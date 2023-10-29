Weekly Horoscope: October 30 – November 5

Love planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Tuesday, November 31, at 8:51 AM. Look out for pleasant surprises and unusual friendships!

The sun faces off with Jupiter on Friday, November 3, at 1:02 AM, revealing our ideals. Visions for peace and diplomacy emerge. Idealism runs high as Venus faces off with Neptune also on November 3 at 6:05 PM, stirring up fantasies in relationships and self image. Look out for warped mirrors.

Saturn, the planet of structures and boundaries, ends its retrograde on Saturday, November 4, at 3:02 AM, emphasizing themes of breaches, responsibilities, and time. Look out for shocking news or unusual modes of communication as Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Saturday at 12:06 PM. Don’t be caught off guard: Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 5th.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

With your planetary ruler Mars still moving through a transformative sector of your chart, you continue to push it to the limit! This can represent a period of cleansing, purification, or purging, in order to help you feel more true to yourself and your relationships. Your support and participation are vital, but this is not a solo mission. As Saturn, the planet of boundaries and rules, ends its retrograde, you tap into the feeling that limits and protections are in order, like some universal law, keeping everything held together. Generosity and reparative olive branches appear as the sun faces off with Jupiter.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can feel comfortable with unconventional or idiosyncratic relationships as your planetary ruler, Venus, harmonizes with quirky Uranus. As Venus faces off with Neptune, you might have a hard time confronting the ways that you’ve glossed over inconvenient truths. This can also bring up sensitive themes regarding your self image and relationships. Truth is sought out and expressed as the sun faces off with Jupiter. Your independence is prioritized. An awareness of time constraints and limitations is emphasized as Saturn retrograde ends in your chart’s house of goals and objectives, re-centering your focus. Clarification and expression are needed in order to explain your special perspective as Mercury faces off with Uranus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Scorpio season finds you focused on your work and health, putting your efforts into your day-to-day commitments. Unconventional approaches to relationships arrive as love planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, bringing pleasant surprises. Look out for misunderstandings or romanticized interpretations of emotions as Venus also faces off with dreamy Neptune. There can be a sensitivity to feeling misunderstood by your family or friends, or maybe you’re finally able to tap into your star power! Saturn retrograde ends in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, urging you to get back on track after some burnout. Triangulate a unique approach to your job as Mercury faces off with Uranus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Legal and bureaucratic matters are coming into focus as Saturn, the planet of rules and regulations, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of higher knowledge. Long-term educational pursuits or interpersonal financial agreements are emphasized. Shared contracts are reinforced. This is simply a dry but necessary part of your week. However, Scorpio season is a fun and juicy time for you as the sun moves through your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure! Your hobbies and social life are a site of excitement and passion, and you can connect with your friends and community in fresh and exciting ways as Venus harmonizes with Uranus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your home and private life are most active during this time of year as the sun moves through your chart’s house of home and family. Mars and Mercury are also there, inviting you to carve out a cozy space for yourself. You’re getting to know how to best share your joy with the world as the sun faces off with generous Jupiter, putting you in the mood to do some good—ethics and personal morality come up. Saturn retrograde ends in your chart’s house of shared resources, which can bring up themes of material support, taxes, paychecks. Conversations spiral into new extremes as Mercury faces off with Uranus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Unconventional exchanges can boost your confidence as idiosyncratic Uranus harmonizes with Venus, the planet of love and beauty. An unusual perspective on yourself and your relationships can give you a more positive self image. Look out for confusion as Venus faces off with dreamy Neptune, creating some distortions or romanticized ideals. Don’t let other people’s fantasies distort your reality—unless that sort of thing is fun for you! Conversations about interpersonal boundaries and responsibilities come back up as Saturn retrograde ends in your chart’s house of relationships. Get into some brainstorming as Mercury faces off with Uranus, drumming up quick, inventive solutions to unexpected situations.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re facing existential questions as your planetary ruler, Venus, moves through a spacey, psychological sector of your chart. Scorpio season also brings your attention to your self esteem and how you support yourself. When pushed into a corner, you might surprise yourself as Venus harmonizes with Uranus. Reckon with your self image and how it’s informed by the tides of history as Venus faces off with Neptune. This can also bring up tensions between a healthy self image and a distorted one. Saturn retrograde ends in your chart’s house of work and routine, emphasizing structure, habits, and dedication.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

With three planetary bodies in your sign, you’re in the driver’s seat! You’re observing and studying. You can feel empowered to find a truce, and make peace and happiness in your relationships, as the sun faces off with Jupiter, showing you how to keep a positive outlook and have hope. Stability is introduced to your dating and creative lives as Saturn retrograde ends in your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure. This can also bring regularity into your children’s lives, if you have them. You may feel emboldened to make exclamatory statements as Mercury faces off with Uranus—a response to uncertainty.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re going to unexpected heights as Venus harmonizes with Uranus, planet of the unconventional. You can make peace with whatever is disrupting your lifestyle, and maintain your chill. This isn’t without a little bit of magic, makeup, or glitter as Venus faces off with dreamy Neptune. Fiction and fantasy can boost your status! You can feel vindicated as the sun faces off with Jupiter, making it easy to share parts of your life that have gone unnoticed. You’re more focused on your resting place and end game as Saturn, the planet of time, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Capricorn is a sign that is well aware of the value of time, because your planetary ruler, Saturn, is the planet of time! Scorpio season finds you looking at the future and how to accomplish your dreams. As Saturn ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of communication, themes of contracts (written and spoken) come up again. You can be more aware of the time that you spend toiling away on conversations, emails, and text messages. Consider how you spend your commutes, too: Are you doom scrolling or are you enjoying a book? This transit can bring up your side of relationships with siblings, neighbors, and roommates alike.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Scorpio season puts you at the top of your game. As the sun faces off with Jupiter, you’re seeing how to align your life’s path with your true values and beliefs. There can be tension between how you’re being perceived and your political views or ethics. As your planetary ruler Saturn ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of personal resources, financial slowness may be emphasized. This is also a moment for you to reflect on your own self worth and how you value your limited, precious time. You might finally cut loose and let your hot takes burst as Mercury faces off with Uranus!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Scorpio season connects you with an empathetic desire to understand and explore the world at large. Romantic and interpersonal relationships are developing in pleasantly surprising ways as love planet Venus harmonizes with idiosyncratic Uranus. Insecurities or hypersensitivities come up as Venus faces off with psychic Neptune, which can reveal misunderstandings or personal vulnerabilities. Educational pursuits and a deeper understanding of politics, religion, and international relationships emerge as the sun faces off with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. Your own ideas and beliefs are revealed. The planet of limitations, Saturn, ends its retrograde in your sign, which can bring up themes of self-discipline and self-restraint.