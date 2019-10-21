Weekly Horoscope: October 21 – 27

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Libra season found mysterious and intense Pluto very active as we shadily calculated our actions, and it has a few moments left before it’s gone, so take this opportunity to kiss the polite pleasantries of Libra season goodbye! Scorpio season is here, and it’s time to get real.

Videos by VICE

Libra season goes out with a whimsical and romantic twirl as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, harmonizes with dreamy Neptune on Monday, October 21. Everything is rose-tinted, yet still goth and sexy since Venus is pretty smutty in Scorpio. Creativity and imagination are stimulated, to say the least.

The official start of Scorpio season is Wednesday, October 23 at 1:20 PM. Scorpio, ruled by Mars and Pluto, is the sign that wants all or nothing. The eighth sign of the zodiac finds its home in the most extreme extremity—diving to the bottom of the well, and surviving to tell the tale. There is a fascination with danger and the afterlife.

Venus gently harmonizes with shady Pluto on Friday, October 25. Venusian matters of love, relationships, beauty, and even money take on a more authentic flavor. Scorpio Venus wants the real thing, or nothing at all. It also wants absolutely everything, with no frills or ribbons. While this can prove to be pretty confrontational on more casual dates, it also provides the opportunity to deepen bonds.

Be prepared for rejection as go-getter Mars clashes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries. Under this influence, we’re going after something, but finding that we set ourselves up for the alternate option—but that’s fine, because we probably weren’t ready for it anyway! We turn over a new leaf with the new moon in Scorpio on Sunday, October 27. Be honest with yourself about issues of control and manipulation, and try to let go of things that you don’t actually have any power over. Don’t forget to leave a little wiggle room, too—Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, is in the mix, and it’s not possible to prepare for all that’s in store.

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Hedonistic daydreams transport you to another world as Venus, the planet of pleasure, harmonizes with transcendental Neptune. Romance and whimsy abound! Scorpio season begins and you step into your power and personal magnetism. You’re ready to fully embrace yourself and your truths. Venus connects with power planet Pluto, and you want connections and relationships that are really real. Honesty is key, and you can see through the bullshit with laser vision. You find it easier than most to accept the hand that you’ve been dealt as go-getter Mars clashes with strict Saturn, sounding a resounding “no.” A new moon in your sign on Sunday provides a fresh slate, but be real about what—and especially who—you can’t control. The new moon faces off with unwieldy Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a vulnerable, emotional place, which is a beautiful thing. Venus, the planet of beauty harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of spirituality, and you are much more open—but make sure you’re protecting yourself, too. Lean into the defensive vibes that Scorpio season has to offer. Venus also connects with shady Pluto, and you won’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness by knowing exactly who you can trust. Everyone wants a piece of you, and it might find you wanting some time alone to recalibrate. Scorpio season and Sunday’s new moon provide the opportunity for a long bout of beauty rest before your big birthday appearance. You are looking beneath the surface of the material world as Venus connects with powerful Pluto, and you can find something more compelling than artificial.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Scorpio season is a time for you to be more in touch with your hopes and dreams, as well as your friends and colleagues who can make them all come true. Get back in touch with what you wish for, especially near Sunday’s new moon—these are the things that really make you tick. It should be noted that you may be changing your mind about these dreams, since Uranus will throw some curveballs into the mix. Sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to connect with your community in an authentic way. Your influence has major implications. Ambitious Mars clashes with Saturn, your regimented planetary ruler—you can either be disappointed that you haven’t hit your personal goal, or interpret this as a quickly learned lesson that encourages you to reroute your energy. The new moon soon follows, bringing the perfect opportunity to hit restart.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

As the moon moves through Leo and Virgo, you are more sensitive to your interpersonal commitments and how to take them more seriously. Scorpio season begins, finding you in higher demand from the public, and you get well-deserved recognition for your accomplishments. Your creative and sexual drives run high as the week comes to a close—sweet Venus connects with impulsive Pluto, and you can tap into a deeply universal side of pleasure. You have sex appeal and creative agency, and can collaborate well with others. You run into a wall you didn’t even know was there as action planet Mars clashes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, but the new moon encourages you to start fresh and reconfigure major goals.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your faith in the universe is taken to the next level as sweet Venus harmonizes with transcendental Neptune. Get in touch with your spiritual side, or connect with your general beliefs. You can be creative with your philosophies. Libra season found you making critical changes, but now it’s Scorpio season—time for you to look toward the future, into the most distant horizon. Venus connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets, and you can find how habits shape your friendships. This can bring you closer together. It’s nice to compulsively want to be around someone! Action planet Mars clashes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, and you come to a final conclusion of what needs to be cut out of the picture in order to reach your dreams. The new moon encourages spiritual and intellectual growth.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a state of heightened empathy as Venus harmonizes with psychic Neptune. When Neptune is involved, the imagination runs wild. Be aware of what you imagine others are feeling, and how that can differ from reality. Look out for values being projected. Scorpio season finds you working out things that need to change. Though you’re normally brave, you get an extra boost of courage to take a step forward and approach more challenging issues. As Venus gently harmonizes with power planet Pluto, you have access to mentors or very influential people, and there’s an opportunity to reach out for help. Having friends in high places is helpful when you can’t get your way, as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Saturn, planet of boundaries.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Get lost in the fantasy of your ideal relationship, but keep your earth sign head screwed on tightly! Venus, your planetary ruler, harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, and you can really get lost in the glittering romance novella of your life—but don’t project these fantasies or impossible standards onto the mortal plane. It’s great for art, and can make for whimsical dates, but be sure to remember that at the end of the day, everybody poops. Scorpio season is all about your relationships—over the coming weeks, other people take on greater importance and you can take the time out to focus on being honest about your partnerships. Sunday’s new moon encourages you to set some intentions when it comes to your relationships, but always leave room for mistakes. This might have sounded foreboding, but all in all, it’s a horny and fun week!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re daydreaming about career pursuits as aesthetic Venus harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs. Use the uncertainty and flexibility to fill in the blanks with whatever you want to be true. Your social life is a place where you can escape whenever things seem impossible to grasp. Scorpio season turns up the volume on your workload, but you’re entering a more productive period, taking personal time to slay your to-do list. You might feel rejected from social or sexual pursuits as action planet Mars clashes with Saturn, the planet of structure, but use this opportunity to change your course of action and focus on preparing for an alternative. Sunday’s new moon encourages you to work out a game plan that can be approached day-by-day.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re asserting your own needs in order to feel cared for. The planet of romance, Venus, harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, adding an extra sparkle to your dates, platonic or sexual, whatever floats your boat. Get carried away with partying or hedonism—Scorpio season is simply a horny and fun time for you! The coming weeks are fun and exciting. You want hot, intense, and real relationships, and you won’t settle for anything less than you deserve. An intense understanding between two people—lovers or friends—arrives as Venus connects with Pluto. This can come with a sense of rejection or resignation as action planet Mars clashes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, but the new moon in Scorpio encourages you to find solace in these relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Get in touch with your roots, your family, and their stories. There is a feeling of closeness to your ancestors and family history as Venus harmonizes with psychic Neptune, pushing you toward a mystical connection with your family tree. Scorpio season finds you in a more private mood. Over the coming weeks, you’re more focused on the side of yourself that not everyone gets to see, resting and paying attention to your home and family life. Find a way to get comfortable and have a nice place to lay your head after the chaos of the busy work day. It’s not possible to get everything done in a finite matter of time, and you learn this lesson as action planet Mars clashes with Saturn, planet of boundaries. The new moon encourages you to get some rest and reprioritize.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You are in a magical headspace when it comes to your relationships. Chase the fairytale romance, and let other people transport you to a magical world, but be aware of where your fantasy begins and where reality ends. Don’t be let down if people don’t fit your idealized versions of them. Find a more appropriate place to let these fantasies run free as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy. You can inspire and reach other people with these aesthetic ideals, too. You have a deeper understanding of creative and sexual impulses as Venus connects with power planet Pluto. The intellectual and cerebral are as pleasurable as the corporeal. Social or sexual rejection creeps in as go-getter Mars clashes with strict Saturn, rerouting you, but authentic connections shine through as the new moon in Scorpio prioritizes sibling-like relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re in a hazy, daydreamy type of way. Your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, and it’s too easy to get distracted. With your head in the clouds, be sure to look where you’re going. Scorpio season finds you with a heightened sensitivity to the material world. There is a lot going on behind the scenes that’s demanding your attention as Venus connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets. You’re more in touch with your family as they can provide resources that your less personal relationships cannot. Go-getter Mars in Libra clashes with strict Saturn, and you’re hitting a wall in your personal life that forces you to redirect your energy.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.