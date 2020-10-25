Weekly Horoscope: October 26 – November 1

Mercury retrograde is almost over (next week), but first: Mercury retrogrades back into diplomatic Libra on Tuesday, October 27, at 8:33 PM. This brings up conversations and things that were happening at the end of September, which was the last time Mercury was in Libra. Although neither scorpions nor scales have mouths to speak, Libra is considered a “social sign”—the planet of communication will be more outgoing here, regardless of the retrograde. Also on Tuesday, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters its home sign of Libra at 8:41 AM! Venus is the planetary ruler of Libra, so it’s able to do its job in this sign (sit there and look pretty).

While the astrology of October is truly not the best of the year, there is a beautiful full moon in Taurus on Saturday, October 31, at 9:49 AM. This is going to be an especially wild Halloween, since the full moon is exactly joined with Uranus, the planet of rebellion and surprises. The sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises and invention, at 10:53 AM, and people will need a lot of personal space and independence. People will be rebelling just for the sake of being different, like a mid 2000s suburban teenager who just discovered Hot Topic.

November is off to a rough start. On Sunday, November 1, retrograde Mercury clashes with serious Saturn at 2:05 PM. Conversations are already moving really slowly, and here we are hitting a wall—people are not budging. There can be a lot of discussion about things that are heartbreaking, disappointing, and generally oppressive, so try to stay positive as you learn about limitations. This is a good time to be productive and admit your own shortcomings, but it’s probably not the most romantic moment to confess your love.

Aries

After spending time thinking about the deeper side of relationships, it’s time to check back in with your partners as the planet of communication, Mercury, retrogrades back into your house of partnerships. You’ll get more enjoyment out of spending time with others and learning about the things they desire as love planet Venus joins Mercury’s party in your relationships sector. This doesn’t have to be romantic—you’re simply tuning in to what other people enjoy and finding more pleasure in relationships rather than your workload. It could easily attract suitors, though. You’ve been focused on money matters, and the full moon illuminates your financial sector, showing you what you’re working with. Plan your budget from here.

Taurus

Invite something lovely into your day to day life, whether that’s keeping fresh flowers or a radio in the kitchen, or treating yourself to new work out clothes. Your planetary ruler Venus changes signs, entering your house of work and routine. This is a time for you to really love your chores. This can make annoying but necessary commitments more pleasant now! Consider your needs and get in tune with your body during the full moon, which falls in your sign. Don’t be afraid to ask for more freedom or try new things in your relationships as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Gemini

While you’ve been so focused on your daily grind, you’re ready to get distracted by your social life again. Your planetary ruler Mercury retrogrades back into fellow air sign Libra, finding you revisiting previous conversations about sex, dating, creative projects, and friendships. Who was around when September ended? The planet of love, Venus, joins Mercury’s party in your social and creative sector, blessing you with the power to attract fun and pleasure. The full moon falls in a secret sector of your chart, bringing revelations about something deeply psychological—something that was once mysterious is illuminated. You might have a hard time wrapping your head around insecurities in relationships (alternately, funding in creative projects) as Mercury clashes with Saturn—tough, frustrating conversations come back up.

Cancer

While you’ve been having a fun time laughing and being creative, you’re ready to get back into your social distancing cave as Mercury retrogrades into your domestic sector, reminding you of things you have to take into consideration in your personal life. You’re calling up your family again. You can get joy out of connecting with your family and roommates as romantic Venus enters Libra, bringing pleasure and peace to the home front. Consider who is in your social distancing polycule as the full moon lights up your house of social networks and community, helping you connect with your community in an inventive way, uncertain times be damned. Sadly you have to draw some new boundaries and reinstate rules in your relationships as Mercury once again clashes with strict and serious Saturn.

Leo

Did you forget to hit send on something important? Old emails are coming back to haunt you as Mercury retrogrades back into Libra, reminding you that you need to revisit old threads. Even if you’re feeling passive aggressive about it, you can sweeten up any message as Venus joins Mercury for a party in your communication sector. Say it with a smile. The full moon falls in a very public place in your chart, highlighting your achievements and revealing where you want to go from here! You’re excited to take risks and try something totally different, and to be seen doing it, too. The sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, and you have to grapple with things that aren’t able to be planned.

Virgo

While you’ve been making advances with your correspondences, it’s time to make sure you have enough resources to share. As your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, retrogrades back into your financial sector, you’re reviewing funding with a more critical eye, double checking your work. You attract more money and beautiful things into your life as Venus enters your financial sector, encouraging you to lavish yourself. The full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus shows you how far you’ve grown, and the ways you want to prune your leaves to mold yourself into a better shape. There is a lot of news to be excited about. Mercury clashes with Saturn, once again, slowing down correspondences and aggravating thoughts about loneliness. You’re not alone!

Libra

Money’s been on your mind, but what do you even want to do with it once you have it? The planet of communication, Mercury, retrogrades back into your sign, Libra, helping you answer those questions from September’s end. You thought you already went over this, but it’s time to repeat yourself. Your planetary ruler Venus comes back home to you, bringing beauty and romance into your world. You’re looking good and ready for your closeup. The full moon lights up your chart’s financial axis, and all cards are on the table! Be grateful for everything you have, and see what’s left to share. Mercury clashes with Saturn, pushing you to get organized with your home life, regardless of shortcomings.

Scorpio

You know when to be quiet, but now you’re really ready to sit in your cave to ponder existential crises. Mercury retrogrades out of your sign and into a secretive sector of your chart, encouraging you to shut up and relish in life’s mysteries! Venus joins Mercury, echoing that sentiment, and making your alone time all the more pleasant. This is a good moment to meditate and connect with your shadow. The revelatory full moon in Taurus helps you understand your relationships in a new, full light. Other people are not as easy to control or predict, and you just have to meet them halfway or allow them to be weird and unpredictable, as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Sagittarius

While you’ve been laying low and stewing in the hot spring of your own thoughts, you’re ready to be social again, or at least to get back into a chat room. Old friends and connections come back around as Mercury retrogrades back into your house of community and social networks. The planet of love and beauty, Venus, also comes through to Mercury’s party, making you look great as a vital, pretty, and popular piece of the group. You’re able to see all of your work commitments and how you should be divvying up your time as the full moon lights up your house of work, health, and routine. Ask yourself: What is the most important thing for you to accomplish in any given day?

Capricorn

You thought you had these old projects already sorted out, but they come back around for a second revision as Mercury, the planet of communication, retrogrades into your house of career and public reputation. You have high standards and can accept a re-do—don’t beat yourself up about it not being perfect on the first try, as Mercury clashes with Saturn. You’re more attractive to the general public and garner positive attention as Venus also enters your house of career. This is an appropriate time to dust off the old LinkedIn profile with a new headshot and update your CV. You are understanding what you need in a social group as the full moon lights up your chart’s social axis. Even though you’re so focused on work, it’s authentic connections that make things happen.

Aquarius

You’re reviewing what you know, or what you thought you knew, as cerebral Mercury retrogrades back into your house of higher education and publishing. This is an ideal time to revise or work on a second edition of something, whether it’s retaking a test or just double checking your work. Venus moves in the same house as Mercury too, bringing you great pleasure in learning and teaching. The full moon lights up your axis of career and legacy, demanding that you pay attention to the path that you’re on! The sun faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected—sometimes it’s hard to control exactly the direction it’s headed! You’re dealing with a work-life balance, but especially focused on taking care of private affairs.

Pisces

A lot moved around for you during Libra season. You’re still parsing through all of the changes that took place last month as Mercury retrogrades back into a transformative and intimate sector of your chart. Venus joins in, making it easy for you to ask for the help you need—people want to help you, to shower you in gifts, but it’s on you to put the wishlist link in your bio, so to speak. You’re also tapped into what other people desire, and can help ease their insecurities by magically giving them what they need. The full moon illuminates your axis of communication, revealing a greater, more objective perspective on conversations that have been happening. This is also an exciting time for you to share your thoughts with the world.

