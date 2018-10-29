Weekly Horoscope: October 29 – November 4

On Monday at 7:05 AM, communication planet Mercury meets Jupiter, the benevolent planet of expansion (as both planets are in mysterious Scorpio!), spilling secrets and providing insights needed for transformation and growth. Information required to map out your future is made available, making Monday (plus or minus a day or two), a good time to devise a game plan—which could manifest as a personal reinvention, as this planetary contact occurs in Scorpio, the sign of rebirth and transformation.

We are just over the halfway mark through the forty days and forty nights of a lackluster Venus retrograde in Scorpio, which ends on November 16 (unfortunately the same day that Mercury retrograde begins). This Wednesday at 3:42 PM, the love and money planet re-enters Libra, one of the signs that Venus rules, making it easier for us to appreciate the beauty of things in pleasantly superficial Libra fashion, rather than reaching to find hidden motives, as probing Scorpio is wont to do. Libra is the sign of relationships, and with Venus retrograde in this sign, we are reevaluating what is fair in love or contractual agreements for the remainder of the retrograde. Libra is the sign of partnerships—but also the sign of judges and legislation.

Wednesday, also Halloween, is an astrologically busy day. At 12:39 AM, communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius, the philosopher of the zodiac, where Mercury’s energy is detrimental—Mercury analyzes data, while Sagittarius glosses over fine details to grasp the bigger picture. At 4:45 AM, retrograde Venus faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, before reentering Libra, causing unexpected tension similar to that felt on September 11, when Venus first faced off with Uranus.

Being honest with yourself heeds results this week as communication planet Mercury meets lucky Jupiter in your sign, bringing personal news that allows for growth. Emotional acceptance of this news comes on Tuesday when the moon harmonizes with Mercury and then Jupiter, empowering you to make progress in light of the beginning of the week’s developments. Early Wednesday morning, love and money planet Venus faces off with rebellious Uranus, shaking up your relationships—an echo of what happened on or around September 11. Also on Wednesday, Venus and Mercury are both at critical degrees, urging you to act fast and put finishing touches on your personal projects.

This week starts with a boost in your intuitive powers, as communication planet Mercury meets your planetary ruler Jupiter in a psychic sector of your chart on Monday. Trust your gut now more than ever! Jupiter is the planet of growth and expansion, and when it contacts Mercury, you will have special information that shapes a positive direction for you. On Tuesday evening when the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter at 7:32 PM, you find relief from emotional constipation and whatever has been holding you back. On Wednesday, the messenger planet enters Sagittarius, sharpening your wit. You’ll feel that it’s easier for people to find common ground with you—and if they don’t, you’ll have the ability to convince them that they should.

This Wednesday, communication planet Mercury enters a very quiet sector of your chart, making you more reclusive and shy for the duration of its stay (for the rest of this year, thanks to its upcoming retrograde). Ironically, this sector is ruled by the loudest, filterless sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius. Things you’d normally have no problem saying out loud will remain in your head to avoid offending anyone—even though you’re convinced you’re right. You’ll have time to review these suppressed self-righteous opinions during Mercury retrograde. Once Mercury enters Capricorn next year, you’ll be able to express even your hottest of hot takes without making yourself look bad.

Career news comes Monday as messenger Mercury meets with expansive Jupiter in your house of public reputation. Jupiter fills cups to the brim, which is almost always good. Expect to be in touch with some formidable figure on or near Monday—be it your boss or your dad—but don’t worry; they want to share with you! Aesthetic planet Venus has been retrograde in this career sector since the beginning of October, causing you to reflect on the values of your life’s work. On Wednesday, it enters Libra, the ruler of your house of philosophy and higher education, asking: What background do you have to support your life’s work? You may be reconsidering extra training or school.

The week begins with communication planet Mercury meeting you planetary ruler Jupiter, the planet of expansion, in your house of philosophy and higher learning. Jupiter is a lucky, benevolent planet, and its connection to Mercury will give you good luck with publishing and schoolwork on or around Monday. On Wednesday, Mercury enters your house of career and public reputation, bringing news from higher-ups when it comes to your job. This can also play out as a period of increased communication with your more predominant parent—houses have multiple meanings, and there are a lot of Pisces in the world! Retrograde love and money planet Venus reenters your house of shared resources on Wednesday, bringing up contracts from early September.

This week is the perfect time to get back any money that is owed to you. Retrograde Venus, the planet of love and money money, will be at a heightened frequency as it changes signs from Scorpio back to Libra on Wednesday, giving others a sense of urgency to repay what they owe you. Messenger Mercury is occupying the same house, and will be switching over to Sagittarius on Wednesday as well—but before it does, it’s going to make sure whatever affairs related to your house of debts are completed. If it doesn’t happen closer to Monday, when expansive Jupiter meets Mercury to create an abundant flow of information, then it will definitely happen by Wednesday.

Your planetary ruler Venus is changing signs this week, shifting from your house of partnerships to your house of lifestyle and routine. With Venus retrograde in your Libra-ruled house of daily routines, you’ll be reevaluating your work space, clearing out desk clutter, and trying to figure out how to make everything more efficient and beautiful. But before Venus reenters Libra (where it will be much more pleasant than where it is now, in Scorpio), it will face off with Uranus, the planet of surprises which is in your sign! This shakes things up in your relationships, as people want to break free from the norm and do something freaky and rebellious—an appropriate vibe for Halloween. What happened last month on or around September 11? This shake-up is going to be an echo of events that occurred on that date.

Your planetary ruler Mercury is changing signs this week, shifting from your house of daily routine to your house of partnerships (lovers and enemies alike). But before Mercury enters Sagittarius on Wednesday, it will be joined by benevolent planet Jupiter, bringing a helping hand to your humdrum to-do list. Mercury doesn’t do a great job in your opposite sign, Sagittarius, because Mercury cares about minute details, while Sagittarius thinks in terms of the bigger picture. People will say they can do a lot more for you than they really can. Everyone will want to do more than they actually can, so beware of flakiness. Your friends and partners will be more talkative and expressive to you during Mercury’s stay in Sagittarius, which, thanks to an upcoming Mercury retrograde, will be for the remainder of 2018.

You are in a creative space on or around Monday, as Jupiter, the planet of abundance, joins Mercury, the planet of communication, in your house of artistic expression. Early this week is a playful, romantic time, so be sure to enjoy yourself. Early in the morning on Wednesday, there are surprises in your friend circle as Uranus, the planet of the unexpected which is currently in your house of community, faces off with retrograde Venus in your house of familiar friends. Uranus is an edge lord, and Venus just wants to have a good time with her buddies, so save the political discussions for next week. If you’re wondering what flavor Wednesday will have, think back to early September. Venus reenters your house of home and hearth on Wednesday evening, helping you clean and declutter your space.

Leo

Good news about your family and home comes on or near Monday when Jupiter, the planet of abundance, meets messenger Mercury in your house of domestic affairs. A resolution to something that seemed hard to fix is completely within reach right now. Jupiter is generous and Mercury never runs out of ideas. If you’re looking for some help or good advice early in the week, it can be found in a relative or housemate. Early Wednesday morning, surprises at work shake up your home life as Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, faces off with retrograde Venus in your house of domestic affairs, bringing up a similar issue from early September. Decluttering home improvement projects peak early this week as retrograde Venus switches from your house of home to your house of communication on Wednesday, bringing up old conversations.

Virgo

There is so much chatter in the air and so many text messages to respond to early in the week, as Jupiter, the planet of abundance, meets with your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, on Monday. Because this is happening in the sign of Scorpio—one of the most painfully honest yet manipulative signs of the zodiac—you can rest assured that all optimism experienced from this planetary connection is sincere. On Wednesday morning, surprises related to your commute come up, as Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, faces off with retrograde Venus in your house of short travels. Mercury switches signs on Wednesday, shifting from your house of communication to your house of domestic affairs. Look out for oversights related to housekeeping while Mercury is in Sagittarius, where it loses its knack for keeping track of details.

Your planetary ruler Venus is retrograde—a great excuse for why things might be feeling a little dull! Luckily for everyone, Venus is going to reenter Libra on Wednesday, where it has an easier time appreciating beauty at face value. The theme of this Venus retrograde, so far, has been your bank account. You could be feeling like you have holes in your pockets. When Venus, or any planet, is retrograde, things whittle away, and Venus is the planet of money. When Venus reenters Libra, you’re going to have more independent control over money matters. On Monday, lucky Jupiter meets Mercury in your house of personal finance and self-esteem, bringing good news that helps support you and your future goals.

