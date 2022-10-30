Weekly Horoscope: October 31 – November 6

It’s Scorpio season and we’re in the middle of eclipses. It’s a transformative period of the year! The events that align with eclipses are often formative benchmarks in a life’s timeline.

The sun meets with the south node on Saturday, November 5, at 5:25 AM; the moon’s nodes are calculated points where eclipses fall. In astrology, the south node has various associations like clearance (it’s been called “the cosmic toilet bowl”), past lives, and our comfort zones. As the sun meets this point, it can coincide with a moment of clarity around what’s being released.

Venus, the planet of love, faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises on Saturday, November 5, at 5:51 PM, and there can be an element of confronting idiosyncrasies in relationships. Maybe we’re trying to release any tensions that exist between freedom and loyalty.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Scorpio season is a sensitive time for you as the sun illuminates an intimate and transformative sector of your chart. It’s possible that old friends or hookups are coming back into the picture as the sun meets with the south node. It’s like you’re being faced with past desires, past versions of yourself. You might also be letting go of old notions around making money, and no longer relying on certain incomes. Your planetary ruler Mars just began its retrograde last week, meaning you could be reconsidering old conversations, and figuring out what type of language or expression makes you excited.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

We’re in the middle of eclipse season, which activates your chart’s axis of relationships. The eclipses this year are very transformative for you, Taurus, as they can reconfigure your notion of self and other. Old relationships and relationship dynamics are leaving as you step into a new, upgraded version of yourself. You might not even have the energy to hold onto bonds, at least not in the form that they used to be. If it simply doesn’t vibe, you’re not going to labor over it. Your planetary ruler Venus faces off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion and you might find you want a longer leash in your relationships. Maybe you’re eager to try something different, which feels more authentic to your identity.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

We’re in the midst of eclipse season, and these are activating your chart’s axis of service. It’s a time for Geminis to consider who or what they serve; what you’re committed to working toward. Maybe you have appliances, assistants, or employees who serve you, and things happening in their lives affect their capacities to do their job. You can be ready to let go of habits, or flush some commitments down the drain, as the sun meets with the south node. Use this astrological weather to launch bitter attitudes and bad ideas into the sun so that they vanish forever. Mentalities and contracts that you don’t want anymore can be readily disposed of.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

We’re in the middle of eclipse season—can’t you tell? These eclipses are activating your chart’s axis of friendships and fun! This can be a time where you’re figuring out who or what you want to spend your time on. If something is obviously not pleasant, you might have a new attitude that allows you to either endure or dismiss it. Time is one of the most precious resources. As the sun meets with the south node, maybe you’re reconsidering how generous or stingy you are with your time. You might be recalling relationships or friendships from your deep past, or even revisiting old avenues of creative self expression.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Leo, a sign ruled by the sun, is usually more sensitive to eclipses, and these eclipses are happening in a very active sector of your chart. They fall on your chart’s axis of manifestation! Themes concerning your home and family life can be developing even further. Your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with the south node, which can find you crawling into your coziest comfort zone. There are things that are very familiar to you that you’re going to stick with. But maybe you’re ready to change things up! Venus, the planet of desires, faces off with Uranus, calling you to get comfortable with being weird. You make unique look good!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

While you’re normally in a pretty cerebral state, Scorpio season is very mentally active for you, Virgo! You’re having a lot of eye-opening conversations as you push to understand everything, like a permanent student. The sun meets with the south node and you might find yourself ready to surrender your most stubborn ideas. Maybe you’re letting go of secrets, ready to stop giving power to unspoken knowledge. It can be a very humbling moment. Venus faces off with Uranus, the planet of freedom, and you’re able to find a way to balance your rebellious or reactive beliefs with a more reliable, comfortable feeling of fraternal love and tolerance.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

These eclipses are bringing about changes to your finances, Libra. It’s not just about money though: It can also relate a metaphysical topic that you’re invested in. Scorpio is a very mystical water sign, after all. The sun meets with the south node, and you’re able to let go of certain political ideas, social media moments, or groups that you don’t want to invest in anymore. You can also be ready to hang up your hat and reconfigure the goals that you invest your time and money into, so that you can shed some of the distractions that are blurring your vision. You can look to your distant past, too, to gain a better sense of your creature comforts and energetic tolerance levels.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Scorpio season this year hits different, and you can blame the eclipses. Things are changing for you, Scorpio. You’re not the same version of yourself that you used to be, as last week’s eclipse illuminated your chart’s house of identity. There are few other sun signs with the emotional bandwidth and plain honesty required to confront the depths of their psyches and come out the other side still genuine. You are being real, as usual, but dialed up for Scorpio season. The sun meets with the south node, which can find you ready to let go of old notions about yourself that don’t fit anymore. This of course gives you the space to make connections and relationships that might not have been able to happen before.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Sagittarius is one of the spiritual signs as it’s ruled by Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge and beliefs. There’s an element of magic and wonder to the current sky. Your planetary ruler Jupiter is inching closer to Neptune, the planet of psychic vision. These two together just want to wade into the mystical ether! The sun, the planet of consciousness, meets with the south node, which can illuminate the depths of your psyche and show you things that you didn’t fully realize before. You can gently question your fears and shadows with hope that everything will heal and work out. Your core beliefs and earnest hopes will light the way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your planetary ruler Saturn is no longer retrograde, which has you back to normal programming. You can be paying closer attention to your budgets. Time, money, and measurable goals can all be treated more conservatively now. We’re in the middle of eclipse season, and this year, your chart’s axis of friendship and pleasure is activated. As the sun meets with the south node, you can be letting go of intimate bonds to social media or social groups. Old faces may pop back up to remind you of your past, things that you used to share. It could be a useful time to consider what information you share online, what level of publicity you’re comfortable with.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your planetary ruler Saturn has freshly ended its retrograde, which can put you back in touch with a sense of self-discipline and an increased ability to say no. This year’s series of eclipses fall on your chart’s axis of manifestation, which can put major life milestones into motion! They’re initiatory if anything, and you’re right in the middle of a new moon and full moon eclipse. The sun meets with the south node, which can find you ready to let go of an aspect of your relationship to the public. Maybe you’re sinking into your comfort zone when it comes to how you show up in a crowd.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your planetary ruler Jupiter is newly back in your sign, playing up your connection to things that are greater than yourself! It’s a mystical moment for you; there can be an increase in your psychic sensitivity and empathetic attunement as Jupiter draws closer to dreamy Neptune. We’re in between eclipses, and these are bringing formative developments to your understanding of the world. They fall on a very cerebral and intellectual axis in your chart, so you’re likely ready to let go of old ideas that you clung to in place of learning new and interesting things. You can welcome new skills and trades into your tool belt!