Weekly Horoscope: October 27-November 2

The stars are promising tremendous change this week, and with that comes a higher risk of conflict, stress, or anxiety. First, an opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Saturn retrograde under Virgo and Pisces puts our emotions at odds with our future. Holding onto ideas or relationships that have run their course can be tempting, but familiarity is not always beneficial.



Mercury and Uranus eventually form the same alignment, standing off in Scorpio and Taurus, respectively. Uranus is a planet of chaos, Mercury of order. Prepare for unexpected shake-ups, directional changes, and plans going haywire. An opposition is challenging but not impossible. These minor setbacks help better focus energy and attention to where it’s most needed. This is a blessing, not a curse.

How will your sign fare this week?

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, spends the week in direct opposition to Pluto on the cusp of Cancer and Leo and Capricorn and Aquarius, respectively. Stuck between emotional Cancer and egotistical Leo, your ruling planet encourages acting in your own self-interest and pursuing your passions as you see fit. While this approach certainly has its merits, there is a time and a place for everything, Aries.



A trine between Mars and Neptune retrograde early in the week promotes greater creativity and imaginative thinking. A solution that benefits everyone involved is plausible, but it will take a bit of brainstorming and elbow grease to get there. But frankly, if anyone is strong enough to handle a challenge like this, it’d be you.



Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Pressing emotional or financial conflicts reveal themselves to you early in the week as your ruling planet, Venus, forms a challenging square with Saturn retrograde. This tense aspect indicates difficulties or an unwillingness to address these issues head-on. But fortunately, those feelings of trepidation ease as the week stretches on. But be wary of resting on your laurels too soon, Taurus.



The most pressing cosmic alignment in your forecast locks into place by the week’s end. A direct opposition between Uranus retrograde and Mercury under your sign and Scorpio signals a need to find some semblance of balance between chaos and order. Remember that the universe operates in a constant state of ebb and flow, and you have to, too.



Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Uranus retrograde slowly ease into a direct opposition by the week’s end, ushering in new beliefs, rebellious attitudes, and intellectual expansion. While oppositions can be somewhat tumultuous in nature, a harmonious trine between your ruling planet and Neptune retrograde helps keep the waters from becoming too choppy. Creativity can work around even the most chaotic of road bumps.

But keep in mind, Gemini, out-of-the-box thinking doesn’t guarantee you’ll avoid discomfort or conflict. It simply means that you’ll be more likely to find solutions outside your usual means of communication and connection. Don’t let potential strife discourage you from following through with this process. The only way out of this is through. You have to keep going.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Mars forms a harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde as it transitions from your celestial domain into Leo’s. Capitalize on this creative energy while it’s still here by seriously looking at even lofty dreams. What small actions could you take to make these fantasies a reality? If you were to take away self-doubt and logistics, what would reasonably need to happen?



Chances are there are more viable solutions than you originally thought, Cancer. As your ruling celestial body continues to wane into a new Moon in Scorpio, the stars urge you to wield your power. You don’t have to do anything right away—in fact, the dark Moon suggests you don’t—but it’s time to start planning.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s first full week in Scorpio accompanies a trine between your ruling celestial body and Saturn retrograde under Pisces. Under the influence of two water signs, learning to go with the flow will become more critical than ever. The Sun’s positive aspect to the planetary disciplinarian suggests a strong work ethic moving forward, but the work won’t necessarily get to be on your terms.



A new Moon conjoins with the Sun in Scorpio toward the end of the week, turning your emotional mirror inward. Take this time to assess why you feel the need to control situations and people around you. Is it really that you think you know better, or is it because you’re afraid you don’t, Leo?



Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The waning crescent Moon’s path through your celestial domain conjures feelings of finality and completion. You’ve been hungrily searching for more pages to read in this chapter of life, but perhaps it’s time to finally acknowledge that it has ended. Living in the past is deceptively comforting, Virgo. You might think you’re more protected this way, but that isn’t the case.



In reality, keeping your eyes locked on the rearview mirror is a surefire way to miss bumps in the road to come. Accept the lessons that this pursuit has taught you and start applying them to the future. An opposition between Mercury and Uranus retrograde by the week’s end increases the likelihood of unexpected mishaps and chaos.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As a socially minded air sign, you tend to be particularly susceptible to the whims and beliefs of others. This week, the stars call you to recalibrate. The waning crescent Moon’s conjunction with Makemake under your sign promotes introspective thinking. Placing all societal or personal expectations aside, what do you believe in, Libra? It’s time to reconnect with what’s most important to you.



Your ruling planet, Venus’ flight through Sagittarius should help with this endeavor. Sagittarius has a naturally aspirational and active spirit, and paired with Venus’ financial and romantic domain, connecting with and working toward these pursuits becomes easier. But this forward motion can’t come without preparation. The stars urge you to find out where you’re going before you start.



Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A potent conjunction between the Sun and the new Moon occurs under your sign toward the end of the week, decreasing motivation and encouraging rest, recharging, and introspection. Meanwhile, an auspicious trine between Mercury and Mars under your sign and Leo’s heightens social awareness and mental clarity. Now is not the time for action. It’s a time for absorption.



As the Zodiac sign with the sharpest sense of intuition, this should be your cosmic bread and butter, Scorpio. Pay close attention to interpersonal dynamics and, most importantly, your role in strengthening or weakening them. This requires honesty with yourself, which might be uncomfortable. Keep your eyes focused on the wisdom and fortitude waiting for you on the horizon.



Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Venus’ ongoing flight through your celestial domain promotes feelings of spontaneity and fun in areas of romance and finances. There is a fine line between doling out these types of investments haphazardly and allowing yourself to enjoy a spur-of-the-moment decision every now and then. With Jupiter retrograde promoting new ideas about love, life, and success, the stars suggest you learn to let loose a little bit.

These efforts might not directly correlate to some type of success or accolade, and that’s okay. There’s more to life than what you accomplish, Sagittarius. There is also what you learn, enjoy, and experience. These elements of existence are arguably even more important than a beefy resume or massive social following.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waning crescent Moon directly opposes your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, early in the week. Saturn’s placement in Pisces has been making emotional waters choppier than usual as of late, and this direct lunar standoff certainly won’t help calm the tides. Rest assured, Capricorn, this problem will only continue to worsen the longer you put it off. What’s the point of making more work for yourself?

The great paradox of insecurity is that the more we fight against becoming vulnerable, the more we need it. Admitting that there’s something wrong isn’t the sign of weakness that you think it is. On the contrary, it takes a much stronger resolve to acknowledge an issue and take up the cause to rectify it.



Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As Mercury slowly moves into direct opposition to your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, the stars call you to confront the idea that you might not be as right as you think you were. No one gets it right all the time, Aquarius, not even you. This celestial standoff provides an invaluable opportunity to learn how to sit with the feeling of being wrong and practice moving toward forgiveness and growth.



This endeavor will be bolstered by a positive sextile between your ruling celestial body and Mars, currently flying under Cancer. A sextile isn’t necessarily the most action-oriented aspect, but it’s positive nonetheless. Sit back and let someone else take control for a while. You’ve earned it.



Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms an auspicious trine with Mercury under Pisces and Scorpio, respectively, by the end of the week. This water-heavy alignment promotes sensitivity, intuition, and creativity. But be careful, Pisces. You and Scorpio are both prone to ruminating thoughts of self-doubt and self-pity, neither of which are productive emotional endeavors. Experience them. Don’t succumb to them.

Neptune and Uranus continue their sextile, suggesting a relatively easy pathway through the transitions Uranus presents to your sign. Trust the process this week. Rely on others for guidance and reassurance if you must. Just don’t backtrack your progress thus far by quitting halfway through. Believe it or not, you’ve made it further than you have left to go.



Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.