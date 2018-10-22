Weekly Horoscope: October 22 – 28

On Monday afternoon, profound discoveries are made through conversations, as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, at 3:11 PM. Research—literal or metaphorical—moves along with the assistance of a mentor-figure or assistant. The sun enters passionate Scorpio on Tuesday morning at 7:23 AM, beginning Scorpio season! Soon after the sun enters Scorpio, it faces off with rebellious Uranus at 8:46 PM, creating an urge to break free.

On Wednesday afternoon, there is a full moon in Venus-ruled Taurus at 12:45 PM, bringing Venus retrograde drama to an emotional climax. This full moon will be in direct contact with rebellious Uranus, amplifying this week’s theme of doing things in unconventional ways for comfort’s sake. On Wednesday morning, Venus, the planet of love and money, will have gently harmonize with Saturn, the planet of discipline, at 8:52 AM, creating the perfect atmosphere to prepare for lasting commitments. With Venus retrograde gently in contact with sickle-wielding father time, Saturn, this week is for reaping what you sow as you take responsibility for how you’ve behaved in the past. On Friday at 10:15 AM, the sun meets Venus retrograde—a moment of truth regarding relationship karma exposes exactly what Venus retrograde is all about. On Saturday evening, the sun gently harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn at 10:52 PM, putting us in the mood to network professionally instead of being lazy.

All times EST.

A full moon marks the end of a lunar cycle, and this Wednesday, there is a full moon in Taurus, in the sector of your chart ruling transformations and endings. This is the closing of an emotional cycle that gives birth to a new version of you. Taurus, your Venus-ruled counterpart, just wants to cut through the bullshit and get the most bang for their buck—which is how you’re feeling right now on an emotional level. After this full moon, you’re aware of how your priorities and values have upgraded. This moon is in contact with rebellious Uranus—in order to be satisfied, you’re also going to need to be comfortable being weird. Get used to it! On Friday, the sun meets your planetary ruler Venus, which is currently retrograde, bringing up some harsh truths about your bank account.

The beginning of this week is a favorable time to sign a contract (before Mercury retrograde starts later this month), as communication planet Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, on Monday. After the sun enters Scorpio on Tuesday morning, it faces off with rebellious Uranus, inspiring you to find freedom in your relationships. On Wednesday, the full moon illuminates your house of partnerships, bringing relationship drama to a climactic peak. Whatever’s been going on with this Venus retrograde is going to hit the ceiling this weekend, as the sun meets Venus on Friday. Anything that has been hidden from you is going to come out.

It’s been a busy time for Sagittarius, but that’s coming to a close as the full moon illuminates your house of work and routine and draws an end to this cycle. The moon will be in contact with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, so whatever you have to do to feel more productive is probably not the most conventional—but if it makes sense to you and feels comfortable, why not? The sun enters Scorpio on Tuesday, illuminating your house of self-undoing—a very quiet sector of your chart that informs your mental health and where you go to be alone. The theme of this Venus retrograde is your mental health, and on Friday, when the sun meets Venus, you get a greater sense of what you can do to heal and repair negative thought patterns that are impacting your daily routine.

On Monday, communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with power planet Pluto. This energy helps you set up projects that you’re pursuing to satisfy your ego, so you can be more powerful. There’s nothing wrong with being more powerful, but double check with yourself that you’re working for the right reasons. Profound discoveries can be made with the help of your network, which becomes your focus this week when the sun enters your house of community on Tuesday. There is a full moon in your house of partying on Wednesday, which stirs up feelings of not fitting in; it will be in touch with rebellious Uranus, the odd one out. Hard work and community outreach comes this weekend as the sun gently harmonizes with Saturn on Saturday evening—a night to go out not to make friends, but to do some social climbing.

Psychological breakthroughs are possible around Monday—try to get in touch with a therapist or find someone—or something—to vent to, as communication planet Mercury will gently harmonize with Pluto, lord of the underworld, inspiring profound thoughts about how your reputation affects your mental health. The sun enters your house of career on Tuesday, and when it meets Venus retrograde on Friday, the truth about what you want to be known for will be apparent. Wednesday’s full moon is a sign that you need to focus on creating a happy balance between work and home. The apparent solution isn’t conventional, as the moon will be in contact with rebellious Uranus.

This Autumn is especially studious for Pisces—with multiple planets in your house of publishing, distant travels, and higher education, you’re interested in broadening your horizons. This weekend, there will be a rediscovery of past projects related to broadening these horizons when the sun makes contact with Venus retrograde on Friday. Wednesday’s full moon in Taurus illuminates your house of communication, writing, and contractual agreements—contracts are up for review as they come to an end. As the moon connects with rebellious Uranus, this is a time for you to be honest and get things off of your chest. Be tactful and beware of being too sassy—communication planet Mercury is currently in Scorpio, and Mercury in Scorpio can say mean shit like no other Mercury placement.

The gossip is hot on Monday as communication planet Mercury—which is in a secretive and intimate sector of your chart, your house of shared resources—gently harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets. If you go poking around, you can easily find something that you wish you hadn’t. When Pluto is involved, deranged power dynamics are, too, and we see things that can’t be unseen. The sun enters your house of shared resources (and sex, debt, and taxes) on Tuesday, bringing your attention to things that are owed. The full moon in Taurus on Wednesday finds you nourished and grateful for everything you have, as it illuminates your house of possessions. As the moon contacts rebellious, cord-cutting Uranus, you’re inspired to give things away, since you know you have enough to go around.

Get to talking with your partner on Monday and they’ll tell you what’s really on their mind, opening up about their insecurities concerning your future, as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with power planet Pluto. The sun enters your house of partnerships on Tuesday, drawing your focus to others in your life and causing them to have more influence on you than usual. However, since the sun will face off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, this week, you’re not going to let other people get in the way of you doing you. The Taurus full moon on Wednesday is in direct contact with Uranus, allowing you to get familiar with the weirdest parts of yourself. Your planetary ruler Venus, which is currently retrograde, gently harmonizes with Saturn on Wednesday as well, helping you define clear boundaries and expectations in your relationships. On Friday, the sun meets Venus, exposing truths about relationship karma. If you want to have fun on Saturday, your partner is going to be super busy and focused on work, so don’t take it personally.

This week begins with your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, gently harmonizing with power planet Pluto, allowing you to tap into payroll secrets. If anything is unfair at work, like if you have to do more work than anyone else does, you’ll be able to make discoveries through some casual gossip. The sun enters your house of health and routine on Tuesday, beginning a very busy period of getting stuff done, like doctors appointments and chores. The full moon on Wednesday illuminates your house of mental health, bringing deep insight into how your routines affect your inner world. It will be possible to break free of negative habits this week, since the moon will be in contact with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, allowing you to be at ease with feeling unconventional.

Gossip from your friends can reveal deep truths about the power dynamics within your current partnerships, as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with power planet Pluto. This can allow you to feel a deeper connection to your partner, or it can stir up unnecessary feelings of suspiciousness. There is a full moon in Taurus on Wednesday. Full moons are a sensitive time for Cancer, and Wednesday’s illuminates your house of community and social networks—you’ll feel supported by your community, but it is possible you’ll still feel left out. It’s because you’re special, and because the full moon will be in contact with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, which loves to be different. Your full moon energy will open up your community to be supportive of you in all your weirdness.

Autumn is a time for you to focus on your life at home—there is a lot of planetary action in your house of home (think domesticity and family life). Your brilliant planetary ruler, the Sun, enters this sector of your chart on Tuesday, putting your focus on family—and making you a little more of a homebody, to be frank. Conversations held on or around Monday reveal deep truths about your health and routine, as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with power planet Pluto. The beginning of this week is a good time to check in on your physical health. On Wednesday, there is a full moon in Taurus, stirring up feelings about your reputation, but because it is conjunct rebellious planet Uranus, it’s easier for you not to care about what others think of you right now.

Your planetary ruler Mercury gently harmonizes with power planet Pluto on Monday—whatever conversations you have on or around Monday will reveal power dynamics within your friend group, which, as ominous as that sounds, can be harnessed for good. This is also a productive day to get a little study group going, since Pluto and Mercury are both great at doing research, and for Virgo this can happen collaboratively at the beginning of this week. The sun enters mysterious Scorpio on Tuesday, bringing a lot of subliminal messages your way as it illuminates your house of communication. Wednesday’s full moon in Taurus illuminates your house of distant travels and higher education, bringing your school projects to a climactic peak.

