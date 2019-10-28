Weekly Horoscope: October 28 – November 3

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

We start the week wanting to break free as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, on Monday, October 28. Compromises must be made between our need for control and life’s unexpected twists and turns. There is an honest truth revealed about the hive mind and collective consciousness.

Mercury, the planet of communication, meets sweet Venus on Wednesday, October 30—this is the perfect time to express devotion, affection, or lust. This happens in the sign of Scorpio: Mercury in Scorpio doesn’t necessarily communicate with words, but with emotional affect, while Venus in Scorpio is totalizing. Venus in Scorpio is stripped of whatever flouncy dresses and designer perfumes it normally wears, and expressions of vulnerability are what truly resonate. This sweetens the deal of Thursday’s Mercury retrograde—we’re coming back around to these well-wishes, regardless of their extremity or morbidity.

Notorious Mercury retrograde begins on Thursday, October 31! Mercury retrograde is a time of delays, rescheduling, Freudian slips, and miscommunication. This is a great time to do a deep cleaning of your space, especially as Mercury moves through Scorpio, a sign that is associated with getting rid of things and severing ties. Mercury retrograde isn’t the end of the world; it happens regularly and helps us get back on schedule and tighten up loose screws. Old ideas come back so we can rework them.

Venus enters opulent, ambitious Sagittarius on Friday, November 1, and indulgence and adventure are on the itinerary. Venus in Sagittarius finds pleasure in exploring distant horizons and getting the lay of the philosophical land. There is an attraction to intellect and spiritual knowledge.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You need personal space, Scorpio. Relationships must be flexible and encourage freedom as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. Just because you need room to do your own thing does not mean that you are disloyal or unworthy. You can express your desires clearly and intelligently as messenger Mercury meets pleasure planet Venus. You are very brave, but quiet and calculating. Conversations flow, but imaginations run wild, so be as clear and concise as possible. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio begins and you may reflect on what is happening in your immediate environment, or reconsider some things that you have said. You’re deep in thought, yet receptive and self-aware. Venus in Sagittarius finds you in a generous way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Surprises that you couldn’t have planned for pop up as the sun faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected. That’s life—things come out of left field and you just have to do something different! You can get in touch with the part of yourself that you don’t usually connect with as Mercury, planet of the mind, meets aesthetic Venus, encouraging you to deepen your understanding of your subconscious desires. Mercury retrograde begins, putting you in a place of reflection and contemplation. Pay attention to your Freudian slips. Venus, the planet of beauty, enters your sign and you can really flaunt what you’ve got. Your personal magnetism and powers of attraction get a little cosmic boost.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You fight for you right to party as the sun faces off with revolutionary Uranus. You value your sexual and social freedom and you need to have a lot of space to enjoy your life. You work your ass off, so you deserve enough space to enjoy yourself. You can feel supported by your friendships and community as messenger Mercury meets sweet Venus, and you have some pretty big feelings behind your cool facade, too. Mercury retrograde begins and old friends come back into the picture to say hi again. You are in touch with your feelings but they can seem changeable, which is unusual! You love to feel like everything is under control, but sometimes things are unpredictable. Venus inSagittarius finds you exploring your secret desires.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

In light of all of the attention you’re getting during Scorpio season, you need plenty of space to stretch out and do your own thing at home, Aquarius. The sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion and freedom, and you are honest about your need for privacy. You get some sweet news from higher-ups as messenger Mercury meets Venus, the planet of pleasure, and you can share your ideas with important people in an astute and attractive way. Mercury retrograde will create some delays when it comes to launching your big projects or career plans, but this just allows extra time to perfect it. You might want to spend some time alone, but your social life is blossoming as Venus in Sagittarius turns you into an attractive party guest.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your ideas might be hard to keep up with as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of freedom and rebellion. Consolidate your most idiosyncratic thoughts. You’re onto something, Pisces, but maybe people just aren’t ready for it yet! Your philosophical side is piqued as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets aesthetic Venus, encouraging you to sound off. You might do some intense research before saying something you don’t mean—Mercury retrograde is a time for you to refine and rework these philosophies, reviewing past lessons so you can have a stronger understanding in the future. This sort of thoughtfulness can make you even more attractive than you already are once Venus enters Sagittarius, finding you more popular and desirable—an astrological PR boost!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

When it comes to other people’s selfish attitudes, you’re over it! The sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, encouraging you to be aware of and dismiss greedy, rigid mindsets that don’t acknowledge the idiosyncrasies of life. You are good at sharing, and if that’s not reciprocated, then let it go. Chances are, you can get the help or material resources that you ask for as messenger Mercury meets Venus, planet of love and money, helping you get loans or assistance. You’re thinking about the future and probing new worlds as the moon and Venus occupy optimistic, adventurous Sagittarius. However, Mercury retrograde begins, finding past debts and taxes coming back from the grave!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You need plenty of space to do your own thing, Taurus, and right now that thing is changing and revolutionizing your sense of self. Uranus, the planet of rebellion, faces off with the sun, and you need to consolidate your need for freedom and other people’s egos. If they can’t take the heat, they need to step outside of the kitchen. You can come up with some creative solutions as to how to get it done. Loving conversations and expressions of devotion flow as the planet of communication, Mercury, meets sweet Venus, your amorous planetary ruler. Things may get carried away. You and a partner are reworking your ideas this Mercury retrograde, which begins on Halloween; conversations repeat themselves because they aren’t finished being processed.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You seek a break from the daily grind. The sun faces off with unconventional Uranus, and you need to make a compromise between your duties and your urge to do whatever the hell you want. Flexibility is a must! Luckily, you can talk with coworkers or the people that make up your day-to-day life with ease and pleasure as your planetary ruler Mercury meets Venus, the planet of love. Conversations about your interpersonal commitments and obligations flow and you can work out a way to achieve the type of freedom you desire. Mercury retrograde complicates schedules, but this gives you space to do what you want. Venus, the planet of love, graces your relationship sector, helping you attract the type of exciting and intellectually stimulating relationships you desire.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You need a lot of flexibility and freedom when it comes to your social life, and this includes your sex life. The sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unconventional, shining a light on the ways you think you need more space. A break from your current relationship, friendships, or creative experimentation, are on the table. Whatever needs to happen can be done with style and grace as Mercury, the planet of communication, meets sweet Venus, making it easy to express your desires. You might be feeling like you have a lot to do, but Mercury retrograde is here to create some traffic jams and provide excuses for you to have the time and mental space to be a flirt and enjoy your life.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You need personal space to breathe and feel free, and you find that space in your personal life. Things are unpredictable as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, but at least you know you can rely on yourself and your sturdiest relationships. Kinship and closeness with your family flows as messenger Mercury meets Venus, the planet of pleasure, encouraging you to get in touch with the foundation that supports you. While you can’t expect to know what other people think of you (and why should you care anyway!), you can find comfort in your private world. You attract the type of sex and social life that you desire as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Unconventional ideas and the need to experiment are cheered on as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of invention and all things unconventional. Finding some like-minded freaks who are open to exploring these ideas could be useful. You’re up for expressing and receiving any form of adoration as your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, meets sweet Venus. Sending letters or texts that assert your desires can be fulfilling—the written word is especially powerful and feeds the imagination. Mercury retrograde finds you looking back on things that you’ve heard or read, maybe going through old emails and getting receipts together. It’s a time for you to organize your thoughts, especially the ones you keep secret. Venus in Sagittarius over the coming weeks finds you focusing on your personal and familiar relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Unexpected fees or taxes (or a check, if you’re lucky!) pop up as the sun faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises. If you’re feeling overstimulated by materialistic concerns, you can lean into your immaterial, priceless treasures like sex, art, friendship, and community. You have material desires, however, and your mind is on your money as messenger Mercury meets indulgent Venus. Just remember to be grateful for what’s already in front of you. You’re not afraid of confrontation when it comes to asserting your need for material stability as Mercury retrograde allows you to rethink how you even conceptualize such a thing. Venus in Sagittarius finds you engaging with higher concepts about literally anything! But money and power are appropriate topics for Scorpio season.

