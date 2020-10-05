Weekly Horoscope: October 5 – 11

Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday, October 7, at 4:55 PM. This happens again on October 19, when Mercury is retrograde. Pay attention to surprising messages you’re getting, and how they develop over the Mercury retrograde period. Information catches you off guard, and you’ll have to resort to a backup plan.

Warrior Mars clashes with power planet Pluto on Friday, October 9, at 9:03 AM. This is an intense aspect signifying a power struggle and confronting larger power structures. Mars is retrograde, so people’s aggressions may be misfiring. Fights can get messy and people will be going for the kill. Know when to walk away.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, harmonizes with eccentric Uranus on Saturday, October 10, at 7:08 PM, which leads to invention in fields of fashion and art. Unconventional relationship dynamics are supported and explored. Experimentation in all things aesthetic moves forward.

On Sunday, the sun clashes with Jupiter, the planet of growth, at 9:34 AM, and we are making a greater change toward liberation, but it requires action and change. This can be hard to do through democracy (sun in Libra), and freedom is stifled in a system of inheritance and legacy (Jupiter in Capricorn), but we’re making do with what we have.

All times ET.

Aries

Double check your bank statements, Aries: You’ll be surprised what you find as Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Use this time to get rid of subscriptions you didn’t even realize were deducting from your bank account, and try to chase down people who owe you money as well. Your planetary ruler Mars clashes with power planet Pluto and you are feeling a lot of pressure at work. It can be exhausting to have to perform in these conditions, so pace yourself—and maybe try to pull some strings while you’re at it. You have collaborators who can take you to new heights as the sun clashes with Jupiter, the planet of growth.

Taurus

One day you think you know someone, and the next day they shock you! Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, drawing you to new and unexpected conclusions about your relationships. You might need to slow down and better explain yourself to others, since you’re thinking 100 years ahead. This is a great time for you to be creative and do freaky things as your sweet planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with unconventional Uranus! You usually stick to the books and know what you like, but you’re excited to experiment right now. It’s all about growth and breaking ground. You’re brave in matters of love, friendship, and creative self-expression.

Gemini

Your busy life is doing a number on your mind, Gemini! Your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with electric Uranus, aggravating mental restlessness. Make sure you give yourself enough time to sleep, and turn off your phone a good couple of hours before bedtime. You have a lot of ideas about how to do things in fresh, exciting ways, but it’s not worth losing sleep! Some tax situation is creating a rift in your social life; you might have to ask your friends to help you out, reaching out to your networks for resources as Mars clashes with power planet Pluto. Your social and sexual relationships are changing for the better as the sun clashes with Jupiter, the planet of freedom and growth.

Cancer

It’s an exciting time for gossip and internet drama as Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Funny news and learning about other people’s strangeness is endlessly entertaining. You have some dirt on someone that can help you achieve a higher status as Pluto, the planet of secrets, clashes with warrior Mars. You might not be the only one playing the power card. You don’t have to stand for manipulative behavior or one-sided relationships, and this is also an opportunity to cut through them! You’re more open to meeting and messaging people online as Venus harmonizes with Uranus, making it an exciting time to text and DM.

Leo

Everyone is living in uncertain times, but for you, dear Leo, it’s shaking up your career and family life as Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, faces off with Mercury. You’re getting some shocking news from authority figures that will affect how you get organized at home or with your family. This can make you nervous, so make sure you give yourself some private time to turn off and relax. You’re pushing to change your lifestyle and break out of old patterns as Pluto, the planet of transformation, clashes with warrior Mars. Just don’t push yourself too hard. You can easily overdo it or over-commit, to yourself and others, as the sun clashes with Jupiter, the planet of abundance. Stick to one thing at a time!

Virgo

Your mind and your inbox are both buzzing. There’s so much to understand but it’s hard to graph and keep up with the mass influx of information as messenger Mercury faces off with electric Uranus. You have a lot of inspiration and are eager to break the rules, but you’re also stuck analyzing all of the different possibilities. Just make peace with the unknown to save yourself from stress! You’re making some changes to your social and sex life as Mars clashes with Pluto, the planet of transformation, helping you prune the social branches or even take things deeper in your current relationships. You’re fine with doing something totally different and new—Venus harmonizes with Uranus and you’re ready to experiment with your appearance.

Libra

You’re coming up with new ideas about how to finance all the self-gifted birthday presents of your dreams as messenger Mercury faces off with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, but you might be too nervous about future bills to even treat yourself. Find some compromise, and an eccentric excuse to treat yourself. You’re having some deep transformations in your relationships as warrior Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, asking you to break out of past, inherited patterns in relationships and understand other people’s behaviors in a new light. You’re taking the next step in your home life as the sun clashes with Jupiter, helping you to make changes and grow toward the home of your dreams.

Scorpio

Other people are throwing you off right now, Scorpio. As much as you’d like to have control over everything and everyone, there are some things that are just unpredictable. Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, meaning it’s challenging for you to wrap your head around other people’s motives. You might end up reading too deep into something that’s just an unconventional circumstance. Who knows where this unusual circumstance may take you! Exciting and refreshing social situations pop up as Venus harmonizes with Uranus. You have an outstanding work ethic this week as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, motivating you to take charge and power through.

Sagittarius

Work is a little unpredictable right now as messenger Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected—but accept that it’s all in someone else’s hands and you will find peace. There are some things that you cannot control, which are a product of unusual circumstances! You can at least exercise some control over your social life as Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, finding you making investments in your pleasure in a way that can easily become destructive. You and your community can come up with ways to make up for any drained resources as the sun clashes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. You are doing something totally different with your lifestyle and it’s going to make you popular as Venus harmonizes with freaky Uranus.

Capricorn

Your relationships can cause mental restlessness, dear Capricorn. Rumors and uncertainty could make your mind go in circles as Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with Uranus. Looking at the news, reading social media—all of these things can keep you up late at night, so be gentle with yourself and find solace in what you do know. Mars clashes with Pluto and you are taking control of things at home, ready to make changes, but also feeling tested by people who are acting out of line. At least you can come up with some exciting and romantic plans for the future as Uranus harmonizes with sweet Venus, encouraging you to learn more about the people and things that make you feel like a creative genius.

Aquarius

You are trying to make it all make sense in your Aquarius way, but it doesn’t always make sense! Sometimes you have to accept the things you don’t know, or conclude that you don’t have enough information, in order to let yourself move forward. You can run into some analysis paralysis as Mercury, the planet of communication, faces off with electric Uranus. Trust your instincts! They’re pretty strong and tuned in as Pluto, the planet of the underground, clashes with action planet Mars, pushing you to act based on psychic impulse. You have faith that the things that you’re doing are right as the sun clashes with Jupiter. Don’t second guess yourself, but a second opinion can give you more insight.

Pisces

Trying to express the Rube Goldfarb machine that is your brain can be tricky right now as Mercury, the planet of communication, stands off with Uranus, the planet of the unconventional. Other people might have a hard time keeping up, so try to keep it simple so you can move on with your life! There are some things you just don’t know and have to leave as a question. You are fighting for a better budget as Mars clashes with power planet Pluto, also the planet of resources. Your weird mind pays off as Venus harmonizes with Uranus, finding you entering new territory in your relationships and love life.

