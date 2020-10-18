Weekly Horoscope: October 19 – 25

Mercury, the planet of communication, and Mars, the planet of action, are both retrograde at the same time. Things are moving slow.

Mars retrograde clashes with Jupiter, planet of growth, on Monday, October 19 at 1:37 AM. This can lead to an overexertion of energy in the wrong direction, pulling a muscle, or getting to far ahead of oneself. Love is overflowing as sweet Venus harmonizes with abundant Jupiter at 3:35 AM—there’s no holding back here! There are some unexpected plot twists and things unravel as Mercury retrograde faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, at 10:53 PM, for the second time this month, the first time being October 7.

Videos by VICE

In light of unforeseeable events, we are brought deeper into our relationships and values, beyond the superficial. On Wednesday, October 21, Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 5:41 PM, taking romance to the next level. Things can be blown out of proportion, but in a sexy way. This is a time to find a resolution to power imbalances or shady behavior.

Speaking of shady behavior: Scorpio season begins on Thursday, October 22, at 6:59 PM! This marks the middle of the tropical autumn season in the northern hemisphere. Temperatures are locked in, unwavering. We are more determined and intuitive as a whole.

Love planet Venus harmonizes with serious Saturn on Saturday, October 24, at 11:40 PM, offering practical solutions to matters of the heart. There is an acceptance, or sugar coating, of whatever rejection was faced last week. We’re making the most out of our shortcomings.

Important news comes on Sunday, October 25, as messenger Mercury meets with the sun in Scorpio at 1:23 PM. This can help clarify any confusion or uncertainty, offering an honest perspective on something emotional and subjective.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re going the extra mile as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with generous Jupiter. There’s a lot of ground to cover, but pace yourself. You don’t want to miss a spot or hurt yourself. Love planet Venus harmonizes with Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn, helping to pull you through some bureaucratic nightmares happening with your work and career. It’s a lot easier to find peace in the chaos. The pressure cooker turns into a sauna. You’re able to look beyond the superficial and see the bigger picture, emotional subtext included. Scorpio season begins as the sun illuminates a sensitive sector of your chart, asking you to look deeply beneath the surface of the matter. You’re easily tuned in to others’ insecurities—use this power for good!

Taurus

Education and foreign affairs have been tricky for all of us this year, but especially you, Taurus. Things find a more comfortable resolution this week as your planetary ruler, sweet Venus, harmonizes with generous Jupiter, power planet Pluto, and serious Saturn, all in a matter of days. You are finding creative strategies to turn this into a learning experience or something beautiful to share with others. This can only build more pleasant bonds with your friends, lovers, and children. The sun enters Scorpio, bringing your relationships (all relationships, not just your romantic partners) to focus. You are getting to know about your interpersonal commitments better in the coming weeks. Important news about your partnerships comes as messenger Mercury meets the sun.

Gemini

You’re getting settled, wherever you are, as aesthetic Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, power planet Pluto, and responsible Saturn! This earthy trine moves you forward, helping you to resolve your financial standing and pushes you to find more stable ground, having considered all of the radical possibilities to death. Your planetary ruler, cerebral Mercury, faces off with inventive Uranus, leading to some more mental restlessness. This is great for brainstorming, but not great for the nervous system. Be conscious of your sleep schedule. Keep a notebook next to your bed to write down your thoughts as they come to you in dreams. Important news and clarifications about work and health come as your planetary ruler Mercury meets with the sun on Sunday.

Cancer

Don’t let the battle scars from your past stop you from having good faith in the future, or from trusting in others. Whether it comes from behaviors learned in your childhood or an actual family member, there is an impulse to issue out aggression toward partnerships that could be better directed, as retrograde Mars clashes with generous Jupiter. Whatever heat is issued, you can sprinkle some sugar coating on it as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn, helping you move through difficult conversations and collaborations with others. Even when it comes to one night stands, you only want something authentic as Scorpio season begins. The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, illuminating your house of sex, dating, friendship, and art.

Leo

You get some shocking news that makes you want to scramble around. Pacing back and forth, trying to keep up with all of the moving pieces, you really ought to find more time to chill and accept the unknown as messenger Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises! Sometimes your second best option isn’t so bad after all. You’re doing some mid-season hibernation as Scorpio season begins, lighting up a private sector of your chart. This is a time for you to make your house cozy and ready for the cold, or to find a practice that helps you feel more connected to your family. Mercury meets the sun, helping to clarify some things that have been confusing or delayed since Mercury retrograde began.

Virgo

Your perfectionism finds a resolution as aesthetic Venus (currently in your sign) harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, power planet Pluto, and high-standards Saturn! You’re able to find smooth, simple pleasures in things that were once (and still are) crunchy and stressful. This can be an empowering moment where you find courage to issue rejections or make space for your true desires. You’re getting more organized and active with your words as Scorpio season begins, finding you making connections and important emails. Factor in technical difficulties as messenger Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises—don’t drop your phone in the toilet. Your planetary ruler Mercury meets with the sun, helping you to understand your contracts and correspondences with more honesty and clarity.

Libra

You’re pushing to impress your partners as fussy Mars retrograde clashes with generous Jupiter. While it is important to do things for yourself, your relationships are providing the agitation and pressure that motivates you to grow in your public life. These challenges and quests can be exciting, but don’t let it grind you to a stump. Things that are outside of your vision and control are shifting as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with generous Jupiter, power planet Pluto, and structural Saturn! This helps you progress toward a more pleasant and steady home life. You’re looking into your bank statements more discerningly, and might take a minimalist approach to your survival as Scorpio season begins. The sun moves into your money sector, revealing the truth about your finances and personal resources.

Scorpio

Don’t run yourself into the ground, Scorpio. You need to prioritize your daily activities so that you don’t overlook the important, minor details, in order to impress passers by. For instance, just because someone hot is watching you work out, doesn’t mean you need to lift weights that are outside of your capacity. Your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, clashes with generous Jupiter—so be careful not to overexert yourself. It’s hard to predict what other people are thinking right now, but it’s simply an unprecedented time. The planet of the mind, Mercury (currently in your sign, Scorpio), faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected. Other people are thinking and acting erratically, and it’s not on you to figure it out. You’re more energized and ready to center yourself as Scorpio season begins! Send out news as Mercury meets the sun on Sunday.

Sagittarius

You’re pooling a lot into some creative or romantic pursuit that is currently malfunctioning as a retrograde warrior Mars clashes with your planetary ruler, generous Jupiter. Have some awareness of what you’re doing. You can easily overlook misbehaviors and smooth over pettiness with a Target gift card or an edible arrangement, but do they really deserve it? Be selective and discerning. There is some forward motion in your PR marathon as aesthetic Venus harmonizes with Jupiter, power planet Pluto, and serious Saturn! This can be something lucrative. Scorpio season begins, beckoning you to hide away in your philosopher’s cave for some special rumination, and possibly revenge plotting, too. Flashes of subconscious and dreamy insight come as messenger Mercury meets with the sun.

Capricorn

You’re doing the most just to prove yourself worthy and superior as a retrograde warrior Mars clashes with generous Jupiter. There is elegance in simplicity. Don’t spread yourself too thin just because someone big and bad is putting you on the spot. Everyone already knows you’re the GOAT, there’s no need for you to be overly flashy right now. You’re getting comfortable with the direction that things are headed and feeling like there’s some ointment for your growing pains as sweet Venus harmonizes with Jupiter, power planet Pluto, and your planetary ruler, Saturn. You’re made aware of all of the people out there who support you and can make your dreams come true as Scorpio season begins, connecting you to your social networks. Get connected as messenger Mercury meets with the sun.

Aquarius

Do you remember what happened around October 7? Well, the plot thickens as messenger Mercury faces off with Uranus, planet of surprises, once more, finding you rushing to make sense of things that really don’t have meaning. You like things to make sense, but sometimes you need to compromise with the absurd in order to preserve your peace of mind and get enough sleep. Your LinkedIn is up for review, or at least your CV is getting a facelift as Scorpio season begins, putting you in the spotlight. Your accomplishments are getting recognized, whether you like the attention or not! Lean into your niche interests and what makes you authentic. Mercury meets with the sun, helping to clarify misunderstandings or missed connections related to your career.

Pisces

You can make peace with your relationships now. Love planet Venus harmonizes with your classical planetary ruler, generous Jupiter, as well as power planet Pluto and responsible Saturn. This can manifest as your lovers meeting your friends, or some sort of resolution in your social groups! Trust that once other people learn about your honest hopes and plans for the future, things will move forward accordingly. After time spent dealing with seasonal and financial changes, the sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, showing you how you can expand your horizons and move into new emotional territories. A space has been cleared, and now you’re looking forward to what shiny and hopeful things can fill it. Mercury meets with the sun, presenting an important learning opportunity.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.