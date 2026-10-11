Weekly Horoscope: October 11-October 17

Consider this week your permission slip to exhale a little, stargazer. Saturn’s opposition to the Sun ends today, lifting a heavy weight many of us have been hauling around since late September. By Thursday, Jupiter sextiles the Sun and sends a wave of warmth and good fortune through the week. Meanwhile, a fresh square between Jupiter and Mercury makes promises easy to make and harder to keep, so think twice before committing to absolutely everything.

Friday is the main event. Mars and Saturn peak in a trine that morning, pairing drive with the patience to finish what you’ve started. An early preview hits Wednesday afternoon, when the Moon in Sagittarius trines both. Pluto stations direct on Friday too after months of retrograde, and inner change begins rippling outward. Love and money may stay intense as Pluto tightens its square to Venus, but the wind is at your back.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Around the halfway point of every project, your attention starts drifting toward the next shiny thing. This week asks you to stay put and see it through. Saturn and Mars move into a cooperative trine that peaks Friday, Aries, and it turns the unglamorous middle stretch into something you can actually enjoy. Every small win from here on out stacks up nicely.

Expect a short fuse as the week kicks off, and forgive yourself for snapping at the printer. Wednesday afternoon brings a burst of fire-sign energy when the Moon lines up with Mars and Saturn, so save the toughest piece for then. By Saturday, the square between Mars and Venus wraps up, and things with the people you love get less prickly.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something you love is in the middle of a makeover, and you never signed off on it. Pluto is squaring Venus harder by the day, Taurus, which is why every tweak to your favorite people and places has you bracing for impact. Your instinct says to plant your feet and wait it out. Before you do, try a little curiosity.

Pluto goes direct on Friday, which means whatever’s evolving will keep evolving with or without your blessing. The upside is that you still get to help steer it. Ask questions and offer your two cents while it finds its new shape. That evening, the Moon sextiles Venus and hands you a cozy little moment to appreciate how good new can feel.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Take a long look at your calendar before you agree to one more thing. Jupiter starts squaring Mercury on Monday, and it’ll make every invitation and side project sound irresistible. Your yes tends to beat your schedule to the punch. You can absolutely juggle a lot, Gemini, but even you have a limit, and this week seems determined to find it.

Monday afternoon offers a better move. The Moon joins Mercury in Scorpio, giving you the emotional radar to tell which plans light you up and which ones are just filler. Bow out of the filler gracefully. By Saturday night, a friendly Moon sextiles Mercury, and you’ll be glad you saved some energy for the conversations you actually wanted to have.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Good news tends to make you suspicious. When something goes right, part of you starts scanning the horizon for the other shoe. The Moon kicks off the week in Scorpio squaring Pluto, which only feeds that worst-case imagination, Cancer. Those what-ifs are convincing storytellers with terrible track records. Name the spiral when it starts, then go easy on yourself.

Thursday brings the payoff. With the Moon in Sagittarius trining Jupiter and sextiling the Sun, something good is headed your way, and it comes with no strings attached. Let yourself enjoy it fully, no catch-hunting required. If Saturday morning starts heavy under a Moon-Saturn square, that’s just the weekend chores talking, so don’t let them rewrite the week’s happy ending.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

For weeks now, your shoulders have been creeping up toward your ears. Saturn’s opposition to the Sun wraps up today, Leo, so go ahead and let them drop. Jupiter has been warming up in your sign, and its sextile to the Sun peaks Thursday, bringing back the luck and swagger you’ve been missing. That swagger has always looked good on you.

Spend some of that glow on someone else. With the Sun in Libra, your generous streak points at the people you love, so plan something big-hearted for a friend or partner who could use a lift. A surprise outing or a heartfelt letter both count. Thursday evening, the Moon sextiles the Sun, and the look on their face will beat any trophy.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

When was the last time you set a goal that scared you a little? Jupiter begins a square with Mercury this week, Virgo, and it wants you thinking several sizes bigger than your usual sensible plans. Your brain will immediately start listing every reason it can’t work. Let it make the list, then set it aside for a few days.

The details and the logistics can wait. Monday’s Moon-Mercury conjunction in Scorpio helps you figure out what you actually want underneath all that practicality. Write it down somewhere private. Then, once the Moon sextiles Mercury over the weekend, tell someone you trust all about the big dream. It’ll seem a whole lot more possible once it’s out in the world.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If a friend’s good news left your smile feeling a little forced, welcome to Venus in Scorpio. Pluto’s square to Venus keeps tightening all week, and that green-eyed twinge might catch you off guard, Libra. You pride yourself on being fair and gracious. Envy doesn’t make you a bad friend, though. It’s just pointing at something you want for yourself.

Friday brings Pluto out of retrograde, your cue to turn the twinge into a plan. If their promotion lit a fire, go chase a dream of your own. If their new relationship made you wistful, get honest about what you’re looking for. Later that night, Venus catches a sweet sextile from the Moon, so call them up and celebrate them wholeheartedly.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Since spring, you’ve been renovating yourself behind closed doors. Pluto has spent that whole stretch retrograde, Scorpio, turning your attention inward while everyone else went about their business. That changes on Friday, when Pluto stations direct and all that private work goes public. People are going to notice that you carry yourself differently. You might even catch yourself liking what they see.

The instinct will be to slip back into the shadows. With Pluto squaring Venus in your sign, attention can feel uncomfortably intense. Stay visible anyway. Pluto’s long opposition to Mars wraps up Thursday, so the tug-of-war you’ve been having with yourself is finally over. Let the new you walk out the front door and see who’s waiting there.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

That trip you’ve been talking about for years is officially out of excuses. Jupiter sextiles the Sun on Thursday while the Moon cruises through your sign and trines Jupiter that same afternoon. Luck and timing are finally on the same page, Sagittarius. Your passport has been patient long enough. Make that the day you pick the dates and put down the deposit.

One word of caution: Jupiter’s new square to Mercury makes you want to announce everything before it’s real. Hold off on telling the whole world until the booking is locked in. Early Tuesday, a Moon-Jupiter square might tempt you to upgrade everything. Splurge on one thing that’ll make the memory, and keep the rest of the budget sane.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s a finish line coming up on Friday, and odds are you’ll sprint straight past it looking for the next race. Saturn and Mars reach the peak of their trine that morning, Capricorn, which means something you’ve been building finally clicks into place. Before you start drafting the sequel, stop and take a good look at what you pulled off.

The Moon slips into your sign the same day, so let yourself feel proud for a lot longer than five minutes. Early Saturday, a Moon-Saturn square will wake up the voice insisting it could’ve been better. Thank it for its input and go do something purely for fun anyway. Your accomplishment can survive one lazy weekend, and so can your ambition.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Of all the things that could blindside you this week, a plain old, inconvenient feeling ranks near the top. On Wednesday morning, the Moon opposes Uranus and kicks up something you can’t neatly explain with a clever theory. Your first move, Aquarius, will be to analyze it from a safe distance. Try simply sitting with it for a while instead.

Uranus is still retrograde, which makes this a great week for the most radical move available: admitting you care. Tell the person who sparked the feeling, or journal about it privately if that’s too much. Uranus’s sextile with Mars fades out by Saturday, taking the last of that restless energy with it. Give yourself a soft, unscheduled weekend to process it all.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

One of those dreams that follow you around all day is on its way. The Moon trines Neptune overnight on Tuesday, Pisces, and your subconscious plans to put on a show. Keep a notebook by the bed and scribble down whatever you remember before the morning rush wipes it away. Buried in there might be an answer you’ve been chasing.

Neptune’s trine with Mars wraps up on Wednesday, so if the dream hands you an idea, take one actual step toward it while the energy’s still there. By Friday afternoon, a Moon-Neptune square may try hard to convince you it was all just silly. Don’t buy it. Your intuition has been right far too many times to dismiss it now.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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