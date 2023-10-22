Weekly Horoscope: October 23 – 29

The sun enters water sign Scorpio on Monday, October 23, at 12:20 PM. Scorpio is a sign of survival, transformation, and emotional purity. The sun harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn on Tuesday, October 24, at 3:13 AM, resolving tough and longstanding challenges.

The final full moon eclipse of the 18-year Taurus-Scorpio eclipse cycle happens on Saturday, October 28, at 4:24 PM. This eclipse illuminates issues of sustenance and sustainability that have been unfolding in personal and political spheres since 2021.

Also on Saturday, action planet Mars faces off with optimistic Jupiter at 12:03 PM. It’s a high-endurance aspect. Balancing ambition with ethics is key! Mercury also faces off with Jupiter at 11:44 PM, which can find people reevaluating their mindsets. Conversations are illuminating and informative. As stubborn as people can be, minds are changing in the face of the truth.

Conversations are heated as Mercury meets with Mars in Scorpio at 10:21 AM on Sunday. Brutal honesty is on the menu, but it might be a little too spicy for everyone’s palate. It may be hard to hold your tongue now.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun enters your chart’s house of transformation and intimacy. During this transit you’re more attuned to taboo topics, and sensitive to other people’s needs. The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of money and personal resources, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. Stability and security come to fruition, or you’re more aware of exactly what is needed in order to nurture yourself. You may be in a position to receive or provide relief as your planetary ruler Mars faces off with Jupiter across your chart’s financial axis. You’re getting some sensitive info as Mercury meets Mars—this can help you understand how to best support others.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun changes signs, activating an intimate sector of your chart and showing you the truth about other people’s lives. The sun harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, allowing you to move toward your long-term goals in stride with others. The full moon eclipse falls in your sign, further developing a personal story that’s been unfolding since 2021. What you are bringing into the world now relates to your personal evolution! Your optimism can be challenged or invigorated by others as action planet Mars and Mercury, the planet of communication, face off with Jupiter. Look out for quick tempers or passionate conversations as Mercury meets Mars.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

During Scorpio season, the sun illuminates your chart’s lifestyle sector, showing you the reality of your health, work, and mundane habits. The sun harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, resolving slippery burdens related to work and career. The full moon eclipse illuminates a secret and psychological sector of your chart, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. From your vantage point, you see things that no one else can. Your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with optimistic Jupiter, which has you painting with broader strokes. You’re strategic with your schedule and to-do list as Mercury meets with Mars, motivating you to seize the day.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, illuminating your chart’s house of love and leisure. While your creativity and hobbies are relevant during this friendly period, it can also be a time when you are more focused on children in your life. The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. This can materialize as a dream coming true, or something that you’ve wanted to see finally becoming a reality. Take this full moon to celebrate your victories and be grateful for the support you’ve had from friends and community.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A new active period begins with Scorpio season, initiating changes in your home and family life. This can also be a period when you’re wondering how to transform or reinvent yourself to get closer to your truth. The sun harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, tuning you into your hidden strength to overcome a shared burden. The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of career and public reputation, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. Action planet Mars and Mercury, the planet of communication, face off with optimistic Jupiter, amplifying your ambition. You can fearlessly cut to the core of any argument as Mercury and Mars align!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Scorpio season is a mentally active time as the sun moves into your chart’s communication sector. The sun harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, resolving interpersonal issues. You can acknowledge other people’s shortcomings and find a way to patiently work with or around their delays and standards. The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of higher knowledge and distant travel, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. Your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with optimistic Jupiter, opening your mind to a wider and more inclusive perspective. Look out for impulsiveness and intense word choices as Mercury meets with Mars. It can be challenging to self-censor.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Money is on your mind over the next month as the sun moves into your chart’s house of finances and personal resources. This could also be a time to evaluate and rejuvenate your self-esteem and self-worth. The financial axis of your chart is lit up as the full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of shared resources, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. The generosity of others can be something that is nourishing and supportive. Be open to accepting gifts! This can also be a full moon where you feel called to share your wealth and wisdom with those in the same boat as you.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun enters your sign, Scorpio, starting a one-month period of personal insights and truth. The sun harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, raising your personal standards when it comes to friendships, love affairs, and creative efforts. The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of relationships and interpersonal dynamics, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. Your planetary ruler Mars, and Mercury, the planet of communication, face off with optimistic Jupiter, creating tension between morality and drive for survival. Passionate thoughts arise as Mercury meets Mars—a spark which can create fireworks, or accidental insults! Remember who you’re talking to.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun enters a sleepy and secretive sector of your chart as Scorpio season begins, connecting you to your hidden knowledge. The sun harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, helping you make peace with endings. It’s easier to let things fall into place as they should! The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. Action planet Mars and Mercury, the planet of communication, face off with your planetary ruler Jupiter, which can find you evaluating your satisfaction with your work and lifestyle. There needs to be a balance between your private time and the promises you’ve made to others.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your ambition is endless! During Scorpio season, the sun illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, bringing your focus to the future that you want to manifest. The sun harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, encouraging you to take a critical look at your mental blocks so that you can work through them. Your wisdom and experience play an important role in your community. What you have gone through provides priceless wisdom for others to learn. The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of leisure, lovers, and creativity, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A new chapter in your legacy begins with Scorpio season as the sun enters your chart’s house of career. The sun harmonizes with your planetary ruler Saturn, bringing resolution and peace to financial woes. The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of home and family, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. Action planet Mars and Mercury, the planet of communication, face off with optimistic Jupiter, creating tension between your free-spirited nature and your motivation to reach the top. What’s being sacrificed so you can have it all? You have passionate, deep-cutting ideas as Mercury meets Mars. Brutal honesty and its consequences aren’t always comfortable, but they can lead to growth.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, illuminating your chart’s house of higher knowledge and distant travel. As you explore the heart of the truth, you can learn about your own limitations or fears as the sun harmonizes with Saturn, encouraging you to make peace with your ability to say “no.” The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of communication and writing, further developing a story that’s been unfolding since 2021. Action planet Mars and Mercury, the planet of communication, face off with your planetary ruler Jupiter, creating tension between what you know and what you believe. There is always more for you to experience and learn!