pause can say more than a paragraph. Midweek’s conjunction with Mars adds bite to your words—think passion, not provocation. You can win an argument or start a war, depending on your tone.

As the weekend rolls in, the Moon’s sextile to Mercury restores balance and reminds you that connection matters more than being right. Your charm works best when paired with honesty and warmth. Say what you mean, Gemini, but remember: your audience deserves your patience as much as your wit.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The week opens with the Moon forming a rare chain of harmony with Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Mars, and Mercury. That mix feeds your emotional intelligence and sharp intuition, Cancer, giving you a read on people and situations before they even speak. You’ll sense what’s real, what’s performative, and where to invest your energy. Don’t second-guess yourself—your instincts are ahead of schedule.

Later in the week, oppositions test how grounded you feel when someone else starts to spiral. It’s tempting to step in and fix everything, but you don’t owe the world your constant repair work. When the Moon shifts into Libra, focus on your own emotional maintenance. You can’t pour from an empty cup, no matter how full your heart feels.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Moon are in rare agreement this week, Leo, amplifying your creative pulse and self-awareness. The trine at the start of the week fuels confidence that feels earned, not performed. You’re seeing how your presence impacts others, and the response might surprise you. The Half Moon under your sign adds a spotlight moment—something that asks you to own your narrative without apology.

As the Sun sextiles the Moon later in the week, things level out. You’ll find the balance between expression and reflection, realizing you don’t always have to perform to be seen. Let people meet the real you, Leo—the one who shines even when the stage lights dim. That honesty is your magnetism this week.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius, inviting a reality check on what’s worth your mental energy, Virgo. Plans may shift or stall, but that pause holds meaning. The Moon’s trine to Mercury early in the week sharpens perception, helping you notice what needs attention before it unravels. When Mercury meets Mars midweek, your words carry extra weight, so choose the ones that build, not break.

By the weekend, the Moon’s sextile to Mercury brings a sense of focus back to the surface. You’ll feel less pulled in ten directions once you decide what deserves a response. Give your mind room to wander—it’s how you find your rhythm again. Order is returning, Virgo, and this time it’s working in your favor.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The week opens with the Moon squaring Venus, pulling at your emotions and testing how you respond when people feel unpredictable. It’s easy to read too much into tone or timing right now, Libra. Instead of spiraling into what-ifs, lean into what’s tangible—touch, presence, shared laughter. You’re more magnetic when you stop analyzing the room and just exist in it.

By midweek, the Moon’s sextile to Venus eases the vibe and makes connection feel natural again. The air clears, and you remember how much joy comes from letting things unfold. You don’t have to control chemistry or conversation; both work better when you’re relaxed. Let the world come to you this week, Libra. You’ll like what it offers.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The week begins with the Moon opposing Pluto, pulling up emotions you thought were long buried. Don’t be alarmed by what surfaces—it’s just honesty taking shape. Power dynamics could feel sharper than usual, Scorpio, especially if someone tries to define your motives. Let them guess. You hold the story, and no one else needs a copy. This is your cue to rewrite what control means to you.

By week’s end, the Moon trines Pluto and everything steadies. The energy that once felt heavy transforms into focus. You’re reminded that self-awareness isn’t punishment—it’s fuel. Whatever rises early in the week finds its resolution later, and you’ll walk away lighter. Transformation rarely feels gentle, but it always feels worth it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The week starts with the Moon joining Jupiter, boosting your confidence and giving your optimism its own spotlight. You’re radiating possibility, Sagittarius, but there’s a twist—Jupiter turns retrograde soon after, asking whether all that expansion has a direction. You can chase every idea or choose the one that means something. Either way, the universe is watching how you spend your energy.

By the weekend, the Moon’s sextile to Jupiter brings perspective. What felt scattered now feels grounded in purpose. Retrogrades aren’t punishment; they’re maintenance. This one reminds you that growth isn’t measured by motion but by meaning. Keep your aim high, but adjust your target as needed. You’re rewriting what success looks like, and it’s getting interesting.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The week opens with the Moon trining Saturn, grounding your thoughts and giving structure to whatever’s been floating around your head. Progress feels steady again, Capricorn, especially when you stop second-guessing your instincts. The work you’ve done in silence is starting to show, and people are noticing—even if they’re not saying it yet. Keep building momentum at your own pace.

By week’s end, the Moon opposes Saturn, asking where the effort starts to drain you instead of feed you. Boundaries aren’t failures; they’re maintenance for ambition. You can carry the world, but it doesn’t have to be all at once. Let this be your reminder that rest is part of discipline, not the reward for it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The week begins with the Moon sextiling Uranus, sparking inspiration that feels electric but manageable. You’re tuning into ideas that hit differently—bold, strange, or overdue for airtime. When the Moon squares Uranus midweek, expect a brief clash between your need for control and your craving for freedom. It’s not disruption; it’s recalibration. Sometimes progress looks like breaking a pattern that stopped serving you months ago.

By the weekend, the Moon trines Uranus and brings an unexpected sense of ease. What once felt scattered now starts to make sense in motion. You’ve proven that independence doesn’t mean isolation, Aquarius. The world needs your ideas, but it also needs your humanity. Let both show up this week, equally and unapologetically.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon trines Neptune early in the week, flooding your inner world with imagination and emotion. Everything feels amplified—music, memories, even small exchanges. You’re tuned in, Pisces, but that sensitivity cuts both ways. Inspiration can border on overwhelm if you don’t anchor yourself somewhere solid. Channel the mood into something tactile, whether it’s art, writing, or movement. Let it flow through you, not just around you.

As the weekend arrives, the Moon opposes Neptune and the dreamworld meets its reality check. What once felt enchanted now asks for context. That doesn’t mean the magic’s gone—it just wants structure. You’re learning that intuition needs discipline to thrive. Let this week show you how your softness can still hold shape.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.