Weekly Horoscope: October 17 – 23

Until Scorpio season begins at the end of the week, most planets will be in air signs. Air is the element of communication and ideas. Conceptual thinking is centralized!

The sun harmonizes with action planet Mars on Monday, October 17, at 6:05 PM. Then on Tuesday, October 18 at 10:20 PM sweet Venus also harmonizes with Mars. There is clarity and harmony in relationships. Things are moving forward gracefully, considerately.

Shadows and secrets are being reckoned with as the sun clashes with power planet Pluto on Wednesday, October 19, at 9:33 AM. Venus also clashes with Pluto on Thursday, October 20, at 2:02 AM. Deeper issues are being addressed and changes are happening. Maybe some bruises are poked in the process!

A new cycle in relationships and pleasure begins on Saturday, October 22 as Venus meets with the sun at 17:17. There’s an understanding of desire. Set romantic, aesthetic, artistic, and social intentions.

Difficult conversations are finding a resolution when Mercury harmonizes with Saturn on Saturday, October 22, at 9:00 PM. Boundaries and rejections are integrated with diplomacy.

On Sunday, Saturn ends its retrograde at 12:07 AM. Saturn spends almost half of the year retrograde, but the days its motion changes are noteworthy. Saturn is a taskmaster. Now that it’s resuming forward motion, it’s getting back to work. This time it means business.

Scorpio season begins with style: Venus and the sun both enter Scorpio, with Venus at 3:51 AM and the sun at 6:35 AM, also on Sunday.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You’re doing a good job figuring people out; your relationships are a focus during Libra season. The sun and Venus harmonize with Mars and you’re able to put your thoughts about others into motion. There’s a reckoning with authority as these planets also clash with Pluto, pushing you to dig deeper in your understanding of your values and ideals in partnerships. A new cycle begins in relationships as Venus meets with the sun. Set intentions or make a mood board when it comes to any interpersonal dynamics. Vividly picture how you’d like things to go. Imagining the future helps move conversations along quickly with Mercury and Saturn in harmony. The vibe dramatically shifts as Scorpio season begins.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your planetary ruler Venus is very active! Finding a way to fuel your work is effortless as Venus harmonizes with Mars, greasing the wheels. Venus also clashes with Pluto, bringing up questions of ethics. You may have to confront what you believe in. A new cycle begins in your work, health, and lifestyle as the sun meets with Venus. This is a time to get to know what makes you feel the most lively and holistic. You’re moving forward with your commitment to something greater as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. You’re finding a way to break down your most far-out goals into smaller tasks that can be managed, and even shared with others. Interpersonal relationships are Taurus’s defining theme in Scorpio season, which begins on Sunday.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

There’s nothing stopping you from getting what you want—except, maybe, not knowing what you want. You’re figuring it out! You’re carving out a lane for yourself as the sun and Venus harmonize with Mars, developing a way to express yourself creatively, socially, and romantically. You’re getting to know your true desires as Venus meets with the sun. A new cycle is beginning in your romantic and creative life. Maybe you’re deeply inspired on an aesthetic and artistic level. You’re finding a way to integrate boundaries as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. Conversations about rules and limits are moving forward gracefully. You can begin to fully dive into your work and care for your health as Scorpio season begins.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’ve been dealing with private, homey matters. They can amplify the pressure that you put on yourself as the sun and Venus harmonize with Mars. Admit when you need to pause. You’re breaking a cycle as the sun and Venus clash with Pluto, the planet of power, which can motivate you to acknowledge the elephant in the room. A new cycle begins in your relationship to your family and domestic life as Venus meets with the sun. Conversations about sticky, intimidating, and intimate topics are explored with care and consideration as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. More fun is on the way! Scorpio season begins this weekend, kicking off one of the most fun times of year for you, dear Cancer.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

It’s been a busy month as you prepare to hunker down and focus on your resting place and private life. But first, the exciting finale to Libra season! Your planetary ruler, the sun, harmonizes with Mars, giving your social battery a boost as you chase your goals. You’re confronting power imbalances and asking for more information as the sun clashes with Pluto, pushing you to clear things up. A new cycle begins as Venus meets with the sun, giving you a renewed lease on your mental bandwidth. Your inner voice is getting in tune. Tough conversations in your relationships are moving forward as Mercury harmonizes with serious Saturn. Things are feeling more official in your partnerships with Saturn retrograde ending.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You’re looking for the money or support that’s needed to answer your calling as the sun and Venus harmonize with action planet Mars. Ultimately, you are powering the machine. There is something materially fertile about Venus’s meeting with the sun. You can make your means. This also has positive implications for your self-worth and self-esteem. Take time to honestly consider what you want, materially and emotionally. What are the measures that you are working for? You’re effortlessly dedicating yourself to a material goal as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. As the sun moves into Scorpio, life gets a little busier: Phone calls, short trips, and emails are all buzzing around as you run errands and keep in touch.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Libra season ends with a bang: You have the energy and confidence to go far as the sun and Venus harmonize with Mars! You’re confronting monsters living under the bed as the sun and Venus clash with Pluto. Choose your battles—you can let sleeping dogs lie or ask for professional help with relocating them. A new cycle begins in identity and self-image as your planetary ruler Venus meets the sun. You’re feeling more like yourself! Conversations about relationships, social dynamics, sexuality, and self-expression are moving forward as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. You’re more willing to say no and issue rejections. Money and self-worth are topics that begin to develop as Venus and the sun enter Scorpio.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Not being in the driver’s seat can be annoying, but the current sky is asking you to learn to accept when things are out of your control as the sun and Venus harmonize with Mars. Some things are not your job, or require others to carry their share of the weight. A new cycle in your spirituality and mental wellbeing begins as Venus meets the sun, providing you with a peaceful moment alone. There’s a conclusive acceptance of limitations as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. Stability, structure, and integrity are more easily accessed as Saturn retrograde ends, encouraging you to lay down the law in your private life. You’re feeling more like your precious self when Venus and the sun enter Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your partners are giving you the passion and drive that fuel your faith in the future as the sun and Venus harmonize with Mars. Other people in your life, especially those that you’re committed to, give you motivation that you need to believe in yourself and what’s possible. A new cycle begins in your goals and hopes about the future as Venus meets with the sun. This is a spectacular time to make a vision board, or even chat with a friend about what you want to happen in your life. Write out a timeline, draw your future self, make up a story about yourself! After several weeks of social stimulation, Scorpio season calls you into seclusion, beginning Sunday.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You’re motivated to hit your targets as the sun and Venus harmonize with action planet Mars. You’re dedicating yourself to your work and moving toward what feels like your authentic calling. You can find yourself confronting yourself as the sun and Venus clash with Pluto, seeing your habits and hangups which often go unnoticed. This might require you to loosen your grip or confide in someone that you trust. Tough conversations about things that are typically private or secret can be mindfully explored as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn. Material stability and financial regiments regain discipline as Saturn retrograde ends. You’ll begin to focus more on your future, hopes, and goals when Scorpio season begins on Sunday.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

A new cycle in your worldview begins as Venus meets with the sun in your chart’s house of travel, publishing, and higher learning. This can bring a legal or educational chapter to a conclusion, or kick off a new one! Before researchers begin to work, they draft guiding questions. Now is a good time to write down some of those questions, which you’ll explore over the coming year. You’re able to express very difficult or technical information with ease as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. As Saturn retrograde ends, you have access to more self discipline and stability. Your public life is activated as Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, bringing you more attention and affection from afar.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The past few weeks have been transformative—life has been changing! You’re motivated toward more intimacy and sharing as the sun and Venus harmonize with Mars. You’re willing to carve out a space where a fair exchange can take place. A new cycle in intimacy and sharing begins as Venus meets with the sun. Awareness is being brought to very sensitive and intertwined feelings, many of which are caught up in other people’s feelings, too! Now’s the time to discuss what is shared, and how you and your partners or relations can help each other. As the sun moves into fellow water sign Scorpio, thoughts are expressed more empathetically. You’ll be learning more about the world through the eyes of others.