Weekly Horoscope: October 16 – 22

This weekend marks the point halfway between two eclipses. Don’t push too hard; let things unfold as they will.

The planet of communication, Mercury, meets with the sun on Friday, October 20, at 1:37 AM. The astrological term for a planet meeting the sun is a “cazimi.” During this alignment of Mercury and the sun, new ideas are being shared with the world! Important news is syndicated.

This information may be salacious. Secrets are revealed as Mercury clashes with Pluto on Friday at 8:50 PM. Authority is changing as the sun clashes with Pluto on Saturday at 10:09 AM.

Love and happiness flow as Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter at 12:32 AM on Sunday, October 22. Big changes are happening, thanks to eclipses, and it’s easy to tap into optimism.

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Scorpio at 2:48 AM on Sunday, October 22. This is a transit that reads between the lines! Mercury harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn at 12:12 PM, favoring critical thinking and strategic planning.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

News about your relationships and interpersonal dynamics come with the Mercury cazimi. Sometimes other people’s business really is your business, too. Astrologically, now is a time when what’s happening in someone else’s life shapes your own. You’re getting a deeper look at what other people are up against as Mercury and the sun clash with power planet Pluto. This can be a time when your relationships are changing. Certain dynamics are leaving as you step into a new version of yourself, and take on a new role in the public eye.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

News about your work and your health is revealed under the light of the Mercury cazimi! This can give you a new understanding of what tasks and responsibilities are truly yours, and how you can take steps toward your future. Harness positive vibes as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, grounding you in your happiness and personal style. Messenger Mercury enters your chart’s house of relationships and interpersonal dynamics, making it easier for communication to flow. You can smoothly and successfully plan for the future as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re gaining a better understanding of how you like to socialize and enjoy yourself as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s leisure sector, starting a new cycle in your social life. Sensitive information concerning dating, friendships, and intimacy is revealed as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Pluto, giving you a deeper understanding. Harness positive vibes as Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, giving you faith and optimism that things change for the better. Mercury enters your chart’s house of work and lifestyle, helping you focus on your daily tasks. You can succeed in work and career-related efforts as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re gaining a deeper understanding of yourself. Revelations about who you are, and where you are, come as the Mercury cazimi lights up your chart’s house of home and family. How you define yourself is developing and evolving. New titles and legacies are coming into the picture during this series of eclipses. Sensitive information about your family and private relationships is revealed as Mercury and the sun clash with power planet Pluto. You might be trusted with some dark or taboo secrets and have to discern the best way to handle the news.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re being gifted with a new mindset! The Mercury cazimi in your chart’s house of communication can bring important news into your inbox, and it can also be a time for you to embark toward a positive relationship with yourself and your inner voice. Your daily priorities and schedule are transformed as your planetary ruler, the sun, clashes with power planet Pluto. Harness positive vibes as Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, giving you a lot to be grateful for! Messenger Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, starting a new chapter in your private life. You can make positive changes that stick as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

News about payments arrives as the Mercury cazimi hits your charts’ house of money and personal resources. This can give you an understanding of how to balance your time between volunteering, disappearing, or careering. Sensitive information is revealed as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Pluto. You may be considering how to invest in your leisure time, or how to profit from your creativity. Harness positive vibes as Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, helping you feel like the universe supports you. Mercury enters your chart’s house of communication, inspiring you to be more direct when expressing yourself.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re starting a new cycle in how you define yourself and your relationships as the Mercury cazimi falls in your sign! You have a new way of understanding yourself. Sensitive information about your home and family is revealed as Mercury and the sun clash with power planet Pluto. You may be standing up to something that’s much bigger than it seems. Harness positive vibes as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter. There is support coming from people in a material and metaphysical way, and you are in the right place at the right time, divinely protected!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Secrets are revealed as the Mercury cazimi falls in a secretive sector of your chart. This can be a time when you are airing out your dirty laundry, or someone is trusting you with theirs. Still, there is an element of secrecy and selective disclosure when it comes to communication. Harness positive vibes as Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, bringing happiness and optimism into your relationships. There’s hope for the future! As messenger Mercury enters your sign, you gain a stronger ability to express your ideas. You can tackle your responsibilities with determination and focus as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn—time is on your side!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re getting a second wind on a five-year plan as the Mercury cazimi falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You have a new way of talking and thinking about the future, and you might be ready to share the news, too! Friendships and communities are changing over the next year and a half of eclipses. Harness positive vibes as love planet Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, bringing you luck and a sense of satisfaction in your work and career. You can tackle your objectives and housework with determination as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

How you show up in the world is changing. The Mercury cazimi in your chart’s house of fame and public reputation can bring new titles and job descriptions. News about the role that you play in the world at large is coming out. Sensitive information surrounding your title and family legacy is revealed as Mercury and the sun clash with power planet Pluto. You can have more self awareness about your patterns, and break through them. You can tackle conversations about the future as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, helping you send—or respond to—important messages that determine your future.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re experiencing a personal paradigm shift! What you believe in is getting a new perspective as the Mercury cazimi welcomes new insights and worldviews. Education brings you to heightened understanding. Harness positive vibes as Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, helping you accept and even embrace change. There is a lot of hope to be had in makeovers or aesthetic renovations! Messenger Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, which has you thinking about your impact and legacy. You can focus on annoying tasks related to personal finances as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your understanding of your relationships is changing as the Mercury cazimi falls in an intimate sector of your chart. This can bring news about transformations, or maybe you’re ready to redirect your focus to work that feels like a worthy use of your time. Money matters are up for discussion. Harness positive vibes as love planet Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, bringing you a positive outlook on your relationships. You have great things to say! Have compassion for yourself and your personal limitations as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, helping you talk about tough or taboo topics.