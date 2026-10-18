Weekly Horoscope: October 18-October 24

This is the week the sky officially trades its cardigan for black leather, stargazer. Sunday’s First Quarter Moon hands out a firm shove toward whatever you’ve been circling since the New Moon. Tuesday gets intense when Pluto’s square to Venus peaks, and anything you’ve been pretending not to want could come pouring out. Let it spill. Feelings are allowed to be messy. Wednesday’s Pisces Moon follows up with a warm hug and a little perspective.

Friday opens Scorpio season, and Venus cozies up to the Sun that very night, making the whole world a little bit obsessive. On Saturday, Mercury goes retrograde right in the middle of it all, egged on by squares from Jupiter and Mars. So yes, an ex might resurface, and a plan or two could implode. Read everything twice and sleep on anything spicy before you reply. Scorpio season was never, ever going to be boring.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

That little typing bubble pops up and then vanishes, and you’re already pacing around the living room. Mars starts squaring Mercury on Thursday, Aries, which turns every slow reply into a test of your patience. You’ll want to send a follow-up, then a follow-up to the follow-up. Put the phone down and let them answer on their own sweet time.

Mercury turns retrograde on Saturday, so expect a few crossed wires and at least one message that gets read the wrong way. Assume good intent before you fire back. By evening, the Moon trines Mars and hands you a burst of energy that needs somewhere to go. Spend it on a long run or a dance floor instead of an argument.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Ever notice how your body reads someone long before your brain catches up? Venus pairs with Haumea, the dwarf planet of instinct, from Sunday through Tuesday, so trust those gut reactions, Taurus. Pluto’s square to Venus peaks Tuesday too, dragging a relationship’s power balance into the open. Your instincts already know exactly who’s been pulling their weight and who hasn’t.

After that, Wednesday’s Moon trines Venus and makes it easier to say what you noticed calmly, without starting a fight. On Friday, Venus meets the Sun in Scorpio, your opposite sign and the part of the sky tied to partnership. Whoever belongs in your inner circle will be remarkably easy to spot. Hold onto them a little tighter this weekend.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A name you haven’t seen in years is about to light up your phone. Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio on Saturday, and the days leading up to it have a habit of dragging old connections back into view. Curiosity is your love language, Gemini, so you’ll want to dive right in. Before you reply, take a beat and wonder why now.

Jupiter’s square to Mercury can make the good old days look a lot rosier than they were, and Mars adds its own square on Thursday, so old arguments could flare right back up. Late that night, a gentle Moon trine to Mercury helps you sense whether this reunion has a future or just a past. Trust whatever answer you get.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The holiday plans are already creeping into family conversations, and it’s barely Halloween. Sunday’s First Quarter Moon in Capricorn asks you to make a call instead of letting everyone else decide for you. Pick where you’d like to spend the season and who you’d like close by. Guilt will try to cast a vote, Cancer. Your comfort counts here, too.

Wednesday is your best day to share the plan. With the Moon in fellow water sign Pisces trining both the Sun and Venus, even the touchiest relative should take it surprisingly well. If someone grumbles anyway, Saturday morning’s Moon-Saturn conjunction helps you stand firm without raising your voice. You can protect your peace and still be the warmest person there.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Brace yourself for someone who’s absolutely convinced they should be calling the shots. Pluto starts squaring the Sun this week, Leo, which brings out the control freaks in your orbit just as the Sun slides into Scorpio on Friday. Your first instinct will be to out-roar them, and that’s exactly the fight they’re hoping for. So don’t hand it over.

Charm is your better weapon here, especially once Jupiter’s lucky streak fades. On Friday, Venus joins the Sun and makes you magnetic enough to win people over without breaking a sweat. Wednesday’s Moon trine to the Sun works as a warm-up, so test out your diplomacy then. Let them posture. You’ll leave with the allies, and they’ll leave wondering what happened.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

While everyone else panics about Mercury going retrograde on Saturday, you’ll be over here color-coding a backup plan. This is basically your championship season, Virgo. Jupiter’s square to Mercury keeps tempting you to expand every project, so lock down the scope while you still can. Double-check the details on anything important before Friday, and you’ll sail through the reversal smoothly.

Fair warning: everyone will want you to untangle their messes, too. Tuesday’s Moon-Mercury square could leave you frazzled if you say yes to all of them. Help the people who’d do the same for you, and let the rest wait. By late Thursday, even with Mars squaring Mercury, a soothing Moon trine to Mercury gives your overworked brain a well-earned break.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Half the stuff in your closet was bought for someone you used to be. Pluto’s square to Venus peaks Tuesday, bringing an itch to purge whatever no longer matches your taste, Libra. Go with it. Keep the pieces that still make you feel gorgeous, and pass along the rest to someone who’ll love them. That rule works on habits and plans, too.

Wednesday’s Moon trine to Venus makes the cleared-out space feel like a fresh breath. Friday closes out your season as the Sun moves into Scorpio and joins Venus, resetting what you value most. Think of it as a birthday gift to yourself, wrapped in good taste. Spend the weekend surrounded by nothing but the things and people you adore.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

It’s officially your season as of Friday, and Pluto has no intention of keeping the welcome party low-key. Now direct, Pluto squares both Venus and the Sun in your sign this week, Scorpio, so expect every feeling to come in at full volume. The overnight Moon-Pluto conjunction early Monday might keep you wide awake thinking about someone you can’t shake.

Pluto’s square to Venus peaks Tuesday, pushing you toward the scariest move on the board: letting them see you without the armor. You’ve spent years perfecting that poker face. Retire it for one night and see what happens. Friday night’s supportive Moon-Pluto sextile makes it feel safer to open up than you’d expect. Not a bad way to kick off your birthday month.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Somewhere out there, a stranger is wrong about something, and you’ve already cracked your knuckles. Jupiter’s square to Mercury pours gasoline on every opinion you’ve got this week, Sagittarius. By Tuesday night, when the Moon opposes Jupiter, you’ll be three soapboxes deep and swearing it’s all for the greater good. Your passion is easily half the reason people adore you.

Here’s the problem. Mercury flips retrograde on Saturday, and every scorching take you toss out this week could come back to haunt you, possibly with witnesses. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun wraps up Friday, too, so don’t count on charming your way out of it. Win the argument the smart way, by asking one good question first. Then torch them, lovingly.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Every new person in your life gets a probation period, and someone’s been stuck in yours for months. Sunday’s First Quarter Moon in your sign marks a decision point, and the sky votes for giving them a fair shot. Your frosty first impression is legendary, Capricorn, but it’s starting to cost you good company. Monday evening’s Moon-Saturn sextile makes the thaw easier.

The good news about this one: they keep coming through. Saturday morning, the Moon joins Saturn and puts their reliability in plain view. They’re not running a scheme or angling for anything. Let them carry something heavy for a change. You might be shocked by how good it feels to split the load with someone who clearly wants to help.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

For a professional rule-breaker, you sure follow a lot of your own rules. Never text first. Never admit you liked the popular thing. Uranus is retrograde, Aquarius, which makes this the perfect week to rebel against the one person you never challenge: yourself. Monday, while the Moon sits in your sign and trines Uranus, pick one rule and break it on purpose.

Wednesday evening’s Moon-Uranus square will try to talk you back into the old script. Ignore it. Text first and ask the dumb question. Admit you love the popular thing, even if your inner contrarian twitches a little. The most punk move available this week is surprising yourself. Odds are those old rules were just fear wearing a cool jacket.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Raise your hand if you’ve mentally moved to a tiny seaside cottage at least twice this month alone. The Moon floats into your sign on Wednesday, Pisces, and those escape fantasies are about to get vivid. Let yourself picture every glorious detail, from the creaky porch to the salty air. Daydreams are where some of your very best plans begin.

Friday evening, the Moon meets Neptune in Aries, and that fiery placement wants your fantasy to earn its keep. You don’t have to quit everything and buy the cottage. Pull one piece of the dream into your actual life, whether that’s a weekend by the water or a candle that smells like the ocean. Tiny doses of magic still count.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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