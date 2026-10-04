Weekly Horoscope: October 4-October 10

Fall feels like fall again, and with it comes the urge to reorganize your entire life in one weekend. Hold that thought for a minute, stargazer. The week opens with the Sun opposing Saturn, a sobering check on how much any one person can carry. Venus and Mercury meet in Scorpio on Tuesday, so your heart and your mouth finally agree on something, and conversations about love and money get a lot easier to start.

Midweek, Mars and Uranus open a side door for anyone willing to try something unplanned. Then Saturday delivers the big one: a New Moon in Libra, sitting across from Chiron and Eris while Mars squares Venus. New beginnings in relationships are up for grabs, though old hurts and rebellious streaks will want a say too. Give them a hearing, then choose what you’d like to build next and who you’d like building it beside you.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Somebody spent last week testing how hard you’d push back, and you held your ground without torching the place. That standoff with Pluto is cooling off, Aries, which frees up energy for something more fun. Uranus teams up with Mars on Wednesday, so the smartest move you’ll make all week will probably be one you never planned. Trust the improv.

Saturday asks for something harder than speed. Venus squares Mars, and someone you care about may want to ease off the gas right when you’re ready to floor it. Their pace doesn’t make them any less on your side. Meet them halfway. Saturn starts backing your efforts this week with serious staying power, so a one-day slowdown won’t cost you the race.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Rent went up again, and somehow your paycheck didn’t get the memo. Tuesday is your day to fix that, Taurus. Venus and Mercury meet up in Scorpio, putting your sense of value and your ability to talk about it in the same chair. Ask for the raise or bump your rates. Pluto keeps the pressure on, which means the nerve is already there.

Expect some pushback by Saturday, when Mars squares Venus, and somebody tries to haggle you down with a lowball offer. Hold your number without turning it into a brawl. Friendly and immovable at the same time is basically your superpower. Whoever’s on the other side of the table will notice how calm you stay, so smile and let them blink first.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Whatever argument you got sucked into last week is finally simmering down, and nobody needs a rematch. Pluto and Mars are both easing their grip on Mercury, Gemini, which means the heat is draining out of your words. Tuesday opens a better door. Venus meets Mercury in Scorpio, and the make-up conversation will go far smoother than either of you expects.

Here’s the catch: humor is your favorite escape hatch, and Scorpio energy won’t let you use it. Skip the bit and tell them something sincere, even if it makes you cringe a little on the way out. If they need a day to process, give it to them. By Wednesday, the Moon will smooth things over, and the follow-up text will write itself.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Somewhere in your head there’s a running tally of every slight anyone has handed you since grade school. The Moon starts the week at home in your sign, then picks up Mars on Monday, so expect an old irritation to bubble up over something tiny. Before you fire off the passive-aggressive text, Cancer, ask yourself which year you’re actually mad about.

Friday’s Moon trines Pluto and Uranus, giving you a little extra nerve heading into Saturday’s New Moon in Libra. That fresh start sits directly across from Chiron, the sky’s resident sore spot, which makes it a great week to retire a grudge that’s been squatting in your chest for years. You can remember every detail and still let it go.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The captain’s armband looks great on you, but hauling the whole roster around gets exhausting. Saturn’s opposition to the Sun peaks as the week opens, and it’s here to point out that you can’t do everyone’s job and still do yours well. Hand something off early in the week, Leo, even if your fingers itch to grab it right back.

Saturday’s New Moon in Libra brings the Sun and Moon together in the sign of partnership, right across from Chiron and Eris. If you’ve been burned by a collaborator before, that old sting might flare. Let it, then go pick a teammate anyway. Shared wins still count as wins, and you’ve always looked good celebrating with a crowd around you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Anyone who’s ever done you a favor knows the look, Virgo, that half-second where you notice what they got wrong before what they got right. Last week’s squares from Mars and Pluto gave that habit an edge, but both are fading out this week. Venus meets Mercury in Scorpio on Tuesday and takes the bite out of your delivery.

The harder part is letting someone be nice to you without grading it. When a friend pitches in or a partner surprises you, skip the quality-control pass and just say thank you. By Wednesday, the Moon will make those moments feel easy, even for someone who keeps a mental list of improvements. The people who love you don’t need a report card.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

“I’m easy, whatever you want” has gotten you out of a thousand tiny decisions, Libra, and it’s also why you’ve sat through so many movies you’d never have picked. Venus pairs up with Mercury on Tuesday, which makes it easier to say what you’d like before anyone else grabs the remote. Your opinion deserves a vote too, even when it breaks the tie.

Saturday brings a New Moon in your sign on the same day Mars squares Venus, so somebody might grumble when you stop defaulting to yes. Let them. Chiron sits across from this New Moon, poking at the old fear that your needs make you hard to love. They don’t. Start your new solar year by picking exactly what you want.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Somewhere in the last week you figured out who’s actually holding the cards, and to everyone’s surprise, it’s you. Pluto’s opposition to Mars is fading, Scorpio, but Venus meets Mercury in your sign on Tuesday while Pluto squares the pair. Expect a strong, almost delicious urge to cash in that advantage, especially with anyone who spent months underestimating you.

Play it generous. Pluto’s retrograde has you rethinking who you want to be when you win, and petty looks bad on everybody, even you in that leather jacket. Friday’s Moon forms a trine with Pluto, opening a perfect window for a gracious move. Let them save face or forgive the small stuff. People never forget mercy from someone who clearly didn’t have to show it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

For someone who treats every month like a self-improvement boot camp, you’ll find this week oddly easy on you, Sagittarius. Jupiter has barely any appointments on the calendar, so nobody’s assigning you extra credit. On Tuesday, the Moon slides up next to Jupiter in Leo and hands you a burst of luck you didn’t have to grind for.

Take it graciously, without asking what the catch is. Saturday evening brings another warm moment when the Moon sextiles Jupiter, right after the New Moon resets everyone’s mood. Say yes to something that sounds fun for no productive reason at all. Your growth chart will survive one week of simply enjoying yourself, and you might come back with a few better ideas anyway.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

That one ugly task you’ve been rescheduling since spring knows exactly who it’s dealing with. Saturn’s retrograde has been parking it in front of you for weeks, Capricorn, and this week you finally get the fuel to handle it. Saturn starts a supportive trine with Mars on Monday, so your discipline and your drive will start rowing in the same direction.

The week opens with the Sun opposing Saturn at full strength, which might mean a big personality bulldozing your carefully built plan. Stay polite and stay firm, then get to work Monday. By Friday night, the Moon opposes Saturn, and your mood may dip once the adrenaline wears off. Treat yourself like a valued employee who just earned a long weekend.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There are probably 40 open tabs in your browser about fixing the world, and a few of them are half-written manifestos. Mars sextiles Uranus on Wednesday, and it wants those ideas out of the browser and into the street. Pick one cause, Aquarius, and give it an afternoon of sweaty, hands-on effort. The other 39 tabs can wait.

Uranus is retrograde, too, turning your rebel streak inward, so the revolution might begin with one actual human instead of all of them. A neighbor who needs a hand counts. So does the friend who keeps texting while you’re busy saving civilization. Friday’s Moon forms a trine with Uranus, which makes it easy to let that person know they’re on your list of causes.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

That song or sketch you finally finished last week has been sitting in your drafts long enough. Neptune’s trine with Mars is fading, but it gave you a welcome, if brief, burst of follow-through, Pisces. Tonight, a gentle Moon forms a trine with Neptune, making it a lovely moment to hit send and let someone you trust take a first look.

Friday’s Moon opposes Neptune, so a lukewarm reply or a slow response might feel like the universe telling you to quit. It definitely isn’t. Neptune’s retrograde has you second-guessing your own gifts lately, and not every shrug is a sign. Some people simply need a little extra time to catch up with what you’re building. Keep making beautiful, strange things anyway.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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