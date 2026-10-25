Weekly Horoscope: October 25-October 31

Two planets in retrograde and a holiday built around masks? Buckle up, stargazer. With Mercury and Venus both moving backward, it’s prime time for second chances and second thoughts. Expect old faces and unfinished business to come knocking. Monday brings the week’s heaviest moment, when a Full Moon in Taurus coincides with Pluto squaring the Sun. Whatever’s been simmering since spring could boil over, so give yourself all the room you need to feel it.

Midweek brings a welcome jolt of ambition as Jupiter begins edging toward Mars, a pairing built for bold moves. Friday is the flashpoint. Retrograde Mercury squares Mars, and tempers could run short, so count to ten before you fire off anything heated. Halloween rolls in Saturday, and the whole week’s theme of masks and revelations comes full circle. Put on a disguise if you like, but let the people who love you see what’s underneath.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Double dog dare you to keep your ambitions small this week. You can’t, and the sky knows it. Jupiter starts drifting toward Mars on Wednesday, Aries, lighting the first spark of a much bigger story. Whatever bold idea pops into your head next, write it down. You’re onto something. Ambition this size doesn’t visit people who aren’t ready for it.

Monday night’s Moon square to Mars might make you prickly, so pick your battles. The bigger test comes Friday, when retrograde Mercury squares Mars and someone pokes holes in your grand plan right when you’re most attached to it. Let them. A few tough questions now save you a world of headaches later. Then celebrate Halloween in the boldest costume you can find.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Back in the spring, you planted something, whether it was a goal or a brand-new habit. Monday’s Full Moon in your sign is harvest time, Taurus, and you get to see exactly what grew. Some of it might surprise you. Most of it will make you proud. Take a long, slow lap around the garden before you start pruning.

Venus moonwalks back into Libra on Sunday, still retrograde, so it’s a good week to review what you value before planting anything new. Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus adds a lucky streak, too. Thursday evening’s Moon trine to Venus is perfect for celebrating with someone who helped you get here. Make it a proper celebration, slow and cozy, with no rush to end it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Expect to forget why you walked into a room at least twice this week. Laugh it off. Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, leaving the quickest mind in the zodiac running on dial-up. From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, Gemini, the Moon passes through your sign and gives you a window where everything clicks again. Save the big, important conversations for then.

Friday is the one to watch. Mars squares retrograde Mercury, and a minor disagreement could spiral into a full-blown debate before you know it. Type the angry message if you have to, then leave it in drafts overnight. By Saturday morning, a gentle Moon-Mercury trine helps you say what you meant, minus the heat. The relief will be immediate for everyone involved.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Remember when Halloween was the most important night of the entire calendar year? Your inner kid remembers every single detail. The Moon slips back into your sign Thursday evening and stays right through the holiday, Cancer, so lean all the way into the nostalgia this year. Carve the pumpkin and queue up every spooky movie you loved as a kid.

Monday’s Full Moon in Taurus lights up your friendships, so say yes when someone reaches out. Friday morning, the Sun trines the Moon in your sign, and you’ll feel more like yourself than you have in weeks. If an afternoon Moon-Saturn square tries to boss you into acting like a grown-up, ignore the lecture. Adulting can take the weekend off.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Work wants all of you. Home wants all of you, too. Monday’s Full Moon in Taurus puts your career front and center, Leo, while the Sun in Scorpio keeps tugging you back toward the people under your roof. Pluto’s square to the Sun peaks that same day, adding pressure from both directions. Something you’ve worked hard for might finally get recognized.

You don’t have to pick a winner. Take the win at work, then go home and celebrate it with your favorite people. Friday’s Sun-Moon trine makes those cozy moments easy to come by. On Halloween night, the Moon moves into your sign, so host the party yourself and invite the whole crew. You’ve earned a night of pure, ridiculous fun.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone you love is going to vent to you this week, and they won’t want your seven-step solution. Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, Virgo, which means the people around you need to feel fully heard before anything gets fixed. Tuesday’s Moon opposition to Mercury might tempt you to jump in early. Nod along and keep the toolbox firmly closed.

Friday’s Mars-Mercury square is when unsolicited advice can backfire spectacularly. Bite your tongue, even when the answer seems painfully obvious. Patience is torture for a born fixer, but trust the timing. Once the Moon trines Mercury early Saturday, they’ll likely circle back and ask what you think. Have the full plan ready to go. That’s when your problem-solving genius gets to shine.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Step away from the bangs. Venus retrogrades back into your sign on Sunday, Libra, and it’s notorious for sparking makeover regret. That urge to chop it all off or go platinum on a whim will be hard to ignore. Sleep on it for a few weeks. Your instincts about beauty are usually excellent, but retrograde Venus loves a plot twist.

Revive an old signature look instead, the one that always made you feel like a million bucks. Jupiter’s sextile to Venus keeps building, bringing a fresh wave of admiration, and by Thursday night, with the Moon trining Venus, the compliments should come pouring in. Soak them up. If a Moon-Venus square makes you second-guess your Halloween look on Saturday, trust the mirror.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Finally, a holiday that gets you. Halloween falls right in the middle of your season, Scorpio, and for one night, the rest of the world catches up to your aesthetic. Black on black and a playlist that unsettles the neighbors? That’s just a regular weeknight for you. Enjoy watching everyone else try so hard to pull off your effortless spooky charm.

Before the fun, Monday brings the heaviest moment of the week. Pluto squares the Sun in your sign while the Full Moon in Taurus sits directly across from it, so a close relationship could call for one candid conversation. Lean into it. A late-night Moon trine to Pluto on Wednesday delivers a realization that puts everything in perspective.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

If you’ve been flirting with someone for months without making a move, consider this your official push. Jupiter begins a conjunction with Mars midweek while its sextile to Venus keeps growing, Sagittarius, which makes this a bold, lucky stretch for romance and flirtation. Your easy charm is basically running on rocket fuel right now.

Skip the grand declaration on Tuesday, when a Moon-Jupiter square can turn a sweet gesture into a full-blown production. Save the ask for Thursday, when the Moon sextiles Jupiter and conversation flows easily. Keep the vibe light and totally you. Worst case, you walk away with a great story. Best case, you score a date for Halloween night.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Ping. Come Friday afternoon, you’ll be halfway out the door when somebody needs just one more thing from you. A Moon-Saturn square makes the guilt of saying no extra heavy, Capricorn, and your reliability is exactly why people keep asking. You’ve been the safety net long enough. This time, let the request wait. It’ll survive the weekend, and so will they.

Set yourself up earlier in the week instead. Saturn’s trine to Mars wraps up Tuesday, so your engine will run a little cooler anyway. Wednesday’s Moon sextile to Saturn is your power window, so knock out the big stuff by Thursday. Then log off Friday with zero apologies and enjoy Halloween like someone with absolutely nothing left on their to-do list.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Odds are good you’ll cross paths with a fellow oddball this week, and you’ll recognize them instantly. The Moon meets Uranus early Wednesday, Aquarius, and that combo loves a surprise connection. Maybe it’s the stranger who laughs at your weirdest joke or the coworker with the same obscure obsession. Either way, say hi before the moment passes you by.

Uranus is still retrograde, which has kept you parked inside your head for weeks. This new connection pulls you right back out. With the Moon moving through fellow air sign Gemini, small talk turns into big talk in a hurry. Swap numbers and plan something weird together. Some of the best friendships start with a shared eye roll at how boring everyone else is.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Like a sponge in a rainstorm, you’ve been soaking up every mood within a ten-mile radius. Monday’s heavy Full Moon will have everyone around you a little on edge, Pisces, and you’ll feel all of it. Before you spiral, check which emotions belong to you and which ones you picked up along the way. Set the borrowed ones down gently.

Neptune is still retrograde in Aries, asking you to guard your energy with a little extra fire. Friday’s overnight Moon square to Neptune could leave you wrung out, so plan to keep Saturday morning slow and gentle. Then let Halloween be a mini vacation from yourself. Spend one whole night as a fictional character with absolutely zero emotional baggage attached.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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