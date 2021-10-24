Weekly Horoscope: October 25 – 31

Jimi Hendrix once asked, “Is it love or is it confusion?” When love planet Venus is in aspect with Neptune, the planet of delusions, we repeat the same question. The two planets square off on Tuesday, October 26, at 9:05 PM and we’re exploring new places, mentally, spiritually, and romantically—but things can get messy! It just doesn’t make sense…but a rational explanation comes. Sparks fly on Thursday, October 28, as love planet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter at 3:15 PM. We’re indulging in daydreams and seeing how far they’ll take us. It’s a social and opulent moment.

A final turn is being made as the sun clashes with Saturn on Saturday, October 30, at 5:53 AM. This is a challenge to rules, authority, and longstanding social norms, and it can also manifest as people creating their own rules and ways of order. The moon is in its last quarter phase now, too, so there are events getting a second effort before the dust settles.

Warrior Mars enters its home sign of Scorpio on Saturday, October 30, at 10:21 AM. This is the perfect time to hit your targets. Take advantage of the strong willpower that this transit has to offer. However, it can be emotionally demanding to push so hard, especially when it’s in secret, private places that you’re not meant to be in the first place!

Mercury, the planet of the mind, harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, once again on Sunday, October 31, at 11:18 PM—this is a mentally stimulating aspect that has been repeating all year. This time neither planets are retrograde: It’s a positive opportunity to move forward with your knowledge! Conversations are easier to have. Teaching, learning, and traveling are all running smoothly as ever.

All times ET.

Aries

Scorpio season is a time of change for you, dear Aries. You’re trusting other people with things that are precious to you. Relationships get deeper, or you learn they don’t have healthy enough roots to last through the winter! You’re putting the reigns into the hands of someone trustworthy as your planetary ruler Mars enters you chart’s house of shared resources. It’s time to buddy up and address something that can only be accomplished with teamwork. There is still a lot of communication happening with your partners, and you’re learning how they fit into your future goals as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. Conversations with your partners help you to define and expand your objectives. It’s marginally easier to communicate with others right now. No need to be shy!

Taurus

Scorpio season is peak cuffing season for you, Taurus. You’re able to see the people who consistently show up for you, and cut out the people who don’t, especially as Mars enters your partnerships sector. It’s a romantically transformative time as your planetary ruler Venus transits an intimate sector of your chart, asking you to trust in ways that might be uncomfortable, requiring adjustment. Venus clashes with Neptune, which could make your responsibilities at work, or in your routines, a little complicated to understand. What direction is work even heading? You get some answers as Venus connects with Jupiter, helping you channel a cash flow. You’re being asked to rise to the occasion as the sun clashes with Saturn, challenging your authority and experience.

Gemini

Relationships are bringing you pleasure as love planet Venus transits your partnerships sector. But things get a little confusing or difficult to define as Venus clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions. It can be hard to understand what boundaries are shared or imagined. You’re wondering what you are to others, or what role your relationships play in your reputation. What should be publicized, and what’s intimate? Logic is not so far away. Venus also connects with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, enabling you to enjoy your relationships while also being true to your beliefs. Conversations about sex, friendships, and art are flowing as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. There is a lot of creative inspiration to harness, and playful collaboration flows smoothly.

Cancer

Scorpio season is one of the most pleasurable, lucky, and playful times of the year for Cancers! However, this year is different; it’s exhausting to be a source of stability and promise. The sun clashes with serious Saturn, and this means business. There can be some tiredness since there seems to be so much to do—you feel as though can’t let other people down. It’s a shared weight. Your’e taking a swing at something that is heavy and intimate. You get a more well-rounded understanding of your partners as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of freedom. While you are feeling like you have to answer to these obligations, you’re also coming up with ways of understanding exactly why you’re committing in the first place. Mind games might help you wiggle free from some responsibilities.

Leo

Scorpio season is a restful time filled with stews and slippers for you, dear Leo. While you get most of your joy these days from being cozy at home, you’re still called upon to socialize. The planet of love and beauty, Venus, connects with gregarious Jupiter, gracing your relationships with fun. Creative collaborations go above and beyond. The sex is good. Still, there’s an elephant in the room. As the sun clashes with Saturn, you can be blocked by other people’s standards. Respect yourself, first and foremost. You have a lot to stay busy and distract yourself with at home as Mars enters Scorpio. It’s easy to talk about anything and everything with Mercury in helpful aspect to Jupiter, defining your relationship’s boundaries and liberties.

Virgo

Scorpio season is a busy, chatty time! You’re simply running errands! In your private life, however, you have time for indulgence. Even though you stay busy, you still have time to enjoy yourself. Lines are blurred in your relationships as love planet Venus clashes with Neptune, the planet of projection. You may be seeing yourself and partnerships though a distorted looking glass. Even fantasies have information to relay, though. As Venus connects with Jupiter, you can take a step back and understand what your desires have to tell you, and how you can liberate yourself from them. You’re getting into the flow of routine as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. You can either be making a profit from your work, or investing in your lifestyle. Either way, the money’s flowing.

Libra

Scorpio season is all about taking what you have and making it work, since the sun illuminates your chart’s house of personal resources. Your planetary ruler Venus is in a very mental sector of your chart, which can find you taking pleasure in reading and research. Venus clashes with Neptune, which might make the task at hand difficult to understand or even value! Uncertainty can be a place where imagination happens. Your current daydreams can be genius and optimistic as Venus connects with lucky Jupiter. Creativity and positivity flow in your friendships and dating life. You’re getting a better understanding of your social and creative lives as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. Just be sure you’re not overcommitting, and remember you need alone time, too.

Scorpio

It’s your time to shine, with the sun in your sign, Scorpio! You’re able to make some decent purchases for your home as aesthetic Venus connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth. Whatever you invest in now is bound to help you feel like your domestic life is growing, onward and upward! You are meeting some challenges, however, as the sun clashes with Saturn, the planet of rules and regulation. This might ask you to make changes to certain boundaries, or require you to change certain things about yourself in order to meet protocol. Your planetary ruler Mars comes home to your sign, giving you more strength and fight. You’re exploring deeper ideas and your own private beliefs as Mercury, the planet of the mind, harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy.

Sagittarius

Scorpio season is typically a quiet, behind-the-scenes period for you to spend some time alone with your thoughts. But you’re feeling pretty and ready to show up with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in your sign! Venus clashes with Neptune, stirring up old stories about yourself that you need to challenge. This might be a moment of questioning your own appearance and identity. Venus connects with Jupiter, your traditional planetary ruler, giving you inspiration and ideas for how to build yourself. The planet of communication, Mercury, harmonizes with Jupiter, and your dreams and objectives become more comprehensive. While you might be a little confused about how to present yourself, the inspiration is endless. Uncertainty is a playground.

Capricorn

Scorpio season offers you the opportunity to get real about your objectives: what is your ultimate goal? The sun clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, reminding you that your time is precious, and you might need to make some changes in order to stick to the program! You’re taking action to invest in your dreams, cutting the fluff and bravely pushing forward with the help of your community. You have a better understanding of your budget, and how you can build your material resources in order to meet a major job description, as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of expansion. You’re getting your ideas and bank account in order so that you can move ahead with your public-facing plans.

Aquarius

Scorpio season brings your career into focus. You have a lot of hope for the future as Venus connects with lucky Jupiter. Under these skies, you you have a knack for presenting your ideas and goals with grace. This is also a positive aspect for your social life, since you’re supporting a greater cause. As the sun clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, you’re ready to simplify your responsibilities. There are things being asked of you, which you may or may not be willing to use your expertise for! With action planet Mars in your career sector, your ambitions are high for the coming weeks. Look out for overcommitment and making promises that you can’t keep as messenger Mercury harmonizes with opulent Jupiter.

Pisces

You’re in your own little world, once again, dear Pisces. The planet of love, Venus, clashes with dreamy Neptune, which can find you lost in the romantic sauce. This is fine, as long as you don’t lose yourself completely! This is a time when your values and ideals are being challenged, maybe because you are answering to someone else’s, or are just ready to change. Venus connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, which can remind you who you are when no one is looking—the real you. With the planet of communication, Mercury, also in harmony with Jupiter, you’re getting a deeper understanding of what responsibilities you have in your relationships. You might want to go off the grid to find the answers.

