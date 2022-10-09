Weekly Horoscope: October 10 – 16

Mercury enters air sign Libra on Monday, October 10, at 7:50 PM and thoughts become more conceptual and meta. The last time this took place was around August 26, so conversations and ideas from then are coming back up now.

The sun harmonizes with serious Saturn on Tuesday, October 11, at 9:06 PM, helping us accept limitations and responsibilities. There can be a feeling of success despite limitations. Action planet Mars clashes with dreamy Neptune on Wednesday, October 12, at 1:46 AM: This is an active, generative aspect pushing us to improvise and carve ideas out of the ether.

Videos by VICE

Mercury, the planet of the mind, faces off with Jupiter, the planet of beliefs, at 3:23 AM on Wednesday, October 12 and facing the facts is complicated when the truth is so subjective! It’s time to let go of old beliefs that are stopping you from moving forward.

On Friday, October 14, Venus, the planet of love, harmonizes with serious Saturn at 2:20 AM. In relationships, we’re moving forward, which can mean things become more committed or we’re making peace with the end-game. Is it going to last? On an aesthetic level: refinement, mastery.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Conversations that define your relationships are kicking off once more as Mercury enters Libra. This was already considered around August 26, but now you know a lot more and are ready to have the last word! As the sun harmonizes with Saturn, you can see the future that you’re moving toward and the ideal relationships that will get you there. There can be some courage to move past blockages, especially as Venus harmonizes with Saturn, giving you an ability to make peace with endings. You’re visualizing your long-term goals. Improvising and coming up with ideas that are divinely inspired, multidimensional, and innovative can take place as Mars clashes with Neptune. You have to find a way to explain yourself as Mercury faces off with Jupiter.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ability to think about things conceptually without floating away is strengthened as the sun harmonizes with Saturn. This critical thinking and ability to be realistic about timing allows you to have success with your daily tasks and general workflow. Things are moving along; even the most annoying tasks that you don’t feel like doing can get squared away! You can overcome some fears of public speaking or being in the public eye right now. You might also be able to make long-term connections with people you want to work and collaborate with as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with Saturn, making your work efforts more gratifying and lasting.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your planetary ruler Mercury returns to air sign Libra, lightening the mood. Conversations about sexuality, creativity, and your social life are returning; these might have already popped up for you around August 26. This is a more fun time to engage with life’s pleasures, Gemini! You’re chasing a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow as Mars clashes with Neptune. You can come up with brilliant ideas on the spot. You might feel some internal back-and-forth when imagining your future and how much space you want for it as Mercury faces off with optimistic Jupiter. Anything is possible, but what needs to change in order to get all the way there?

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You might want a moment alone with your books and tools as Mercury enters a very private and personal sector of your chart. This is a moment for tinkering in your secret lab, so to speak—doing experiments when no one is around to see. There are things happening at home and with your family that need to be worked through. You could be thinking of ways to share the burden as the sun and Venus harmonize with Saturn, which is useful for asking others for help and commitment. You have faith that things will work out for the better as Mercury faces off with Jupiter, opening up room to make changes to your schedule and experience more of life.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You’re gaining a better understanding of your relationships as the sun harmonizes with Saturn; things are moving forward with you and your partners! Other people in your life are taking on big responsibilities, and you are there to listen and learn, as well as cheer them on. As Venus harmonizes with Saturn, you’re at peace with the commitments that you’re making, or ready to free yourself from them! You can easily feel what’s right and wrong when it comes to how you want to show up and support other people in your life. Conversations are flowing much smoother, although there might be more space for overthinking now that Mercury’s in Libra. You have strong people skills, but could be acquiring more though this whole experience.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You’re thinking about the value of your possessions as Mercury enters your chart’s house of personal resources. This is also a critical time for you to think about your self-esteem and your relationship to the material world. Try to stay grounded as Mars clashes with Neptune; you might find that you can be easily misled by assumptions about other people. Assumptions can tell you a lot more about you and your emotional world than they can about the reality at hand. You might be balancing checks as Mercury faces off with Jupiter, helping you do some bookkeeping concerning your home and shared expenses.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You have a lot more to say with Mercury, the planet of communication, in your sign, making it easy for you to crack jokes and make observations. Think back to August 26 as conversations from that time are coming up again now! You’re able to be honest with yourself about what you don’t want, or don’t enjoy, as the sun harmonizes with Saturn. Saying no or issuing a rejection just helps you find space for things that are truly right for you. You might need to find a way to have both freedom and peace of mind as Mercury faces off with Jupiter, requiring you to reach a compromise. You’re aware of what you’re committing to, and confronting feelings about social, romantic, and creative commitments, as Venus harmonizes with Saturn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Libra season is all about the parts of life that are mysterious and mystical to you: your subconscious mind, your small but big role in the world, your secrets, and other people’s secrets. As the sun harmonizes with Saturn, you could very well feel existential and full of wonder about what lies beyond this world. This is a good time for wondering, but you have to remember that you don’t know everything—that’s impossible! Your planetary ruler Mars clashes with ethereal Neptune, which has you pushing for intimacy, connection. While Mars wants to separate, Neptune wants to merge… the tension between the two inspires you to find new ways to connect.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You are really pushing to understand other people as best as you can, however, you have to cut through your own perception first. Mars clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions and beliefs, so your own past can easily color the way that you’re reading other people’s motivations and behaviors. Use this as an opportunity to create new channels in your brain that help you understand your relationships. Give people the benefit of the doubt, or ask them more questions in order to generate new stories. You can have a lot of hope for your friends, lovers, and future goals as Mercury faces off with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. There just need to be some clarifying conversations, and a letting go of smaller ideas to make things fit more neatly into your vision of the future..

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Big conversations about your work and purpose are taking place. Libra season is all about your calling, and what you feel like you’re supposed to be doing in this lifetime. It’s also a moment when you can be popular and in high demand. With Mercury, the planet of communication, entering Libra, your words and statements reach a wider audience. Be intentional with what words you’re speaking now. You’re able to see some fruit, reaping the benefits of your clout or authority as the sun harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. You have to find some balance between your passion projects and the things that the public wants from you, making a way to draw a connection between the two as Mercury faces off with Jupiter.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Libra season has so much to teach you, dear Aquarius. You’re thinking very deeply about what you believe and how you embody those beliefs as the sun harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. Aquarius is known as a humanitarian or politically-minded sign. You’re making peace with the ways that your ideals do or don’t fit in with your way of life. You might be able to emotionally justify it, too, with Venus in harmony with Saturn. You could be feeling pretty good about the ways that you’re committed to yourself and how you relate to your self-image.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

There are many different, conflicting things that can be true at the same time. Different stories and ideas are spawning and sprouting as Mars clashes with Neptune, whittling away at certain beliefs or misunderstandings. There’s a way to find a sense of unity or a common thread that runs through all the stories, and that’s through you! You are the common denominator. It’s totally fine for your experiences and thoughts to contradict themselves, because you’re simply allowed to have complex and site-specific feelings. In some settings it’s a yes, but in other settings it’s a no. There’s no real logic to it, it’s a vibe.